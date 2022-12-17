Fast News

Fresh barrage of deadly Russian strikes batter Ukraine, worsening dire conditions for its residents and prompting accusations of "war crimes" from European Union as fighting goes into its 296th day.

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the Joint Headquarters of the Russian armed forces involved in military operations in Ukraine, in an unknown location in Russia, in this picture released December 17, 2022. (Reuters)

Saturday, December 17, 2022

Russia's Putin, military brass discuss Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin held extensive meetings with the military top brass overseeing Russia's campaign in Ukraine, where Moscow has stepped up bombardments, the Kremlin has said.

"On Friday, the president spent the whole day at the army staff involved in the special military operation in Ukraine," a statement said on Saturday.

He held a meeting with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov and held "separate discussions with commanders" from different defence branches, it said.

"I would like to hear your proposals on our actions in the short- and medium-term," Putin was shown as saying in the meeting by Russia's state television.

Metro service, water supply back after Russian strikes - Kiev mayor

The mayor of Ukraine's capital said the city's metro system was back in service and that all residents had been reconnected to water supply a day after the latest wave of Russian air strikes on critical infrastructure.

Ukrainian officials said Russia fired more than 70 missiles on Friday in one of its biggest attacks since the Kremlin's February 24 military incursion, forcing emergency blackouts nationwide.

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko also said heating had been restored to half the city and electricity had been returned to two-thirds.

Russian missile strikes caused "colossal" damage to infrastructure in Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Friday and mainly affected energy system, Mayor Ihor Terekhov says pic.twitter.com/kzOIQ2s6VA — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) December 17, 2022

Kiev warns of long cuts after Russian missiles batter grid

Ukraine was working to restore electricity to hospitals, heating systems and other critical infrastructure in major cities after Russia's latest wave of attacks on its power grid.

The volley of missiles pitched multiple cities into darkness, cutting water and heat and forcing people to endure below-freezing temperatures.

In the capital, where the mayor said only a third of residents had heat or water, people wrapped in winter coats crammed into underground metro stations after air raid sirens rang out in the morning.

Zelenskyy seeks better air defence systems from allies

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Russia still had enough missiles for several more massive strikes and he again urged western allies to supply Kiev with more and better air defence systems.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine was strong enough to bounce back.

"Whatever the rocket worshippers from Moscow are counting on, it still won't change the balance of power in this war," he said.

Russia fired dozens of missiles at Ukraine in one of its biggest attacks since the start of the fighting, knocking out power in the second-biggest city and forcing Kiev to implement emergency blackouts nationwide, Ukrainian officials said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies