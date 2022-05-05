Fast News

Russian forces battle for control of the last stronghold in Ukraine's Mariupol city, and the EU proposes tough oil sanctions against Moscow over its military campaign in Ukraine, continuing on its 71st day.

Vehicles are on fire at an oil depot after missiles struck an area controlled by Russia-backed separatists in Makiivka, Donetsk. (AP)

Thursday, May 5, 2022

Ukraine killing Russian generals 'with help' of US intel

Ukraine has managed to target and kill many Russian military generals as a result of intelligence provided by Washington during the ongoing fighting in Ukraine, the New York Times reported.

Citing senior American officials, the Times said, "the targeting help is part of a classified effort by the Biden administration to provide real-time battlefield intelligence to Ukraine."

"That intelligence also includes anticipated Russian troop movements gleaned from recent American assessments of Moscow's secret battle plan for the fighting in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine," the report said.

Ukrainian officials claim Russia lost some 12 generals in the last 70 days of fighting. It is not clear how many of them were killed as a result of US intelligence to Kiev.

Zelenskyy slams Russia's 'unacceptable remarks'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and discussed the "scandalous and completely unacceptable remarks" by Russia's foreign minister about Hitler.

In an early morning video address, Zelenskyy said the comments by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had outraged the entire world. In an interview on Sunday, Lavrov said the Nazi dictator had had "Jewish blood."

Moscow has also claimed Israeli mercenaries were fighting alongside the far-right Azov Regiment in Ukraine, saying "Israeli mercenaries are practically shoulder to shoulder with Azov militants in Ukraine", sparking a diplomatic standoff with Tel Aviv.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies