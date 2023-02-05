Fast News

Russia faces a fresh turn of the sanctions screw, with an embargo on ship deliveries of its refined oil products, while unleashing a new wave of shelling in Ukraine as fighting enters its 347th day.

Ukraine's border guard service reported that its soldiers had stopped the latest attack, killing four and wounding seven of the opposing forces. (Reuters)

Sunday, February 5, 2023

Ukraine has fought off a fresh Russian assault on the embattled eastern city of Bakhmut, its leaders said, as it endured a wave of shelling in the disputed Donetsk region.

"This week, the Russian occupation forces threw all their efforts into breaking through our defence and encircling Bakhmut, and launched a powerful offensive in the Lyman sector," Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar said on.

"But thanks to the resilience of our soldiers, they did not succeed."

Russia unleashed a fresh wave of bombardment across the eastern front lines on Saturday morning. Ukrainian officials reported shelling in the Chernigiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv Lugansk, Donetsk and Mykolaiv regions.

Here are the other developments:

President Zelenskyy revokes citizenship of several former influential politicians in the latest of steps to "cleanse" Ukraine from pro-Russian figures; Zelenskyy says they had dual citizenship pic.twitter.com/GVebfoXvF9 — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) February 4, 2023

0315 GMT — Bodies of two British volunteers recovered

Officials in Kiev have said that the bodies of the two Britons killed while trying to help people evacuate from the eastern warzone had been recovered in a prisoner swap.

Chris Parry, 28, and Andrew Bagshaw, 47, were undertaking voluntary work in Soledar, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine, when their vehicle was reportedly hit by a shell.

Their bodies were returned to Ukraine authorities as part of a wider exchange, in which Kiev got 116 prisoners and Russia 63.

2330 GMT — Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agrees that weapons supplied by the West will not be used on Russian territory, Germany's leader has said in an interview.

"There is a consensus on this point," Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in an interview with the weekly Bild am Sonntag.

2300 GMT — Ukraine's strips citizenship of ex-politicians

President Zelenskyy has revoked the citizenship of several former influential politicians in the latest of steps to "cleanse" the country from pro-Russian influences.

"Today, I signed the relevant documents to take another step to protect and cleanse our state from those on the side of the aggressor," he said during his fresh video address.

Zelenskyy would not list the names, but said they had dual Russian citizenship.

According to Ukrainian state media, the list includes several top politicians from the office of Viktor Yanukovych, who served as Ukraine's pro-Russian president from 2010 until he was removed from office in 2014.

The list included Dmytro Tabachnyk, former minister of education and science, Andriy Klyuyev, former deputy prime minister and head of Yanukovych's administration and Vitaliy Zakharchenko, former interior minister, RBC-Ukraine news agency reported.

Source: Reuters