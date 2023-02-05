Fast News

Russia faces a fresh turn of the sanctions screw, with an embargo on ship deliveries of its refined oil products, while unleashing a new wave of shelling in Ukraine as fighting enters its 347th day.

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett became an unlikely intermediary in the war's first weeks, becoming one of the few Western leaders to meet President Vladimir Putin during the war in a snap trip to Moscow last March. (AP Archive)

Sunday, February 5, 2023

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has said he received a promise from Russian President Vladimir Putin not to kill his Ukrainian counterpart.

According to news reports on Sunday, Bennett had asked Putin about whether he intended to kill Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the early days of the war.

“I asked ‘what’s up with this? Are you planning to kill Zelenskyy?’ He said ‘I won’t kill Zelenskyy.’ I then said to him ‘I have to understand that you’re giving me your word that you won’t kill Zelenskyy.’ He said ‘I’m not going to kill Zelenskyy.’”

Bennett said he then called Zelenskyy to inform him of Putin's pledge.

“'Listen, I came out of a meeting, he’s not going to kill you.’ He asks, ‘are you sure?’ I said ’100 percent he won’t kill you.’"

The five-hour interview on Saturday was posted by Bennett on his personal YouTube channel and Twitter account.

Meanwhile, Russian forces have been attempting to encircle and capture Bakhmut, a city in the eastern Donbass region, for weeks, and appear to be making slow, grinding and costly progress.

Here are the other developments:

מאז שסיימתי את תפקידי כראש ממשלה לא התראיינתי.

עכשיו זה קורה.

אבל בתקופה סוערת ובעידן של סרטונים קצרצרים ופאנלים צעקניים, נעניתי לבקשה של חנוך דאום לקיים שיחה קצת אחרת.

שיחה מקיפה וכנה של כמעט חמש שעות, על הכל.

מוזמנים לצפות >> https://t.co/JTkpi3EBjh — Naftali Bennett בנט (@naftalibennett) February 4, 2023

0807 GMT — Fierce fighting north of Ukraine's Bakhmut

The head of Russia's private Wagner militia has said that fierce fighting was ongoing in the northern parts of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, which has been the focus of Russian forces' attention for weeks.

Yevgeniy Prigozhin, the founder and head of the Wagner group, said his soldiers were "fighting for every street, every house, every stairwell" against Ukrainian forces who were not retreating.

Britain's defence ministry said on Sunday Russia had made "small advances" in its attempt to encircle Bakhmut.

0734 GMT — Germany's Scholz says Putin has not threatened me or Germany

Russian President Vladimir Putin in his telephone conversations with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz "has not made any threats against me or Germany," Scholz said in an interview with newspaper Bild am Sonntag.

Former British prime minister Boris Johnson, speaking to the BBC for a documentary early this week, said the Russian leader had threatened him with a missile strike that would "only take a minute." The Kremlin said Johnson was lying.

Scholz also said the conversations he had with Putin made it clear they had very different views of the war in Ukraine, which Russia calls a "special military operation."

0315 GMT — Bodies of two British volunteers recovered

Officials in Kiev have said that the bodies of the two Britons killed while trying to help people evacuate from the eastern warzone had been recovered in a prisoner swap.

Chris Parry, 28, and Andrew Bagshaw, 47, were undertaking voluntary work in Soledar, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine, when their vehicle was reportedly hit by a shell.

Their bodies were returned to Ukraine authorities as part of a wider exchange, in which Kiev got 116 prisoners and Russia 63.

2330 GMT — Scholz says 'consensus' with Zelenskyy that Western arms do not hit Russia



Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agrees that weapons supplied by the West will not be used on Russian territory, Germany's leader has said in an interview.

"There is a consensus on this point," Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in an interview with the weekly Bild am Sonntag.

2300 GMT — Ukraine's strips citizenship of ex-politicians

President Zelenskyy has revoked the citizenship of several former influential politicians in the latest of steps to "cleanse" the country from pro-Russian influences.

"Today, I signed the relevant documents to take another step to protect and cleanse our state from those on the side of the aggressor," he said during his fresh video address.

Zelenskyy would not list the names, but said they had dual Russian citizenship.

According to Ukrainian state media, the list includes several top politicians from the office of Viktor Yanukovych, who served as Ukraine's pro-Russian president from 2010 until he was removed from office in 2014.

The list included Dmytro Tabachnyk, former minister of education and science, Andriy Klyuyev, former deputy prime minister and head of Yanukovych's administration and Vitaliy Zakharchenko, former interior minister, RBC-Ukraine news agency reported.

Source: Reuters