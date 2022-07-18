Fast News

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell warns that Russia's blockade of Ukrainian ports threatens grain supplies to tens of thousands of people vulnerable to starvation, as the conflict enters its 145th day.

Russian forces have grinded through the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine since the incursion on February 24 and now occupy around a fifth of the country. (Reuters)

Monday, July 18, 2022

EU: Türkiye-mediated grain deal a 'matter of life or death'

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has expressed hope that diplomatic efforts led by Türkiye to help export grain from Ukraine will bring an agreement and ease a growing global food crisis.

"It's an issue of life and death for many human beings. And the question is that Russia has to de-block and allow Ukrainian grain to be exported," Borrell told reporters on Monday.

He noted that “it is not a diplomatic game” as the lives of “tens of thousands of people depend on this agreement.”

Türkiye last week announced a deal with Ukraine, Russia and the United Nations aimed at resuming Ukrainian grain exports blocked since February.

Russian shelling kills several in east Ukrainian town

At least six people have been killed in Russian shelling of the town of Toretsk in the Donetsk region of east Ukraine, the State Emergency Service said.

Rescuers retrieved five bodies from the rubble of a two-storey house and another person died in hospital, it said on Facebook.

Russia denies deliberately targeting civilians.

Russia targets Ukraine's missiles as Western-supplied weapons bite

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has ordered generals to prioritise destroying Ukraine's long-range missile and artillery weapons after Western-supplied weapons were used to strike Russian supply lines.

The ministry said the weapons were being used to shell residential areas of Russian-controlled Donbass and to deliberately set fire to wheat fields and grain storage silos.

Ukraine faces new turmoil with President Zelenskyy announcing sacking of his top two law enforcement officials, in the government's most serious shakeup since Russia launched its assault – now in its 145th day



H&M to wind down operations in Russia

Swedish fashion retailer H&M has decided to wind down operations in Russia, after pausing all sales there in March following Moscow's attacks on Ukraine.

"After careful consideration, we see it as impossible given the current situation to continue our business in Russia," H&M Group CEO Helena Helmersson said in a statement.

It said the entire wind-down was expected to cost the group around $192 million, of which around $96 million would have a cash flow impact.

EU foreign ministers zoom in on tightening Russia sanctions

European Union foreign ministers have been zooming in on tightening the extensive package of sanctions on Russia and looking at ways to add a ban on gold exports.

Foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell has said that at the moment “the most important thing is a ban on Russian gold,” which is Moscow's second largest export industry after energy.

The 27 ministers will also assess how they can tighten controls on exports of high technology to Russia for a possible decision later in the week.

Russian journalist released after brief detention

Russian journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, who shot to prominence for interrupting a live TV broadcast to denounce Russia's military action in Ukraine, has said she had been released after a few hours in custody.

"I am at home. Everything is fine," she wrote on Facebook overnight. "Now I know it's better to leave home with my passport and my bag," she added.

Her lawyer, Dmitri Zakhvatov, said she was detained because she was suspected of having "discredited" the army in remarks outside a Moscow court last week in support of opposition activist Ilya Yashin.

Zelenskyy: Ukrainians won't accept Canada's turbine decision

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he had told Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that Ukrainians would never accept Canada's decision to return a gas turbine intended for a Russian pipeline because it would encourage more sanctions violations.

Zelenskyy said in his video address that he had talked to Trudeau earlier and thanked him for his support. "However I stressed separately that Ukrainians will never accept Canada's decision regarding the Nord Stream turbine," he said. Handing it to Germany violated sanctions, he added.

Trudeau said on Wednesday that it was a "very difficult decision" to grant an exemption from sanctions imposed on Russia for the return of the repaired turbine, needed for the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline.

But Zelenskyy, echoing earlier remarks by other Ukrainian officials, said Russia was engaging in blackmail with gas. "If there is one violation now, it is only a matter of time before there will be others," he said.

