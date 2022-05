Fast News

Ukraine says its forces recaptured villages from Russian troops north and northeast of the city of Kharkiv, pressing a counter-offensive that could jeopardise Russia's main assault – now in its 77th day.

The deputy head of the Russia-installed administration in Kherson, Kirill Stremousov, told reporters that there are no plans to create a self-proclaimed “Kherson People’s Republic." (AFP)

Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Pro-Russian authorities in Ukraine's Kherson plan to ask Putin to annex region - TASS

The Russian-occupied region of Kherson in Ukraine plans to ask President Vladimir Putin to incorporate it into Russia, TASS news agency has reported, citing an official from the Russian-controlled administration there.

The deputy head of the Russia-installed administration in Kherson, Kirill Stremousov, told reporters that there are no plans to create a self-proclaimed “Kherson People’s Republic,” akin to the ones in Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine. But, he said, there are plans to ask Putin to annex it.

“The city of Kherson is Russia,” Stremousov was quoted as saying by the state RIA Novosti news agency. “There will be no (Kherson People’s Republic) on the territory of the Kherson region, there will be no referendums. It will be a decree based on an appeal from the Kherson regional leadership to the Russian president, and there will be a request to include the region into a proper region of the Russian Federation.”

Kremlin says it's up to people of Ukraine region to decide whether to join Russia

The Kremlin has said it is up to residents living in the Russian-occupied region of Kherson in southern Ukraine to decide whether they want to join Russia, but any such decision must have a clear legal basis.

Russia says hundreds of military targets hit in Ukraine

Russia has said its forces have hit hundreds of military targets in Ukraine overnight.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said the air force hit 93 objects of Ukraine's military infrastructure, including three ammunition depots, and 69 areas of concentration of manpower and military equipment.

He added that Russia's Strategic Rocket Forces and artillery struck 407 areas of concentration of manpower and military equipment, 13 command points, four positions of the Osa-AKM air defence missile systems, and 14 ammunition depots, while the Russian air defence systems destroyed nine unmanned aerial vehicles.

Guterres does not see Ukraine peace negotiations any time soon

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said the time will come when there are peace negotiations over Ukraine, but he does not see that time in the immediate future.

Lavrov: Russia has enough energy buyers apart from West

Russia has enough buyers for its energy resources outside of Western countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said, as European Union countries try to sharply reduce their reliance on Russian oil and gas.

"Let the West pay more than it used to pay to the Russian Federation, and let it explain to its population why they should become poorer," Lavrov said at a news conference in Muscat after talks with his Omani counterpart.

Russian separatists say there are no civilians left at Azovstal plant -TASS

The leader of Ukraine's Russian-backed breakaway Donetsk People's Republic has said there are no civilians left at the Azovstal steel plant in the occupied Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, TASS news agency has reported.

"According to our information, there are no civilians left there. Consequently, our units' hands are no longer tied," TASS quoted Denis Pushilin, whose separatist forces have taken part in the assault on Mariupol, as saying.

Over 26,000 Russian soldiers killed in war: Ukraine

Some 26,350 Russian soldiers have so far been killed during the war in Ukraine, the Ukrainian military has said.

Ukrainian forces have destroyed 199 Russian aircraft, 160 helicopters, 390 unmanned aerial vehicles, 1,187 tanks, 2,856 armoured vehicles, and 528 artillery systems, according to the Ukrainian General Staff’s latest update.

Russia has also lost 185 multiple rocket launcher systems, 1,997 vehicles and fuel tanks, 87 anti-aircraft systems, 94 cruise missiles, and 12 boats, it added.

Pipeline operator stops gas in 1 Ukraine hub

Ukraine’s natural gas pipeline operator has stopped Russian shipments through a key hub in the east of the country.

The pipeline operator said Russian shipments through its Novopskov hub, in an area controlled by Moscow-backed separatists, would be cut because of interference from “occupying forces,” including the apparent siphoning of gas.

The move was the first time natural gas supply has been affected by the war that began in February. It may force Russia to shift flows of its gas through territory controlled by Ukraine to reach its clients in Europe.

Ukrainians make gains near Kharkiv

Kiev has claimed battlefield gains over Russian forces, including the recapture of four villages around the second city of Kharkiv.

In his nightly address, Zelensky said he had "good news" from the northeastern Kharkiv region. "The occupiers are gradually being pushed away," he said. The head of the Kharkiv regional state administration Oleg Synegubov said on Telegram that "fierce battles" were ongoing in the region, and that the city itself was under heavy fire.

"Due to successful offensive operations, our defenders liberated Cherkasy Tyshky, Rusky Tyshky, Rubizhne and Bayrak from the invaders," he said. "Thus, the enemy was driven even further from Kharkiv, and the occupiers had even less opportunity to fire on the regional centre."

Fight continues between Russian, Ukrainian forces at Snake Island - UK

Fighting between Russia and Ukrainian forces has continued on Zmiinyi Island, also known as Snake Island, with Russia repeatedly trying to reinforce its exposed troops.

"If Russia consolidates its position on Zmiinyi Island with strategic air defence and coastal defence cruise missiles, they could dominate the north-western Black Sea," the UK Ministry of Defence tweeted in a regular bulletin.

Russia's resupply vessels have minimum protection in the western Black Sea, following the Russian Navy's retreat to Crimea after the loss of the Moskva, the tweet said.

Ukraine pipeline operator to stop natural gas flow

Ukraine’s natural gas pipeline operator has said it will stop Russian shipments through its Novopskov hub in a part of eastern Ukraine controlled by Moscow-backed separatists.

It said the hub handles about a third of the Russian gas passing through the country to Western Europe, although Russia’s state-owned natural gas giant Gazprom put the figure at about a quarter.

It said Russia could reroute affected shipments through Ukraine’s other main hub, Sudzha, in a northern part of the country controlled by Ukraine. Gazprom spokesman Sergey Kupriyanov said Ukraine’s rerouting request would be “technologically impossible” and that the company sees no grounds for Ukraine’s decision.

House approves $40B in Ukraine aid, beefing up Biden request

The US lawmakers have emphatically approved a fresh $40 billion Ukraine aid package, beefing up President Joe Biden's initial request and signalling a magnified, bipartisan commitment to thwart Russian President Vladimir Putin's nearly three-month-old offensive.

The measure sailed to passage by a lopsided 368-57 margin, providing $7 billion more than Biden's request from April and dividing the increase evenly between defence and humanitarian programmes.

The bill would give Ukraine military and economic assistance, help regional allies, replenish weapons the Pentagon has shipped overseas and provide $5 billion to address global food shortages caused by the assault's crippling of Ukraine's normally robust production of many crops.

