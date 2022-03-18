Fast News

Despite mounting casualties, punishing international sanctions and unexpectedly strong resistance from Ukrainians, US sees no sign that Russia "is prepared to stop" its offensive — now in its 23rd day.

Kiev has been facing bombardments and bracing for a full-on assault, but Moscow's forces have stalled as they try to encircle the city. (Reuters)

Friday, March 18, 2022

Xi: Conflicts like Ukraine crisis in no one's interests

China's leader Xi Jinping has told US President Joe Biden that conflicts between states are "in no one's interest" and that the Ukraine crisis is "something that we don't want to see", Chinese state TV has reported.

"State-to-state relations cannot go to the stage of military hostilities," state broadcaster CCTV reported Xi as saying in a video call. "Peace and security are the most valued treasures of the international community."

Xi added that China and the US must guide bilateral relations along the right track, and both sides should also shoulder due international responsibilities and make efforts for world peace.

It was not immediately clear if Xi made any direct criticism of Russia’s onslaught against Ukraine.

Putin hails Russia's 'special operation' in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has hailed what Russia calls its special operation in Ukraine, appearing on stage at a rally at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium in front of thousands of people waving Russian flags.

"We know what we need to do, how to do it and at what cost. And we will absolutely accomplish all of our plans," Putin told the rally, even as an unusual interruption hit the tightly controlled Russian state television as he spoke.

Putin's speech was cut mid-sentence as he was saying: "It so happened that the beginning of the operation coincided by chance with the birthday of one of our outstanding military..." The Kremlin later said it was a technical glitch.

Pope slams 'perverse abuse of power'

Pope Francis has denounced the “perverse abuse of power” on display in Russia’s assault on Ukraine and called for aid to Ukrainians who he said had been attacked in their “identity, history and tradition” and were “defending their land.”

Francis’ comments marked some of his strongest yet in asserting Ukraine’s right to exist as a sovereign state. They came just days after Francis spoke with head of the Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill.

"The blood and tears of the children, the suffering of women and men who are defending their land or fleeing from the bombs shake our conscience,” Francis told a meeting in Bratislava, Slovakia.

EU appreciates Türkiye’s diplomatic efforts

The European Union appreciates Türkiye’s diplomatic efforts in mediating between Ukraine and Russia, an EU official has said.

The European Commission’s lead foreign policy spokesperson, Peter Stano, said "the clear position" adopted by Türkiye was appreciated, noting that the country "made great efforts to play the role of the mediator".

He underlined that Türkiye managed to organise the first meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian foreign ministers after Russia's attack on Ukraine. He also called Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu’s visits to Moscow and Ukraine's western Lviv city "very important".

Scholz to convene G7 talks on Ukraine next week

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, as current G7 president, has invited leaders of the world's top industrialised countries to a meeting on Ukraine as part of EU and NATO summits next week, his office has said.

Deputy government spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann told reporters the talks in Brussels on Thursday would focus "in particular on the situation in Ukraine" and be "integrated" into the previously scheduled summits.

Germany this year holds the rotating presidency of the Group of Seven, which also includes Britain, Canada, France, Italy, Japan and the United States.

UN: At least 816 civilians killed since conflict began

At least 816 civilians have been killed and 1,333 wounded in Ukraine through to March 17, the UN rights office (OHCHR) has said.

Most of the casualties were from explosive weapons such as shelling from heavy artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes, OHCHR said.

The real toll could be considerably higher since OHCHR, which has a large monitoring team in the country, has not yet been able to verify casualty reports from badly-hit cities like Mariupol.

Ukraine: 130 people rescued from bombed Mariupol theatre

Ukraine's human rights ombudswoman has said 130 people have been rescued so far from a bombed theatre in Mariupol but there is no information on more than 1,000 others officials believe were sheltering there when the bomb fell.

Ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova said rescue work was ongoing at the site, which Ukraine says was hit by a powerful Russian air strike on Wednesday. Russia has denied bombing the theatre or targeting civilians.

"Rescuers are working. There is only this information: 130 people are alive and have been taken out. The rest are waiting for help," she said on national television.

Ukraine conflict disrupts GPS in Finland, Mediterranean

GPS interferences have intensified in places as far away as Finland, the Mediterranean and Iraq since Russia attacked Ukraine, forcing aircrafts to reroute or change destinations, according to European aviation authorities.

Disruptions to Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS), which include GPS, are caused by the "jamming" or "spoofing" of satellite signals.

Since the conflict began on February 24, "jamming and/or possible spoofing has intensified in geographical areas surrounding the conflict zone and other areas," the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) said in an online bulletin.

Federer to donate $500,000 to support Ukrainian children

Roger Federer will donate $500,000 through his foundation to ensure children affected by the Ukraine conflict are provided with care and access to education, the former world number one has said.

"My family and I are horrified seeing pictures from Ukraine and heartbroken for the innocent people who have been so terribly affected. We stand for peace, " Federer said on Twitter.

Andy Murray, another former world number one and an ambassador for UNICEF UK, said last week that he would donate his prize money won from tennis tournaments in 2022 towards aid efforts for children affected by Russia's assault.

Russia says post-1991 'illusions' about the West are over

Russia has lost any illusions about ever relying on the West and Moscow will never accept a world order dominated by the United States, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said.

Lavrov said the West's reaction to what Moscow has called a "special military operation" had illustrated that the West was completely dominated by the US and that the European Union was largely powerless.

"What the Americans want is a unipolar world which would not be like a global village but like an American village — or maybe like a saloon where you know the strongest calls the shots," Lavrov said.

Ukraine president to address Japan parliament next week

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to deliver an online speech to Japan's parliament at around 6pm Japan time (0900 GMT) on March 23, public broadcaster NHK has said.

Stop spreading threats against Russians on YouTube: Russia

Russia has demanded that Alphabet Inc's Google stop spreading what it labelled as threats against Russian citizens on its YouTube video-sharing platform.

The regulator, Roskomnadzor, said adverts on the platform were calling for the communications systems of Russia and Belarus' railway networks to be suspended.

"The actions of YouTube's administration are of a terrorist nature and threaten the life and health of Russian citizens," the regulator said. "Roskomnadzor...demands that Google stop broadcasting anti-Russia videos as soon as possible."

Ukraine: World lenders see widespread economic fallout

The International Monetary Fund, World Bank and other top lenders have warned of "extensive" economic fallout, including higher prices for food and energy, from the Ukraine conflict and expressed horror at the "devastating human catastrophe".

"The entire global economy will feel the effects of the crisis through slower growth, trade disruptions, and steeper inflation, harming especially the poorest and most vulnerable," they said in a statement, warning that the conflict was increasing poverty.

Other signatories included the Council of Europe Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the European Investment Bank (EIB).

EU denies 'double standard' over refugee policy

The EU has said it is not applying a double standard towards refugees from Ukraine compared to Syria, as it grapples with the biggest migration crisis in Europe since World War II.

EU Commission vice president Margaritis Schinas said there was no difference in the bloc's refugee policy based on country of origin, after allegations that it was welcoming refugees from Ukraine more openly compared to those fleeing the Middle East.

He added that the current situation with refugees from Ukraine was "unique" as the country directly borders several EU nations, unlike Syria.

"The movement comes straight into the European Union," he told journalists in Istanbul.

Death toll mounts as Russian forces close in on Ukraine’s capital Kiev on day 23 of Moscow’s attack. As of March 16, UN records 2,032 civilian casualties in Ukraine with 780 killed and 1,252 injured pic.twitter.com/G9JHD5TmzN — TRT World (@trtworld) March 18, 2022

Russian official who spoke out leaves post

Former Kremlin aide and ex-deputy prime minister Arkady Dvorkovich, 49, has stepped down as chair of the Skolkovo Foundation after becoming a rare official voice of dissent against Moscow's military intervention in Ukraine.

Established in 2010, the Skolkovo Foundation has aimed to diversify the country's economy from oil and gas, foster start-ups and build a Russian version of Silicon Valley outside Moscow.

"Arkady Dvorkovich decided to terminate the powers of chairman of the Skolkovo Foundation and focus on the development of educational projects," Skolkovo said in a statement.

US condemns Russian 'threat' to Bosnia over NATO bid

The United States has denounced "dangerous" comments by Russia's ambassador to Bosnia, who issued a tacit threat to the Balkan country over its proposed bid to join NATO.

The US embassy in Bosnia hit out at what it called "threats", calling them "dangerous, irresponsible, and unacceptable". "No third party has a say in security arrangements between NATO and sovereign countries," the embassy tweeted.

Earlier this week, Russia's ambassador in Sarajevo, Igor Kalabukhov, said his country could "react" if Bosnia were to join the Western military alliance, invoking Moscow's assault on Ukraine.

Germany probes Russian oligarch's alleged sanctions dodge

German tour operator TUI has said authorities are investigating Russian billionaire Alexei Mordashov for allegedly seeking to shield his major stake in the group from EU sanctions.

Investigators from the German economy ministry suspect Mordashov used complex ownership transfers to his wife to hide the $1.7-billion (1.5-billion-euro) stake in TUI.

The EU added Mordashov, who holds 34 percent of TUI, on March 1 to its list of individuals to be sanctioned over their close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin following the Ukraine attacks.

UK regulator revokes license of Russia-backed broadcaster RT

Britain’s communications regulator has revoked the licence of the state-funded Russian broadcaster RT amid concern that its coverage of the conflict in Ukraine was biased.

The decision comes as the regulator, Ofcom, conducts 29 investigations into the impartiality of RT’s coverage. The volume and nature of the issues raised by these inquiries are of “great concern,” the regulator said.

RT’s funding from the Russian state, as well as the fact that Russia attacked its neighbour, were also part of the decision, Ofcom said.

Russia loses bid to freeze ban from World Cup qualifying

Russia’s request to freeze a FIFA ban on its soccer teams ahead of next week’s World Cup qualifying playoffs has been denied.

FIFA said the Court of Arbitration for Sport dismissed the Russian soccer federation’s bid for an urgent interim ruling to freeze the ban pending a full appeal, which could come within weeks.

The CAS decision means Russia will not be able to play Poland in World Cup qualifying on Thursday. The ruling follows a similar CAS refusal on Tuesday to freeze UEFA’s ban on Russian national and club teams in European soccer.

Russia’s request to freeze a FIFA ban on its football teams ahead of next week’s World Cup qualifying playoffs has been denied by the Court of Arbitration for Sport pic.twitter.com/qKwl3Zocek — TRT World (@trtworld) March 18, 2022

Putin accuses Ukraine of stalling talks - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused Ukrainian authorities of stalling talks, but added that Moscow was ready to search for solutions as he spoke with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"It was noted that the Kiev regime is trying in every possible way to stall negotiations, putting forward more and more unrealistic proposals," the Kremlin said after the phone call.

"Nevertheless, the Russian side is ready to continue to search for solutions in line with its well-known principled approaches."

Russian strikes hit outskirts of Ukrainian capital and Lviv

Russian forces pressed their assault on Ukrainian cities, with new missile strikes and shelling on the capital Kiev and the outskirts of the western city of Lviv, as world leaders pushed for an investigation of the Kremlin’s repeated attacks on civilian targets, including schools, hospitals and residential areas.

The early morning barrage of missiles on the outskirts of Lviv was the closest strike yet to the centre of the city, which has become a crossroads for people fleeing from other parts of Ukraine and for others entering to deliver aid or fight.

Black smoke billowed for hours after the explosions, which hit a facility for repairing military aircraft near the city’s international airport, only six kilometres (four miles) from the centre.

Bulgaria expels 10 Russian diplomats

Bulgaria's foreign ministry has declared 10 Russian diplomats "persona non grata" and gave them 72 hours to leave the Balkan country over activities deemed incompatible with their diplomatic status.

In a statement on its website, the foreign ministry said the Russian ambassador to Sofia has been informed about the expulsions.

Over 197,000 refugees from Ukraine recorded in Germany

More than 197,000 refugees from Ukraine have been registered in Germany so far, an interior ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

Ukraine's human rights ombudswoman says 173,500 people in total have evacuated from front line towns and 130 people were rescued from Mariupol theatre after air strike — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) March 18, 2022

Over 2M Ukrainian refugees have entered Poland, border guard says

Over 2 million refugees have entered Poland from Ukraine since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on February 24, the Polish border guard said.

"Today, March 18 at 0900 (local time) the number of refugees from Ukraine exceeded 2 million. Mainly women and children," the border guard wrote on Twitter.

At least 3 killed in shelling of eastern Ukrainian cities



Ukraine's state emergency service said a multi-storey teaching building was shelled in the eastern city of Kharkiv, killing one person, wounding 11 and trapping one person in the rubble.

Shells also hit the eastern city of Kramatorsk, killing two people and wounding six, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said in an online post.

IEA urges 'emergency measures' to cut oil demand

The International Energy Agency urged governments to implement immediate measures to cut global oil consumption within months following supply fears stemming from Russia's offensive of Ukraine.

The 10 proposals put forward in a report, including increasing working from home and reducing speed limits, could cut oil consumption among advanced economies "by 2.7 million barrels a day within the next four months", the IEA said.

109 children killed in Russian attacks

At least 109 children have been killed in Ukraine due to Russian attacks, Ukrainian media reported.

Another 130 children have been wounded, Ukraine’s state news agency Ukrinform reported citing the Prosecutor General's Office.

More than 439 educational institutions have been damaged, and 63 others destroyed completely, the report added.

France: Sanctions starting to have impact on Russia

French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said sanctions imposed by Western countries on Russia in reaction to Moscow's offensive on Ukraine were starting to have a "real impact".

"We hope these sanctions will force (Russian President) Vladimir Putin to change his plans," Attal told BFM TV.

Earlier this week, European Union member states agreed on a fourth package of sanctions against Russia.

Germany warns supply shortfall from Ukraine conflict will be severe

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock warned that supply shortfalls due to the conflict in Ukraine will be severe and could lead to further conflicts in already vulnerable countries.

She underscored that Germany needed to maintain contact with authoritarian regimes even if they don't share its values and not to stay quiet on issues due to economic or energy interests.

Baerbock, who was presenting a new national security strategy, added that a new China strategy would be in the works in the coming months.

Aid agencies rush in supplies as crisis in Ukraine grows

Aid agencies continue to ramp up their efforts to bring much-needed relief supplies to civilians affected by the fighting, and also to over 3.2 million refugees who have fled the country since the conflict began.

Rzeszow, the largest city in southeastern Poland, roughly 100 kilometres from the Ukrainian border, has become a humanitarian aid hub for the region.

By road and by air, aid supplies — including food, blankets, solar lamps, warm clothing, mattresses, jerrycans and plastic sheeting — continue to arrive in a massive warehouse run by the UN refugee agency, next to the airport outside Rzezsow.

Authorities in Poland call on its citizens to open their homes for Ukrainian refugees as the number of people fleeing Ukraine rises. Our correspondent explains pic.twitter.com/bKINSt5zsO — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) March 18, 2022

Russian forces strike Lviv airport area in west Ukraine

Russian forces struck an area around Lviv's airport in western Ukraine, Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said.

Writing on messaging app Telegram, Sadovyi said he could not give a precise address of the targeted area "but it's definitely not an airport."

Lviv is the largest city in western Ukraine and a popular tourist destination known for its picturesque views.

One killed, 4 wounded after parts of missile fall in northern Kiev

One person was killed and 4 wounded after parts of a Russian missile fell on a residential building in the northern part of the Ukrainian capital Kiev, emergencies services said.

The services said in a statement that 12 people were rescued and 98 were evacuated from the 5-storey building.

Russia battles to keep internet free

Limit access to the internet is proving highly divisive after Western sanctions on Russia.

Ukraine has called loudly for a widespread boycott and Kiev has even pushed for Russia to be cut off from the world wide web.

International sanctions have seen companies including big tech firms halt operations in Russia.

Critics say this could well marginalise opponents of the Kremlin, boost the dominance of state media and even lead Russia to try to develop a sealed-off, local version of the internet.

Russia sets up no-fly zone over Ukraine's Donbass

Russia has established a no-fly zone over Ukraine's Donbass region, according to a separatist official from the so-called Donetsk People's Republic, the Interfax news agency said.

Oil prices increase as Ukraine-Russia peace talks yield no result

Oil prices jumped as ongoing talks between Ukraine and Russia failed to bring the sides closer towards a resolution to end the conflict.

International benchmark Brent crude was trading at $108.53 per barrel at 0605 GMT for a 1.77 percent gain after closing the previous session at $106.64 a barrel.

American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) traded at $105.33 per barrel at the same time for a 2.28 percent increase after settling at $102.98 a barrel in the previous session.

Saudi Arabia announces extension of visas for Ukrainians without fees or fines for humanitarian considerations – SPA pic.twitter.com/dQ2C5LtsFl — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) March 18, 2022

Search continues for Ukraine theatre bombing survivors

Rescue workers continue to search desperately for any survivors buried beneath the rubble of Mariupol's bombed-out theatre, as Russia's forces pounded residential areas across Ukraine, stoking allegations of war crimes.

Twenty-four hours after Mariupol's once-gleaming whitewashed theatre was hollowed out by a Russian strike, the number of dead, injured or trapped is still unclear.

Ukraine's ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova said a bombshelter in the building had survived the impact, and some "adults and children" had emerged alive.

Italy's minister of culture Dario Franceschini said his country was ready to rebuild the theatre "as soon as possible."

Ukraine: Russia recruited nearly 1,000 'mercenaries' from Mideast

The Russian army has recruited nearly a thousand "mercenaries" from Syria and Lebanon, Ukraine said.

“The Russian occupiers, which have suffered huge losses during the war, have already recruited mercenaries from the troops under the command of (Syria's) Bashar al Assad regime and (Lebanese group) Hezbollah's so-called army," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a statement.

Foreigners — some of whom have never handled a firearm yet but are ready to die — have also arrived in Ukraine from other European countries, the US and elsewhere. Russia says it killed 180 pro-Kiev "mercenaries" in a training base attack on Sunday and has warned its forces will show "no mercy for mercenaries wherever they are on the territory of Ukraine."

Blasts heard in Ukraine's Lviv

At least three blasts were heard in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Friday morning, Ukraine 24 television station reported through the Telegram messenger.

It published a short video in which a mushroom-shaped plume of smoke could be seen rising on the horizon.

Australia, Japan bring new sanctions on Russia

Australia has placed sanctions on Russia's Finance Ministry and 11 additional banks and government organisations, covering the majority of the country's banking assets along with all entities that handle Russia's sovereign debt.

"With our recent inclusion of the Central Bank of Russia, Australia has now targeted all Russian government entities responsible for issuing and managing Russia's sovereign debt," Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne said in a statement.

Japan also imposed new sanctions against 15 Russian individuals and nine Russian groups, it said, adding targets of new asset freeze sanctions also include Russian defence official and two lawmakers.

“Ukraine’s example shows what we expect. Should there be any threat, we will respond.”



Russia’s ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Igor Kalbukhov, says the Balkan nation could face a Ukraine-like scenario if it decides to join NATO pic.twitter.com/sa5lHc1KQw — TRT World (@trtworld) March 18, 2022

Hundreds of Ukraine-bound bulletproof vests stolen in New York

An NGO in New York had hundreds of bulletproof vests stolen after they were donated by officers and destined for Ukraine as it battles a Russian offensive, police and the organisation said.

The theft occurred at the headquarters of the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America (UCCA), where police arrived Wednesday and learned that "approximately 400 bulletproof vests were removed from the location," NY Police Department spokeswoman Lieutenant Jessica McRorie said.

"There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing," she added. A spokesperson for UCCA said a smaller number of vests, about 300, were missing from the group's Manhattan location.

''I should be happy because I have three countries to live in. But I can't live in any of them.''



A Ukrainian-Palestinian woman born and raised in Syria reflects on her life shadowed by conflict and war pic.twitter.com/ArIAT73YOA — TRT World (@trtworld) March 17, 2022

Canada offers three years of temporary residency to Ukranians

Ottawa has announced it is establishing a new immigration programme that will offer Ukrainians fleeing the Russian offensive a temporary Canadian residence permit for up to three years.

Canada, which has a large Ukrainian diaspora, especially in the centre and west of the country, said in a statement that "Ukrainians and their immediate family members of any nationality may stay in Canada as temporary residents for up to three years."

Applicants are required to apply online and provide their biometric data in the form of fingerprints and a photo. Ukrainian refugees can simultaneously apply for a work and study permit.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies