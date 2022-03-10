Fast News

Russian President Vladimir Putin says Western sanctions on Moscow, one of the world's main producers of fertiliser, could send global food prices soaring.

Russia is adhering to its obligations on energy supplies, President Vladimir Putin told a government meeting, after the United States banned Russian oil imports. (AP)

Thursday, March 10, 2022

Putin: Sanctions could push up global food prices

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia would ultimately emerge stronger and more independent after overcoming the difficulties caused by what he called the West's illegitimate sanctions.

He said the sanctions on Moscow for its actions in Ukraine could send global food prices soaring.

"Russia and Belarus are some of the biggest suppliers of mineral fertilisers," Putin said at a televised government meeting.

"If they continue to create problems for the financing and logistics of the delivery of our goods, then prices will rise and this will affect the final product, food products," he added.

Western Union suspends operations in Russia, Belarus



Western Union has suspended operations in Russia and Belarus, joining a growing number of businesses that have pulled out from the region following Moscow's attacks on Ukraine.

"We join the international community in expressing sincere hope for a diplomatic and peaceful resolution," the global money transfer service company said in a statement.

"Meanwhile, our priorities remain the well-being and safety of our employees as well as continuing to support the people of Ukraine, including the growing number of refugees seeking safety," it added.

Bank for International Settlements suspends Russian central bank

The Bank for International Settlements, considered the central bank of central banks, has announced that it was suspending the Bank of Russia.

"The BIS is following international sanctions against the central bank of Russia, as applicable, and will not be an avenue for sanctions to be circumvented," the institution told AFP news agency.

"The access of the central bank of Russia to all BIS services, meetings and other BIS activities has been suspended."

Russian President Vladimir Putin:



- We will resolve the problems that arise

- To unfriendly countries: Adhering to our obligations on energy

- On US oil ban: Inflation there is rising

Sanctions on Russia are not legitimate

UK to simplify Ukraine refugee process amid outcry

Britain has said it will simplify its much-criticised visa process for refugees fleeing Russia's attacks in Ukraine from next week.

"From Tuesday, I can announce that Ukrainians with passports will no longer need to go to a visa application centre to give their biometrics before they come to the UK," Home Secretary Priti Patel told parliament.

Patel said that she had received "assurances on security matters" which enabled her to make changes to the Ukrainian family scheme.

UNICEF: Over one million children become refugees

Almost half of of some 2.3 million people who fled Russia’s attacks on Ukraine are children, UNICEF says, confirming at least 37 child fatalities in 15 days.

Most of the children crossed into Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Moldova, and Romania with their families, according to the UN children's agency.

Meanwhile, a Ukrainian parliament official said at least 71 children have been killed in Ukraine since Russia began its attacks on February 24.

"From the start of the Russian invasion and up to 11:00 am (0900 GMT) on March 10, 71 children have been killed and more than 100 wounded," Lyudmyla Denisova, parliament's point person on human rights, wrote in a Telegram message.

Western officials accuse Russia of 'war crimes'

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has accused Russia of "war crimes", a day after a shocking attack on a children's hospital in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

Wednesday's airstrike hit a maternity and children's hospital in the besieged southern port city, killing two adults and a child, city officials said, updating a previous figure of 17 people wounded.

"They are attacking civil society in an indiscriminate manner, therefore clearly violating human rights and more than likely committing war crimes," Sanchez said during a visit to a Ukrainian refugee centre near Madrid.

US Vice President Kamala Harris, on a visit to Ukraine's neighbour Poland, backed calls for an international war-crimes investigation.

Ukraine: Half of Kiev population fled

Half the population of Kiev has fled since the Russian attacks began, its mayor Vitali Klitschko said, as Moscow's forces press ever closer to the Ukrainian capital.

"A little less than two million people have currently left. However, Kiev has been transformed into a fortress. Every street, every building, every checkpoint has been fortified," he told Ukraine television.

An AFP news agency team saw plumes of smoke rise over the village of Skybyn, just a few hundred metres past the last checkpoint marking Kiev's northeastern city limits.

Among those affected by UK's sanctions on seven Russian oligarchs are the owner of the Chelsea Football Club, Roman Abramovich, who has now been hit with an asset freeze and travel ban.

CEOs of Russian energy giants targeted by UK sanctions

The UK has announced sanctions against seven oligarchs, including Igor Sechin, the CEO of Rosneft, and Alexei Miller, the CEO of Russia’s energy giant Gazprom.

A full asset freeze and travel bans were introduced on seven of Russia’s wealthiest and most influential oligarchs in a bid to isolate Putin and those closely associated with the Kremlin.

The oligarchs, who have a collective net worth of around $20 billion, "will have their assets in the UK frozen, they are banned from traveling here and no UK citizen or company may do business with them," Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said.

ECB signals longer wait before interest rate rises

The European Central Bank has signalled that it may give itself a little more time before rising interest rates, as tensions in Ukraine and surging inflation cloud the economic outlook.

In its latest policy announcement, the ECB dropped its usual mention of raising rates "shortly after" the end of stimulus bond-buying schemes, saying instead that rate adjustments would now come "some time after" the end of asset purchases.

Russia bans export of hundreds of products after sanctions

Russia has announced an export ban on more than 200 types of foreign products and equipment until the end of 2022, as part of Moscow's response to sanctions imposed over the Ukraine conflict.

"The list includes technological, communication and medical equipment, vehicles, agricultural machinery and electrical equipment — more than 200 types of goods in total," according to an order signed by Russia's Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

This comes as former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder is meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow for talks on ending the attacks in Ukraine, political news website Politico reported.

What appears to be the Russian bombing of a maternity hospital in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol has outraged much of the world.

Head of Ukraine’s gas transit operator demands Russian troops leave gas facilities

Sergiy Makogon, the head of Ukraine’s gas transit operator, has demanded that Russian troops leave the territory of two gas compressor stations which he said they have occupied in eastern Ukraine.

Makogon said on live television that, since occupying the Novopskov and Kupiansk stations, the troops had been questioning staff about their operations.

Russia accuses US of funding biological weapons research in Ukraine

Russia has accused the United States of funding research into the development of biological weapons in Ukraine.

Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in a televised briefing that "the purpose of this — and other Pentagon-funded biological research in Ukraine — was to establish a mechanism for the stealthy spread of deadly pathogens."

Konashenkov claimed the ministry had obtained documents detailing US military-biological activities in Ukraine, including on the transfer of Ukrainians' biomaterial abroad.

Russia and Ukraine agree to seek solution to humanitarian situation

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said that he agreed with Russian side to continue efforts to seek solution to humanitarian situation on the ground, following talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Türkiye.

Kuleba added that no progress was made on ceasefire as Russia's Lavrov was not authorised to discuss the matter.

"I want to repeat that Ukraine has not surrendered, does not surrender, and will not surrender," Kuleba told reporters after the meeting.

The high-level tripartite meeting between foreign ministers of Türkiye, Ukraine and Russia happened on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Türkiye and lasted for more than an hour.

Türkiye stressed that humanitarian corridors in Ukraine should be kept open without any obstacles, said Foreign Minister Cavusoglu, adding that war has no winner, and losers are innocent civilians.

At a time of great need for peace, met with my Russian and Ukrainian counterparts Lavrov & Kuleba in a tripartite format on the margins of @AntalyaDF.



We sincerely hope that peace prevails in our region.



We will continue our efforts for diplomacy between #Russia & #Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/sJu2e8XALJ — Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu (@MevlutCavusoglu) March 10, 2022

Lavrov slams dangerous arms deliveries to Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that President Vladimir Putin is not refusing to hold a meeting with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy but some preparatory work needs to be done.

Following his meeting with Turkish and Ukrainian foreign ministers in Antalya, Lavrov claimed Zelenskyy suggested meeting to "show off," not to address problems.

"Foreign colleagues including the EU, who send weapons to Ukraine, encourage mercenaries," Lavrov said, adding they "will be responsible for their actions".

He said Russia will cope with sanctions in such a way that it will never depend on Westerners.

"We will take such measures so we will never face a similar situation again," he added.

Ukrainian FM Kuleba:



- Agreed to continue efforts to seek solution to humanitarian issues

- I am ready to meet again in this format

- Agreed to continue efforts to seek solution to humanitarian issues
- I am ready to meet again in this format
- Ready to continue engagement to stop suffering of Ukrainian civilians, liberate territories from Russia

NATO chief to meet Turkish president, foreign minister

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will meet Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Friday.

Stoltenberg will visit Antalya on the Mediterranean coast of Türkiye, NATO announced in a press statement.

He will hold talks with Erdogan and Cavusoglu, and participate in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, the statement added.

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum is a high-level event of political leaders, diplomats, foreign policy experts, and academics.

Critical 3-way talks kick off with Russia, Ukraine in Antalya

The foreign ministers of Türkiye, Ukraine, and Russia have met in to reach a lasting peace as the Russia-Ukraine conflict enters its 15th day.

The high-level tripartite meeting began at 1100 AM local (0800 GMT) in the Turkish city of Antalya on the sidelines of Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Prior to the meeting on Wednesday, Ukrainian Minister Dmytro Kuleba on social media voiced hope for "talks in good faith, not from a propaganda perspective, but really with the task of finding a solution on how to end the war waged by Russia."

Moscow says its attacks target only military facilities, accusing Ukraine of using civilian structures for military purposes

Child among three killed in attack on Mariupol hospital: officials

At least three people were killed, including a young girl, in an attack on a children's hospital in Mariupol in southern Ukraine, local officials said.

"Three people were killed, including a female child, in yesterday's attack on a children's and maternity hospital in Ukraine's besieged Mariupol, according to updated figures this morning," the city council said on its Telegram channel.

Officials had previously given a toll of 17 injured, including doctors, in the attack.

Moscow: Claiming Russia bombed children's hospital is 'fake news'

Russia said a Ukrainian claim that it bombed a children's hospital in Mariupol was "fake news" because the building was a former maternity hospital that had long been taken over by troops.

"That’s how fake news is born," Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russia's first deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, said on Twitter.

Polyanskiy said Russia had warned on March 7 that the hospital had been turned into a military object from which Ukrainians were firing.

Beijing: US spreading disinformation about China on Ukraine for own benefit

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that the US criticises China's position on Ukraine to 'seek space for the plot of simultaneously suppressing China and Russia.'

According to China's CCTV, Lijian made the remarks in response to the media report that the two New York Times articles about China's so-called prior knowledge of Russia's military operation against Ukraine were both made-to-order; and the director behind all this is a US official.

"The US has been disseminating disinformation about China on the Ukraine issue, with the attempt to shift blame, stoke confrontation and profit from the issue," Zhao said. "The practice is despicable and malicious."

Russia urges US to explain purpose of biological labs in Ukraine

The Russian Foreign Ministry has said that Washington must explain to the international community the purpose of US-funded biological laboratories in Ukraine.

"We remember for how many years and with what bloody results the United States searched for various types of chemical, biological, bacteriological weapons and so on all over the world, actually occupying lands and killing people," the ministry's spokesperson Maria Zakharova said, according to Xinhua News Agency.

She said that Kiev has recently begun erasing traces of these biological programmes.

Kiev accuses Moscow of genocide after bombing of children's hospital

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of carrying out genocide after Ukrainian officials said Russian aircraft bombed a children's hospital on Wednesday, burying patients in rubble despite a ceasefire deal for people to flee the besieged city of Mariupol.

The attack, which authorities said injured women in labour and left children in the wreckage, underscored US warnings that the biggest assault on a European state since 1945 could become increasingly attritional after Russia's early failures.

The White House condemned the hospital bombing as a "barbaric use of military force to go after innocent civilians".

House approves ban on Russian oil to US, bolstering Biden

The House overwhelmingly approved legislation that would ban Russian oil imports to the United States, an effort to put into law the restrictions announced by President Joe Biden in response to the escalating military offensive in Ukraine.

Going further than Biden's import ban on Russian oil, the bill making its way through Congress would also encourage a review of Russia's status in the World Trade Organization and signal US support for sanctions on Russian officials over human rights violations, as the US works to economically isolate Moscow.

Lawmakers in both parties have been eager to act, willing to risk higher gas prices at home in order to support Ukraine with a show of US bipartisanship. The legislation was approved Wednesday, 414-17, and now goes to the Senate.

Germany in a quandary over Russian energy

Germany has rejected a complete ban on Russian gas and oil imports over Russia invading Ukraine, but voices are growing louder for Berlin to ditch its economic imperative to take a moral stand.

After the United States and Britain imposed a ban on Russian oil, pressure has mounted on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government and other G7 members to follow suit.

A group of climate activists, academics, authors and scientists published an open letter to the German government on Wednesday demanding a complete ban on Russian energy, reasoning that "we are all financing this war".

UN delegation discusses humanitarian situation in Ukraine with Russian side

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin hosted a UN delegation to discuss the humanitarian situation in Ukraine.

The delegation, led by Ramesh Rajasingham, acting assistant secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and deputy emergency relief coordinator at the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), had conversations on the humanitarian aspects of the situation in Ukraine as well as in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Moscow officially recognised Donetsk and Luhansk as independent states, followed by the start of a military operation in Ukraine on February 24.

US House votes to rush $13.6 billion to Ukraine

US lawmakers have advanced aid totalling almost $14 billion for Ukraine as part of a giant blueprint to fund federal agencies and avoid a damaging government shutdown at home.

"The brave, freedom-loving people of Ukraine and our allies in the region will receive urgently needed investments to fight Vladimir Putin and the Russians' illegal and immoral invasion," Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a joint statement.

The move comes in response to Russian incursion, which is entering its third week.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies