Russia claims control over the last Ukrainian stronghold in an eastern province that is key to achieving a major goal of Moscow’s grinding offensive –– now in its 131st day.

Monday, July 4, 2022

Russia tries to press its offensive into Ukraine's east

Russian forces have tried to press their offensive deeper into eastern Ukraine after taking control of a key stronghold.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian military said the Russian forces were currently focusing their efforts on pushing toward the line of Siversk, Fedorivka and Bakhmut in the Donetsk region.

The Russian army also has intensified the shelling of key Ukrainian strongholds of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk deeper in the Donetsk region.

Luhansk governor says Russia will shift focus to Donetsk region

Russia will shift the main focus of its offensive in Ukraine to trying to seize all of the Donetsk region after capturing neighbouring Luhansk, the Luhansk region's governor has said.

Governor Serhiy Gaidai said in an interview that he expected the city of Sloviansk and the town of Bakhmut in particular to come under attack as Russia tries to take full control of what is known as the Donbass in eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine's forces withdraw from bombed-out city of Lysychansk, prompting Russia to claim full control of eastern Luhansk region, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vows to regain lost territory pic.twitter.com/Z1zdzZgSAv — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) July 4, 2022

Zelenskyy vows Ukraine forces will return to Lysychansk

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has acknowledged that Ukrainian forces had withdrawn from Lysychansk in Donbass, but vowed to restore control over the area thanks to the army's tactics and the prospect of new, improved weaponry.

"If the commanders of our army withdraw people from certain points at the front, where the enemy has the greatest advantage in fire power, and this also applies to Lysychansk, it means only one thing," Zelenskyy said in his address.

"That we will return thanks to our tactics, thanks to the increase in the supply of modern weapons."

IOC boss Bach says Ukraine 'flag will fly high' at Olympics

Olympics chief Thomas Bach has said the organisation would ensure that Ukrainian athletes could compete at the 2024 Games despite the Russian assault.

Speaking during a visit to Kiev to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Bach pledged to increase the amount of IOC funding for athletes from the conflict-torn nation.

That will ensure that at the Olympic Games in Paris 2024 and at the Olympic Winter Games in 2026 in Cortina-Milano, "the Ukrainian flag will fly high", said Bach.

"The IOC will triple the fund we have been establishing at the very beginning of the Russian invasion in Ukraine from $2.5 million to $7.5 million," he added. Zelenskyy welcomed the additional support.

