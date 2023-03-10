Fast News

Russian attacks and blackout at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant prompt UN to issue a dire warning that next time "luck will run out", while Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls on West to impose sanctions on Moscow's atomic industry as fighting enters its 380th day.

Bakhmut became the site of the war's bloodiest battle as Moscow tries to secure its first victory in more than half a year. (Reuters Archive)

Friday, March 10, 2023

Ukraine has decided to fight on in the ruined city of Bakhmut because the battle there is pinning down Russia's best units and degrading them ahead of a planned Ukrainian spring counter-offensive, an aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

The comments by Mykhailo Podolyak were the latest signal of a shift by Kiev this week to continue the defence of the small eastern city, site of the war's bloodiest battle as Moscow tries to secure its first victory in more than half a year.

"Russia has changed tactics," Podolyak said in an interview published by Italy's La Stampa newspaper. "It has converged on Bakhmut with a large part of its trained military personnel, the remnants of its professional army, as well as the private companies."

"We, therefore, have two objectives: to reduce their capable personnel as much as possible, and to fix them in a few key wearisome battles, to disrupt their offensive and concentrate our resources elsewhere, for the spring counter-offensive."

For more updates 👇

1039 GMT — EU justice ministers discuss compensation to Ukraine from confiscated Russian assets

EU justice ministers are holding a meeting to discuss legal drafts on paying compensation for Ukraine from confiscated Russian assets, as Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders said the bloc aimed to “bring all the perpetrators of crimes in Ukraine before justice.”

Swedish Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer stressed that the discussions will go beyond “principles,” and will focus on “concrete and hands-on” solutions for the complex legal problems of circumventing sanctions and supporting Ukraine from confiscated Russian assets.

According to the latest figures revealed by the European Commission in February, the EU has frozen $22.7 billion (€21.5 billion) in Russian assets under its sanction regime targeting people responsible for the war in Ukraine.

1037 GMT — Ukraine rebounds from Russian barrage, restores power supply

Ukraine's capital has restored most of its power supply, officials said, following the latest Russian missile and drone barrage targeting critical infrastructure - the largest such attack in three weeks. 30 percent of consumers in the capital remained without heating.

The electricity supply was restored to more than nine in 10 consumers in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region, local officials said, while power was also restored to a third of consumers in Ukraine’s southern Zaporizhzhia region.

More than 80 Russian missiles and exploding drones were used in the barrage, which also damaged residential buildings, killed six people and left hundreds of thousands without heat or running water.

1021 GMT — Russia announces new rotation at Zaporizhzhia plant

Russia has announced a new rotation of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) staff at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP).

According to Renat Karchaa, deputy head of Rosenergoatom, a management company for all nuclear power plants in Russia, the members of the current monitoring mission, stationed at the NPP, will be replaced in early April.

"The IAEA staff usually stay at the station for a month. This is a standard mission period, then rotation. Now it is scheduled for the beginning of April, if Kiev doesn't break it," Karchaa told Russia's state news agency TASS.

1004 GMT — Ukraine detains two over destruction of world's largest plane

Ukraine's SBU security service has detained two former aerospace officials over the destruction of the world's largest plane, the Antonov-225 cargo plane, soon after the Russian offensive began.

With an 88 metre (290 feet) wingspan, the unique Antonov An-225 plane named "Mriya", which means "dream" in Ukrainian, was destroyed last year during attacks on the Gostomel Airport near Kiev as Russia attempted to seize the hub and use it to airlift armaments to the capital.

The SBU accuses top officials at Antonov defence company, the plane's manufacturer, of preventing Ukrainian forces from protecting the airfield ahead of the Russian attack. The two officials face up to 15 years in prison if convicted on a charge of obstructing the lawful activity of Ukraine's armed forces.

0802 GMT — Anti-Russia militants in Belarus take on 'two-headed enemy'

Since Russia attacked Ukraine, militant groups from Belarus have been carrying out acts of sabotage on their country's railways to paralyse rails that Russian forces used to get troops and weapons into Ukraine.

In the most recent sabotage to make international headlines, they attacked a Russian warplane parked just outside the Belarusian capital.

“Belarusians will not allow the Russians to freely use our territory for the war with Ukraine, and we want to force them to leave,” Anton, a retired Belarusian serviceman who joined a group of saboteurs, told The Associated Press in a phone interview.

“The Russians must understand on whose side the Belarusians are actually fighting," he said.

The world has woken up to a new fear of nuclear weapons coming into play in the Ukraine war. On Sunday, day four of Russia’s invasion, President Putin ordered that nuclear weapons be ready to launch and ally state Belarus voted to allow hosting nuclear weapons on its territory pic.twitter.com/02wf3pEOqP — TRT World (@trtworld) February 28, 2022

0629 GMT — Pope says Ukraine war fuelled not just by 'Russian empire'

The war in Ukraine is driven by the interests of several "empires" and not just of Russia's, Pope Francis said in an interview with Italian Swiss television RSI.

Francis said the conflict was fuelled by "imperial interests, not just of the Russian empire, but of empires from elsewhere".

He expressed a readiness to talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin to call for peace.

0111 GMT — Russia intentionally targeting nuclear facilities: Zelenskyy

Ukraine has said that Russia unleashed a barrage of high-precision missile and other attacks that triggered a wave of power cuts, including at Europe's biggest nuclear power plant, calling for sanctions against Russian nuclear industry.

"Another attempt by a terrorist state to wage war against civilised society has resulted in temporary blackouts of electricity, heat, and water in some of our regions and cities, " Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

He said as a result of this strike, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was again disconnected from the power grid, adding Russia is "deliberately" creating critical situations at our nuclear facilities.

"This, by definition, means that Russia cannot be considered a bona fide participant in any relations in the nuclear sphere. This means that the sooner the Russian nuclear industry gets sanctioned, the safer it will be for the world. We cannot leave any possibility for a terrorist state to use any nuclear facilities anywhere in the world for terror."

For our live updates from Thursday (March 9), click here.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies