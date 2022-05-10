Fast News

Russia marks Victory Day, its biggest patriotic holiday, without a major new battlefield success in Ukraine to boast of, as its grinding military offensive in the European country enters its 76th day.

Ukrainians gather around a destroyed Russian tank near Makariv, Kiev Oblast, Ukraine. (AA)

Biden 'worried' Putin does not have a way out of Ukraine

US President Joe Biden has said he is worried that Russian President Vladimir Putin does not have a way out of the Ukraine offensive, and Biden said he was trying to figure out what to do about that.

Biden, speaking at a political fundraiser in a Washington suburb, said Putin had mistakenly believed the attack on Ukraine would break up NATO and break up the European Union.

Instead, the United States and many European countries have rallied to Ukraine's side. Russia's assault on Kiev was beaten back in March by strong Ukrainian resistance.

