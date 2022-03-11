Fast News

Russia and Ukraine fail to make breakthrough in their first top-level talks since Moscow's incursions two weeks ago, as Russian forces advance on Kiev, part of a wider multi-front assault, now in its 16th day.

According to Russia Defence Minister, more than 16,000 volunteers – mostly from the Middle East – have appealed to join the military action. (AP)

Friday, March 11, 2022

Putin backs plans to send volunteer fighters to combat zones in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has backed plans to allow volunteers, including from abroad, to fight in Ukraine, where he has sent thousands of Russian troops in what he calls a "special military operation".

"If you see that there are people who want on a voluntary basis (to help east Ukraine's separatists), then you need to meet them halfway and help them move to combat zones," Putin told Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu during a televised security council meeting.

According to Shoigu, more than 16,000 volunteers – mostly from the Middle East – have appealed to join the military action.

Forty-eight schools destroyed in Ukrainian city of Kharkiv – mayor

The eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv is under relentless bombardment from Russian forces, the city's mayor said in a televised interview.

"As of today, 48 (of the city's) schools have been destroyed," said Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

The city has a peacetime population of about 1.4 million.

NATO chief: Türkiye a highly valued NATO ally

Türkiye is a highly valued NATO ally, plays key role in fight against terrorism, Secretary-General Stoltenberg tells Anadolu News Agency.

Stoltenberg commended Türkiye on facilitating diplomatic, political processes that can lead to peaceful discussions between Ukraine, Russia.

"NATO stands united partly in imposing unprecedented costs on Russia through economic sanctions we haven't seen before," he said.

"NATO understands frustration in Ukraine, but also thinks that escalation beyond Ukrainian borders will actually just cause even more suffering, more death," Stoltenberg added.

Suspected Soviet-era drone crashes in Zagreb

An unidentified flying device, which local media reported could be a Soviet-era drone, crashed in the Croatian capital Zagreb, police said.

Several parked vehicles were damaged in the accident that occurred around 9:00 pm (2200 GMT) Thursday, but there were no reports of anyone injured, an interior ministry statement said.

Police rushed to the scene after residents reported that they "felt a detonation preceded by a fall of an object from the sky", the statement said.

Kazakh, Turkish carriers suspend Russia flights

Kazakhstan's national airline Air Astana and Turkish budget airline Pegasus Airlines said they were temporarily suspending flights to Russia, following sanctions imposed on Moscow over its military incursion in Ukraine.

The companies made the decision because of uncertainties over the insurance of aircraft bound for Russia, they said in separate press releases.

Air Astana, which operates flights to several destinations in Russia said it was seeking to "restore flights as soon as possible".

Ukrainian nuclear plants stable, staff under 'psychological pressure'

All Ukrainian nuclear power stations are operating stably but staff in the Zaporizhzhia plant that was captured by Russian forces are facing psychological pressure, the Ukrainian state nuclear company Energoatom said.

Radiation levels at all plants had not changed, it said.

"Employees of the station are under strong psychological pressure from the occupiers, all staff on arrival at the station are carefully checked by armed terrorists," it said, referring to the Russian forces in Zaporizhzhia.

"All this negatively affects work and endangers nuclear and radiation safety."

European Commission aims to double military aid for Ukraine

The European Commission aims to double the EU's military aid to Ukraine and has proposed earmarking another 500 million euros for this purpose, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

"Everybody was completely aware that we have to increase our military support to Ukraine," he told reporters as he arrived for the second day of a meeting of EU leaders in Versailles. "I am sure the leaders will approve this money."

The EU is also considering imposing more sanctions on Russian oligarchs and the Russian economy, Borrell added.

UN: 2.5 million people have now fled Ukraine

Two and a half million people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded and another two million have been internally displaced by the war, the United Nations said.

The UN Refugee Agency's chief Filippo Grandi blamed the mass displacement on what he called a "senseless war" that began on February 24.

"The number of refugees from Ukraine – tragically – has reached today 2.5 million," UNHCR chief Grandi tweeted.

About 222,000 evacuated to Russia from Ukraine

About 222,000 people have been evacuated to Russia from Ukraine and its two Russian-backed rebel regions, the TASS news agency said on Friday, citing an unidentified source.

Russia strikes near airports in west Ukraine

Local authorities say Russian strikes hit near airports in the western Ukrainian cities of Ivano-Frankiivsk and Lutsk, far from Russia’s main attack targets elsewhere in Ukraine.

The mayor of Ivano-Frankiivsk Ruslan Martsinkiv ordered residents in the neighbouring areas to head to shelters after an air raid alert. The mayor of Lutsk also announced an air strike near the airport. No casualties were immediately reported.

The strikes were far to the west from the main Russian offensive and could indicate new direction of the assault.

Civilian targets hit in Ukraine's Dnipro

Civilian targets came under Russian shelling in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro, killing one, emergency services said, in what appeared to be the first direct attack on the city.

Early on Friday, "there were three air strikes on the city, namely hitting a kindergarten, an apartment building and a two-story shoe factory, starting a fire. One person died," the emergency services said in a statement.

Shelling was also reported Friday in Lutsk, a city in north-western Ukraine.

Russian-backed separatists capture Ukraine's Volnovakha

Russian-backed separatists have captured the Ukrainian city of Volnovakha north of the besieged Azov Sea port of Mariupol, the RIA news agency quoted Russia's defence ministry.

Volnovakha is strategically important as the northern gateway to Mariupol.

At least half of Ukrainian refugees are children, some of whom have been forced to travel alone – UNICEF pic.twitter.com/KchRYfsHW6 — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) March 11, 2022

Russian forces advance on Kiev as city becomes 'fortress'

Russian troops edged closer to Kiev, as officials said the Ukrainian capital was being transformed into a "fortress" and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Moscow of again targeting humanitarian corridors.

Hundreds of thousands of civilians remain holed up in Ukrainian cities, including besieged Mariupol, under a Russian bombing campaign after the first talks between Moscow and Kiev's top diplomats ended without any progress.

The Ukrainian military in a statement warned "the enemy is trying to eliminate the defences of the Ukrainian forces around" regions to the west and northwest of the capital "to block Kiev."

"We can't rule out a movement of the enemy to the east towards Brovary," the statement added.

US plans to revoke Russia favoured trade status

President Joe Biden will announce Friday that, along with the European Union and the Group of Seven countries, the US will move to revoke “most favoured nation” trade status for Russia over its attack on Ukraine.

That’s according to a source familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the announcement.

Biden’s move comes as bipartisan pressure has been building in Washington to revoke what is formally known as “permanent normal trade relations” with Russia.

GOP senators urge Biden to send Polish warplanes to Ukraine

Republican US senators are imploring the Biden administration to reverse course and allow the transfer of Poland's MiG fighter jets to the Ukrainians to fight the Russian offensive, a sign the Defense Department's rejection of the offer may be running into steep resistance on Capitol Hill.

Forty GOP senators signed onto a letter from Sens. Joni Ernst of Iowa and Mitt Romney of Utah urging President Joe Biden to answer the plea from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who told lawmakers over the weekend that if the US could not help with a no-fly zone over his skies, it could at least send more planes for his people to defend against the attack from Russia.

“Enough talk. People are dying,” Romney said at a press conference on Capitol Hill. “Send them the planes they need.”

Ukraine: Damage so far from Russia attack tops $100B

Russian forces have so far destroyed $100 billion worth of buildings, infrastructure and other physical assets in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s economic adviser said.

Oleg Ustenko said in a statement that the offensive has also caused 50 percent of Ukrainian businesses to shut down completely.

Noting that the remaining businesses are continuing their activities with difficulty, Ustenko said the $100 billion in losses accounts for half of the country's gross domestic product (GDP).

Premier Li offers China's help for 'grave' Ukraine situation

China's premier has called the situation in Ukraine "grave" and "disconcerting" and offered Beijing's help in playing a "positive role" for peace while continuing to refuse to criticise Russia.

Li Keqiang told reporters at an annual news conference that "we support and encourage all efforts that are conducive to a peaceful settlement of the crisis."

"The pressing task now is to prevent tension from escalating or even getting out of control," Li said, adding it is important to support Russia and Ukraine in ceasefire talks.

“[Afghan people] must be wondering what makes their humanitarian crisis so unimportant. Is it the colour of their skin?”



Irish politician and member of the European Parliament Clare Daly says until the legislative body treats humanitarian crises equally it has “no credibility” pic.twitter.com/sB1VSzlCvJ — TRT World (@trtworld) March 11, 2022

US Senate gives final approval to $13.6 billion Ukraine aid

A $13.6 billion emergency package of military and humanitarian aid for besieged Ukraine and its European allies has easily won final Congressional approval.

Around half of the $13.6 billion measure was for arming and equipping Ukraine and the Pentagon's costs for sending US troops to other Eastern European nations skittish about the warfare next door.

Much of the rest included humanitarian and economic assistance, strengthening regional allies' defences and protecting their energy supplies and cybersecurity needs.

Facebook and Instagram will temporarily allow posts calling for violence against Russians or Putin's death, according to Reuters report pic.twitter.com/EByDznYYzK — TRT World (@trtworld) March 11, 2022

Ukraine told to destroy pathogens in health labs to prevent disease spread

The World Health Organization has advised Ukraine to destroy high-threat pathogens housed in the country's public health laboratories to prevent "any potential spills" that would spread disease among the population, the agency told Reuters news agency, as Russia's movement of troops into Ukraine and bombardment of its cities raises risk.

Like many other countries, Ukraine has public health laboratories researching how to mitigate the threats of dangerous diseases affecting both animals and humans including, most recently, Covid-19. Its labs have received support from the United States, the European Union and the WHO.

"WHO has strongly recommended to the Ministry of Health in Ukraine and other responsible bodies to destroy high-threat pathogens to prevent any potential spills," the WHO, a United Nations agency, said.

