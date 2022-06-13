Fast News

Meanwhile, Kremlin-backed officials in occupied southern Ukraine begin issuing Russian passports to residents as Moscow seeks to solidify its rule over captured parts of the country amid its military offensive – now in its 110th day.

Zelenskyy has said the latest fighting in Sievierodonetsk was "very fierce", adding that Russia was deploying undertrained troops and using its young men as "cannon fodder". (AFP)

Monday, June 13, 2022

Sievierodonetsk "de facto" blocked off after Russian forces blow up "last" bridge

Ukraine's key industrial city Sievierodonetsk has been "de facto" blocked off after Russian forces blew up the "last" bridge connecting it to its twin city Lysychansk, Eduard Basurin, a representative for pro-Russian separatists, has said.

"The Ukrainian units that are there, they are there forever. They have two options: to surrender or die," Basurin said. The cities of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk, which are separated by a river, have been targeted for weeks as the last areas still under Ukrainian control in the eastern Luhansk region.

The capture of Sievierodonetsk would open the road for Moscow to another major city, Kramatorsk, in their steps toward conquering the whole of the Donbass region, a mainly Russian-speaking region partly held by pro-Russian separatists since 2014.

Both sides using heavier weapons in Ukraine conflict: Finnish president

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto has said both sides in the Ukraine conflict are using heavier weapons, including, in Russia's case, thermobaric bombs.

"We are supporting Ukraine with increasingly heavy weaponry. And on the other hand Russia has also begun to use very powerful weapons, thermobaric bombs that are in fact weapons of mass destruction," Niinisto said during security policy talks at his summer residence in Naantali, Finland.

UN rights chief warns of global food, fuel, financial crises

Highlighting the horrors and risks of the conflict in Ukraine, the UN human rights chief has warned of global food, fuel, and financial crises that risk plunging millions into food insecurity and poverty.

Speaking at the opening session of the 50th Human Rights Council, Michele Bachelet said: "The war in Ukraine continues to destroy the lives of many, causing havoc and destruction.

She said that the conflict's social, economic, and political ramifications ripple across the region around Ukraine and globally, "with no end in sight."

Three killed in artillery attack on Donetsk market

At least three people including a child have been killed and four injured by Ukrainian artillery at a market in the Russian-backed separatist Ukrainian region of Donetsk, the province's news agency said.

The Donetsk News Agency showed pictures of burning stalls at the central Maisky market and at least one body on the ground.

The news agency said 155-mm caliber NATO-standard artillery munitions hit parts of the region.

Ukrainian forces pushed back from centre of Sievierodonetsk: Kiev

Ukraine has said that its forces have been pushed back from the centre of the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk, where fighting with Russia has raged for weeks.

"The enemy, with support of artillery, carried out assault operations in the city of Sievierodonetsk, had partial success, pushed our units away from the city centre," the Ukrainian military said on Facebook.

Ukraine-focussed miner Ferrexpo cuts output

Ukraine-focussed miner Ferrexpo Plc has said it was lowering its iron ore production after a transport route in the southwest of the country was damaged due to the ongoing conflict in the country, impacting the group's exports to European customers.

The Swiss-based company and the world's third-largest exporter of iron ore pellets also said it was in advanced talks with additional port operators in central Europe for seaborne exports amid Ukraine's Black Sea ports remaining closed.

The London-listed group added that further damages caused by the conflict had reduced its ability to use its barging operations, which accounted for 0.8 million tonnes of iron ore deliveries in 2021.

Journalist Dasha Chernyshova discusses Moscow's response to an Amnesty International report accusing it of committing war crimes in Ukraine pic.twitter.com/4XrOqrYyWB — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) June 13, 2022

Ukraine southern Odessa region starts 2022 grain harvest

Farmers of Ukrainian southern Odessa region have started the 2022 grain harvest taking advantage of favourable weather, regional officials have said.

Ukraine has already completed the 2022 grain sowing but the agriculture ministry gave no 2022 grain crop outlook. The ministry had said farmers planned to sow 14.2 million hectares of spring grains this year, down from 16.9 million hectares in 2021 due to the conflict.

The Odessa regional administration said local farmers had started winter barley threshing and producers would harvest a total of 1.06 million hectares of early grain crops, including 244,000 hectares of winter barley. Farmers also will harvest 551,000 hectares of winter wheat.

Ukrainian, Russian forces fight for 'every metre' in Sievierodonetsk

Ukrainian and Russian forces are fighting for "literally every metre" in Sievierodonetsk, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says, as fighting intensified in an eastern region where the country's top commander said the land "is covered in blood".

Sievierodonetsk and nearby Lysychansk have been targeted for weeks as the last areas in the Luhansk region still under Ukrainian control.

Russia's massed artillery in that region gave it a tenfold advantage, said Valeriy Zaluzhny, commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian military. But, "despite everything, we continue to hold positions", he said.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia is pressing hard with its offensive in Sievierodonetsk pic.twitter.com/8TlIHm2EYo — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) June 13, 2022

Russia earns $98B from fuel exports in 100 days of Ukraine conflict: report

Russia has earned $98 billion (93 billion euros) from fossil fuel exports during the first 100 days of the in Ukraine, with most sent to the European Union, according to research report.

The report from the independent, Finland-based Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) comes as Kiev urges the West to sever all trade with Russia in the hopes of cutting off the Kremlin's financial lifeline.

According to the report, the EU took 61 percent of Russia's fossil fuel exports during the period, worth about $60 billion (57 billion euros). The top importers were China at $13.22 (12.6 billion euros), Germany $12.7 billion (12.1 billion euros) and Italy $8.2 (7.8 billion euros).

Amnesty accuses Russia of 'war crimes' in Kharkiv, killing hundreds

Amnesty International has accused Russia of "war crimes" in Ukraine, saying attacks on Kharkiv, many using banned cluster bombs, had killed hundreds of civilians.

"The repeated bombardments of residential neighbourhoods in Kharkiv are indiscriminate attacks which killed and injured hundreds of civilians, and as such constitute war crimes," the rights group said in a report on Ukraine's second biggest city.

"This is true both for the strikes carried out using cluster (munitions) as well as those conducted using other types of unguided rockets and unguided artillery shells ," it said, adding, "The continued use of such inaccurate explosive weapons in populated civilian areas, in the knowledge that they are repeatedly causing large numbers of civilian casualties, may even amount to directing attacks against the civilian population."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies