The Russia-Ukraine conflict rages on its 417th day.

Ukrainian servicemen return from heavy fighting amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, close to Bakhmut. (Reuters)

Sunday, April 16, 2023

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said a rescue operation was still ongoing in Sloviansk, Donbass, following "Russian missile strike" that left at least 11 people dead.

“This terrorist strike alone damaged and destroyed over 50 residential buildings, of which more than 30 are multi-apartment buildings. More than 20 people were injured, and as of this time, 11 have died. Among them is a very small child — a boy born in 2021," Zelenskyy said.

"None of those who are guilty of this aggression can be forgiven and forgotten."

Zelenskyy stressed that for security and peace to return to international relations, Russia must retreat from Ukraine, and UN Charter must begin working again.

"It is precisely why there is a Ukrainian Peace Formula, which is absolutely realistic and quite concrete, and it was also discussed in detail with [French President] Macron today, as well as the international events we are preparing for this year, in particular, the Vilnius NATO summit," he added.

2121 GMT — Poland, Hungary ban Ukraine grain to protect local farms

Poland and Hungary have banned imports of grain and other food from Ukraine to protect local farmers, officials from both countries said.

"Today the government decided on a regulation to ban the entry, imports of grain into Poland, as well as of dozens of other kinds of food," the governing party's leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski said.

Otherwise "it would lead to a far-reaching crisis of Poland's farming sector... We have to protect Polish agriculture," he added.

In a similar announcement, Hungarian Agriculture Minister Istvan Nagy in a Facebook message also said Hungary was banning the import of agricultural products from Ukraine.

Both Warsaw and Budapest said that their bans will last until June 30.

Responding to Poland's announcement, Ukraine's ministry of agrarian policy said on Saturday that it "regrets the decision".

"Polish farmers are facing a difficult situation, but we emphasise that Ukrainian farmers are facing the most difficult situation" given the war, it added.

The ministry proposed for the two countries to come to a new agreement in the coming days that would satisfy both sides.

