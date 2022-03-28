Fast News

Ukraine makes an exasperated plea for Western weapons, and Russia now says its main focus is on taking control of eastern Donbas region, raising fears of a divided Ukraine as fighting enters its 33rd day.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's statement came as delegations from two countries prepare to hold a fresh round of peace talks in Istanbul. (AA)

Monday, March 28, 2022

Putin, Zelenskyy meeting needed once sides closer on key issues: Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy should happen once the two sides are closer to agreeing on key issues.

Speaking to Serbian media outlets, Lavrov added that any meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy to exchange views on the conflict right now would be counter-productive.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin said talks between negotiators from Moscow and Kiev have so far made no major breakthroughs as the delegations prepare for a new round of talks in Istanbul

Ukraine halts civilian evacuations

Ukraine said Monday it was pausing evacuations of civilians from war-scarred regions of the country because intelligence reports suggested invading Russian troops were planning attacks on humanitarian routes.

"Our intelligence has reported possible provocations by the occupiers on routes of humanitarian corridors. Therefore, for reasons of public safety, we are not opening humanitarian corridors today," Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a statement on social media.

Day 33 of Russia's Ukraine onslaught ⤵️



🔻 "Significant" new fires in Chernobyl nuclear plant zone

🔻 Shelling causes fire at fuel storage in Lutsk – 🇺🇦 emergency service

🔻 Russian troops gain in Luhansk – 🇷🇺 defence ministryhttps://t.co/bA4dqrCYNr pic.twitter.com/gw2p3rJiTy — TRT World (@trtworld) March 28, 2022

Türkiye detects second naval mine in Black Sea

Türkiye’s defence ministry has said military teams were working to disable a second naval mine that was detected floating off the country's Black Sea coast.

On Monday, the ministry said Underwater Defence Teams that were dispatched to the site off the coast of Igneada, near the border with Bulgaria, had managed to secure the mine and were now working to “neutralise” it.

On Saturday, Turkish authorities closed the Bosporus — the landmark waterway between the Black Sea and the Sea of Marmara — to traffic as a precaution as the Turkish coast guard responded to reports of a drifting mine-like object which was later “neutralised.”

Kremlin says Biden's comments on Putin a cause for concern

The Kremlin has said that US President Joe Biden's comments that Vladimir Putin could not remain in power were a cause for concern.

Biden made the comments to a crowd in Warsaw on Saturday. He later said that the United States does not have a policy of regime change in Russia.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Moscow would continue to closely follow Biden's statements.

Mariupol is "beyond the line of humanitarian catastrophe", says port city’s mayor, adding 26 buses were waiting to evacuate civilians but that Russian forces had not agreed on safe passage pic.twitter.com/2sEYvxJt0i — TRT World (@trtworld) March 28, 2022

UK sees stalled flighting, Black Sea blockade

Russian forces have made no significant progress in the past 24 hours amid continuing supply problems and aggressive resistance from Ukrainian fighters, UK defence officials have said.

Poor morale and a lack of momentum have compounded the problems facing Russian forces, Britain’s Ministry of Defense claimed in its latest intelligence briefing. Heavy fighting continues around Mariupol as Russian forces try to capture the port on the Sea of Avov, which connects to the Black Sea, the ministry said in a briefing posted on Twitter.

Earlier, the ministry said Russia was maintaining a blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea coast, cutting off maritime trade with the country.

All parties concerned in confrontation with Russia except China: envoy

China’s ambassador to the US said that of all parties concerned in the Ukraine, only China has Russia’s ear.

Qin Gang said China was uniquely positioned to help peacefully resolve what he called “the crisis.” “Now, all parties concerned are in serious confrontation with Russia except China. Only China has the ear of Russia,” Qin said in an interview.

Qin blamed NATO’s eastward expansion for having provoked Russia. “Russia feels duped by NATO on its eastward expansion. It feels threatened and cornered,” Qin said.

Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu, in phone call with Ukrainian FM Kuleba, discusses latest situation and today's round of talks in Istanbul between negotiators from both sides pic.twitter.com/Tzvm9PLpzC — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) March 28, 2022

New fires reported in Chernobyl exclusion zone

New fires have broken out in the exclusion zone around the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power plant, which is occupied by Russian forces, according to Ukrainian authorities.

"Significant fires have started in the exclusion zone, which can have very serious consequences," Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk has said.

"However, today it is impossible to control and extinguish fires in full due to the capture of the exclusion zone by the Russian occupation forces." The International Atomic Energy Agency has said "the situation remained unchanged" in relation to safeguards at Chernobyl and other nuclear plants in Ukraine.

At least 1,100 Ukrainians evacuated in last 24 hours

At least 1,100 civilians have been evacuated in Ukraine in the last 24 hours, the country’s deputy prime minister has said.

Iryna Vereshchuk, who is also minister for reintegration of the temporarily occupied territories, said in her daily briefing published on Instagram that civilians have been evacuated to safe areas through two humanitarian corridors.

Noting that they will continue to evacuate civilians from the besieged city of Mariupol, Vereshchuk said evacuations from the northeastern Sumy region will start on Monday.

Zelenskyy outlines agenda of fresh talks with Russia

Ukraine's priorities at the Ukrainian-Russian talks in Türkiye this week will be "sovereignty and territorial integrity," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told his nation in his nightly address.

"We are looking for peace, really, without delay," he said. "There is an opportunity and a need for a face-to-face meeting in Türkiye. This is not bad. Let's see the outcome."

Ukraine is prepared to consider declaring neutrality and offering security guarantees to Russia including nuclear-free status, he said, adding Russian President Vladimir Putin must meet with him to seek an end to the fighting.

US President Joe Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "butcher”. Biden made the comment in response to a reporter's question while visiting Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw, Poland pic.twitter.com/Kcdz5q4XPm — TRT World (@trtworld) March 27, 2022

Biden says he wasn’t calling for regime change in Russia

US President Joe Biden has said that he was not calling for regime change in Russia when he said on Saturday that President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power."

"No," Biden said as he left a church service in Washington when asked by a reporter whether he was calling for regime change in the country.

