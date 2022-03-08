Fast News

Humanitarian crisis in Ukraine deepens while Russia intensifies shelling and food, water, heat and medicine grow increasingly scarce as war in the European country continues on thirteenth day.

The partial truce took effect in Kiev, Kharkiv, Chernigiv, Sumy and Mariupol as of 0700 GMT. (AP)

Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Temporary ceasefire for evacuation of civilians begins

A temporary cease-fire between the forces of Moscow and Kiev has been declared to evacuate civilians from five major cities in Ukraine including the capital.

According to the Russian Defence Ministry, the partial truce took effect in Kiev, Kharkiv, Chernigiv, Sumy and Mariupol as of 0700 GMT (10AM Moscow time).

Civilians will start leaving the besieged Ukrainian city of Sumy under an agreement with Russia on the establishment of a "humanitarian corridor", Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

Gazprom continues gas shipments via Ukraine at same level

Russian natural gas company Gazprom continued gas shipments via Ukraine at the same volume of 109.5 million cubic metres a day, the RIA Novosti news agency has reported.

At least nine dead in bombing of Ukraine city Sumy

At least nine people, including two children, have died in an air strike on the Ukrainian city of Sumy, some 350 kilometres east of Kiev, the rescue services have said.

"Enemy planes insidiously attacked apartment buildings" on Monday night, the rescue services said on Telegram after arriving on the scene at 11PM. Sumy, near the Russian border, has been the scene of heavy fighting for days.

UK's Wallace says Putin is a spent force in the world

Russia's President Vladimir Putin is a spent force in the world whatever happens in Ukraine, British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said.

"Whatever ... happens, President Putin is a spent force in the world and he is done, his army is done ... and he needs to recognise that," Wallace told Times Radio.

"The international community has united against him … he is in a position where he is going to cause huge economic hardship to his people."

Ukraine says aircraft bombed cities overnight

Russian aircraft has bombed cities in eastern and central Ukraine overnight, Ukrainian officials said. Shelling pounded suburbs of the capital, Kiev.

In Sumy and Okhtyrka, to the east of Kiev near the Russian border, bombs fell on residential buildings and destroyed a power plant, regional leader Dmytro Zhivitsky said. He said there were dead and wounded but gave no figures.

Bombs also hit oil depots in Zhytomyr and the neighboring town of Cherniakhiv, located west of Kiev. In Bucha, a Kiev suburb, the mayor reported heavy artillery fire. “We can’t even gather up the bodies because the shelling from heavy weapons doesn’t stop day or night,” Mayor Anatol Fedoruk said.

Türkiye evacuates over 12,300 citizens from Ukraine

Türkiye has evacuated 12,306 citizens from Ukraine since Russia launched a war on its neighbor, the Turkish foreign minister has said.

Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Twitter that 372 additional citizens set off from Ukraine. He said 20 are coming to Türkiye from Kiev via train, while the remaining 352 arrived by bus from Kiev, Odessa, Lviv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia and Chernivtsi.

"Works for the safe evacuation of our citizens continue," he added.

IAEA reports second Ukraine nuclear facility damaged

The International Atomic Energy Agency has said it has received reports of artillery shells damaging a nuclear research facility in Ukraine's besieged second city Kharkiv, but there was no "radiological consequence".

The Vienna-based UN body said Ukrainian authorities reported an attack took place on Sunday, adding that no increase in radiation levels had been reported at the site.

Because the site's "inventory of radioactive material is very low" and kept at a "subcritical" state, the IAEA said "the damage reported to it would not have had any radiological consequence."

In pictures: As war ravages their homes pushing them to flee to safety and separate from their husbands, fathers and sons who are blocked from leaving, Ukrainian women are observing a somber women's day #IWD#WomensDay pic.twitter.com/goJSlRzdXh — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) March 8, 2022

World Bank approves extra $489M support package for Ukraine

The World Bank has approved an additional $489-million package in support for Ukraine, to be made available immediately and dubbed "Financing of Recovery from Economic Emergency in Ukraine," or "FREE Ukraine."

On March 1, the Washington-based institution announced it was preparing emergency aid worth $3 billion for Ukraine, of which at least $350 million were to be released immediately.

"The package approved by the Board consists of a supplemental loan for $350 million and guarantees in the amount of $139 million," it said in a statement.

Nissan plans to halt production in Russia

Japanese automaker Nissan has been planning to halt production at its plant in Russia because of “logistical challenges.”

Nissan Motor Company did not provide a specific date but said production will stop “soon.” Its plant in St. Petersburg produced 45,000 vehicles last year, including the X-Trail sport utility vehicle.

The Yokohama-based manufacturer said the safety of its employees is its top priority. Nissan earlier stopped exports to Russia.

Germany to host G7 meeting on war's impact on food security

Germany will host a virtual meeting of agricultural ministers from G7 countries on Friday to discuss the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on global food security and how to best stabilise food markets, the government said.

"The provision of foodstuffs in Germany and the European Union is safe but greater shortages can be expected in some countries outside the EU - especially where scarcity already reigns today due to issues like drought," German Agriculture Minister Cem Oezdemir said in statement.

"Price hikes for agricultural products cannot be excluded in industrialised nations either." Germany holds the rotating presidency of the Group of Seven most advanced economies this year.

Ukraine: Russian general Vitaly Gerasimov killed

A Russian general has been killed in the fighting around Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, which Russian forces have been trying to seize since the invasion began, the Ukrainian military intelligence agency said.

It identified him as Major General Vitaly Gerasimov, 45, and said he had fought with Russian forces in Syria and Chechnya and had taken part in the seizure of Crimea in 2014.

It was not possible to confirm the death independently. Russia has not commented.

Another Russian general was killed earlier in the fighting. A local officers' organisation in Russia confirmed the death in Ukraine of Major General Andrei Sukhovetsky, the commanding general of the Russian 7th Airborne Division.

Sukhovetsky also took part in Russia's military campaign in Syria.

Major General Vitaliy Gerasimov, the chief of staff with Russia’s 41st Combined Arms Army, has been eliminated by Ukraine's military intelligence operators.

I still don’t get it what Russians are hoping for in this war. pic.twitter.com/LBWPYpAFMN — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) March 7, 2022

Ukrainian FM: Will propose direct talks between Putin, Zelenskyy

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said when he meets with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Türkiye on Thursday he will propose direct talks between the Ukrainian and Russian presidents.

"We want talks between the president of Ukraine and Vladimir Putin since he is the one who makes the final decisions," Kuleba said early on Tuesday on Ukrainian television.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy often proposed direct talks with Putin in the runup to the war and said he called the Kremlin on the eve of the Russian invasion but got no reply. Putin has agreed to speak only with Western leaders.

Kuleba spoke after a conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"Grateful to the US for standing by Ukraine," Kuleba said on Twitter.

"We are coordinating intensively on crucial further steps to increase pressure on Russia."

“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”



Supermodel Bella Hadid questions why suffering in Muslim nations don’t receive the same level of backlash displayed against Russia’s attack on Ukraine pic.twitter.com/P5ZQvzpCaw — TRT World (@trtworld) March 8, 2022

Nebenzia: Russia to carry out ceasefire in several Ukrainian cities

Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia has said Russia will carry out a ceasefire on Tuesday morning at 10 am Moscow time and open humanitarian corridors to evacuate citizens from Kiev, Chernigov, Sumy and Mariupol.

He took the floor at the end of a UN Security Council meeting on the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine on Monday to make the announcement.

"This proposal doesn't have any demands about the citizens being sent necessarily to Russia, into Russian territory," he said.

"There's also evacuation offered towards Ukrainian cities to the west of Kiev, and ultimately it will be the choice of the people themselves where they want to be evacuated to," Nebenzia said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies