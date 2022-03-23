Fast News

Ukraine upsets Russian efforts to occupy Mariupol and claims to have retaken a Kiev suburb, mounting a defence so dogged that it's stoking fears Russia may escalate offensive, now in its 28th day.

A satellite image shows a closer view of sarcophagus at Chernobyl, amid Russia's assault of Ukraine, on March 10, 2022. (Reuters)

Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Ukraine: Russians destroy Chernobyl laboratory

Russian military forces have destroyed a new laboratory at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant that among other things works to improve management of radioactive waste, the Ukrainian state agency responsible for the Chernobyl exclusion zone has said.

The Russian military seized the decommissioned plant at the beginning of the war. The exclusion zone is the contaminated area around the plant, site of the world's worst nuclear meltdown in 1986.

The laboratory contained "highly active samples and samples of radionuclides that are now in the hands of the enemy, which we hope will harm itself and not the civilised world," the agency said in its statement. Radionuclides are unstable atoms of chemical elements that release radiation. Ukraine's nuclear regulatory agency has said that radiation monitors around the plant had stopped working.

Zelenskyy says humanitarian convoy attacked

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Russian forces not only blocked a humanitarian convoy trying to reach besieged Mariupol with desperately needed supplies but took captive some of the rescue workers and bus drivers. He said the Russians had agreed to the route ahead of time.

"We are trying to organise stable humanitarian corridors for Mariupol residents, but almost all of our attempts, unfortunately, are foiled by the Russian occupiers, by shelling, or deliberate terror," Zelenskyy said in his nighttime video address to the nation.

Deputy PM Iryna Vereshchuk said the Russians seized 11 bus drivers and four rescue workers along with their vehicles. She said their fate was unknown. The figures couldn't immediately be confirmed.

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Russia talks tough, sometimes confrontational



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said peace talks with Russia to end the war were tough and sometimes confrontational but added "step by step we are moving forward."

In an early morning video address, Zelenskyy also said 100,000 people were living in the besieged city of Mariupol in inhuman conditions.

"As of today, there are about 100,000 people in the city in inhuman conditions, completely blockaded, without food, without water, without medicines, subject to constant shelling, constant bombardment," he said.

Russian troops used stun grenades and gunfire to disperse a crowd of protesters in Ukraine’s Kherson city, according to Ukrainian armed forces



Votes near for UN humanitarian resolutions

The United Nations will now face three resolutions on the worsening humanitarian situation in Ukraine after Russia decided to call for a vote on its Security Council resolution which makes no mention of the Russian offensive against its smaller neighbor.

The General Assembly is also scheduled to consider two rival resolutions — one that makes clear Russia is responsible for the humanitarian crisis, one that doesn't.

France and Mexico decided to seek a humanitarian resolution in the 193-member General Assembly after Russia signalled it would veto the measure in the Security Council. The measure makes clear the aid crisis is a result of Russia's assault on Ukraine.

A rival South African draft resolution that makes no mention of Russia's aggression circulated on Monday. It was sent to the assembly on Tuesday, and could also be put to a vote on Wednesday.

