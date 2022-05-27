Fast News

Russia tries to consolidate its grip on Ukraine's Luhansk and Donetsk regions, where it has backed a separatist revolt since 2014, as fighting in Ukraine enters its 93rd day.

After failing to take Kiev, Russian forces have shifted their focus to the eastern Donbass region, where fierce fighting is underway. (AP)

Friday May 27, 2022

Ukraine: Russia commits all its forces to take Luhansk

Russia has made an all-out effort to capture the rest of the industrial region of Luhansk in eastern Ukraine, officials said. Luhansk is part of Donbass, the industrial basin comprising that region and Donetsk.

Russian forces are now closing in on several urban centres, including the strategically located Severodonetsk and Lysychansk. "The situation remains difficult, because the Russian army has thrown all its forces at taking the Luhansk region," regional governor Sergiy Gaiday said in a video.

Gaiday said three people died in recent Russian attacks on Severodonetsk and Lysychansk. Russian forces also bombarded Ukraine's second largest city Kharkiv, killing nine people, and five civilians were killed on Thursday in the Donetsk region to the south, according to the governor.

Extremely fierce fighting is taking place on the outskirts of Severodonetsk. They are simply destroying the city, they are shelling it every day, shelling without pause Regional governor Sergiy Gaiday

Moscow 'failed to achieve goal so far' in eastern Ukraine

Russian troops are attempting to gain full control over Ukraine’s Luhansk and Donetsk regions, but their efforts have been unsuccessful so far, the Ukrainian General Staff has said.

"Meanwhile, the enemy is still planning to force a crossing over the Siverskyi Donets (River),” Oleksii Hromov, deputy chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, told reporters.

He went on to say that Russian forces continue to launch offensive operations in eastern Ukraine and strikes deep into the defence lines of Ukrainian forces.

"Despite the prevailing number of personnel, ammunition and military equipment, the enemy has failed to achieve their goal so far," he added.

Fiji dismisses plea to stop US seizing Russian superyacht

A Fiji court has dismissed an appeal to stop US authorities from seizing the Russian superyacht Amadea.

The $300 million yacht, linked by the United States to billionaire oligarch and politician Suleiman Kerimov — who is the target of sanctions, was impounded on arrival in Fiji a month ago at Washington's request.

The yacht's registered owners, Millemarin Investments, denied Kerimov was the owner and argued that the Fijian law under which the 106-metre Amadea was detained did not allow for the United States to take it away. But the Court of Appeal said it dismissed the appeal.

Gazprom says it continues shipping gas to Europe via Ukraine

Russian gas producer Gazprom has said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point stood at 43.6 million cubic metres, slightly down from 44.5 million cubic metres.

An application to supply gas via another major entry point, Sokhranovka, was rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.

Mayor: Some 1,500 killed in Sievierodonetsk

The Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk is the centre of fierce fighting in the east. Mayor Oleksandr Stryuk says it’s holding out even though a Russian reconnaissance and sabotage group went into a city hotel.

Stryuk said at least 1,500 people have been killed in Sievierodonetsk and about 12,000-13,000 remain in the city, where he said 60 percent of residential buildings have been destroyed.

There was no immediate response from Russia, which denies targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure.

Sievierodonetsk is the only part of the Luhansk region in the Donbass under Ukrainian government control. Stryuk said the main road between the neighbouring town of Lysychansk and Bakhmut to the southwest remains open, but travel is dangerous.

Zelenskyy says Russia carrying out 'genocide' in Ukraine's Donbass

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of carrying out "an obvious policy of genocide" in his country's eastern Donbass region.

Moscow's offensive in Donbass could end up leaving the region "uninhabited," he said, accusing the Russians of wanting to reduce its cities to ashes.

"All this, including the deportation of our people and the mass killings of civilians, is an obvious policy of genocide pursued by Russia," he said in his daily televised address.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies