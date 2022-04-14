Fast News

Ukrainian forces say they have hit and badly damaged the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet and the US announces an $800-million military aid package for Kiev as the conflict enters its 50th day.

Ukraine says Russian forces are regrouping after withdrawing from the Kiev region and fears a broad, impending offensive in the country's east and south. (AP)

Thursday, April 14, 2022

Russia claims border post fired at from Ukraine: TASS

Russia's security service has said that a border post in the Bryansk region had been fired at from Ukraine but that no one was injured in the incident, TASS news agency has reported.

There was no immediate reaction from Kiev.

Having initially expected to swiftly overcome its neighbour, Russia has faced fierce resistance and now even reprisals in its own territory — leading Moscow to threaten to strike command centres in Kiev if Ukraine continues to launch attacks on Russian soil.

Russian flagship 'remains afloat' after munitions explosion

The Russian defence ministry has said its Black Sea flagship Moskva, which was involved in Moscow's military operation in Ukraine, is still afloat after a fire set off ammunitions explosions onboard.

"There is no open fire. The ammunitions explosions have stopped. The Moskva cruiser remains afloat," the ministry said in a statement. It added that the warship's "main missile armaments" were not harmed and its crew has been evacuated.

The Ukrainian military said earlier it had struck the Russian warship. The Russian defence ministry, however, said the cause of the fire was still being established.

Kharkiv governor: 4 civilians killed, 10 wounded in shelling

The governor of Ukraine's Kharkiv region, Oleh Synyegubov, has said four civilians have been killed and 10 wounded during Russian shelling of the city of Kharkiv.

In a statement on Thursday, the Kharkiv region governor also urged residents of some towns to evacuate since he said military operations were expected to take place in the area.

Russia has repeatedly denied targeting civilians or civilian infrastructure.

Russian subs fire missiles in Sea of Japan amid tension

Russian submarines in the Sea of Japan have fired cruise missiles during exercises, the defence ministry has said, at a time of tension with Tokyo over its support for Ukraine.

The ministry announced two submarines off far eastern Russia, the Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and the Volkov, fired Kalibr cruise missiles from underwater at a target.

It posted video footage of the missiles rising out of the sea as the submarine crews simulated coming under missile attack.

134 more Ukrainian servicemen 'surrendered in Mariupol'

Another 134 Ukrainian servicemen, including 14 officers, have surrendered in the city of Mariupol overnight, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

This means a total of 1,160 Ukrainian soldiers and officers laid down their weapons in Mariupol on Wednesday, ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said at a press briefing in Moscow.

He said 12 Ukrainian military objects have been hit with high-precision missiles over the past day, including two artillery depots, one MiG-29 fighter jet and a Mi-8 helicopter.

Lithuania: Russia already has nuclear weapons in Baltic region

Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anusauskas has said nuclear weapons have been deployed in Russia's Kaliningrad exclave on the Baltic Sea since before the current crisis.

One of Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest allies warned NATO on Thursday that if Sweden and Finland joined the US-led military alliance then Russia would have to bolster its defences in the region, including by deploying nuclear weapons.

Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said the Russian threat to increase military, including nuclear, in the Baltic region was "nothing new".

Russian troops retreating from around Kiev have left a trail of destruction. Bodies are being found in mass graves, wells and backyards pic.twitter.com/n8vezkRa7e — TRT World (@trtworld) April 14, 2022

Russia opens criminal cases into alleged torture of its soldiers

Russia's Investigative Committee has said it will open criminal cases into Ukrainian servicemen's alleged torture of their Russian counterparts.

The committee, which probes major crimes, said some Russian soldiers had been captured by Ukrainian forces in the Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv regions and held illegally by Ukraine's security service.

"Russians were subjected to physical violence and torture in order to force them to give false explanations about the actual conditions...," it said in a statement. Ukraine says it checks all information regarding the treatment of prisoners and will investigate any violations and take appropriate legal action.

Ukraine talking to foreign partners for $8B in support

Ukraine is in talks with foreign partners for around $8 billion of financial support, its finance minister has said, adding that it had received over $3.5 billion of budget support already.

Asked whether Ukraine needed to restructure its external debt, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko added that Ukraine did not currently have problems with that debt and that more than 80% of the debts it was servicing and repaying at the moment were domestic.

Indonesia: Russian minister to attend G20 meeting virtually

G20 host Indonesia has said Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov has confirmed he plans to attend next week's meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors from the Group of 20 major economies virtually.

Indonesian finance ministry official Wempi Saputra also told a briefing that Jakarta was considering whether to invite Ukraine to the meeting, which will be held on April 20 in Washington "to discuss the impact of the conflict in Ukraine on global economic conditions".

At least 197 children killed in Ukraine: Officials

At least 197 children have been killed and 351 injured in Russia’s offensive, authorities have said. At least 1,014 educational institutions have been damaged and 91 completely destroyed.

Children in Donetsk, Kiev, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy and Zhytomyr regions, as well as the capital city of Kiev, have been the most affected, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office said in a statement on Thursday.

19,900 Russian troops killed in conflict: Ukraine

At least 19,900 Russian soldiers have been killed in Ukraine, the Ukrainian military has said.

Ukrainian forces have destroyed 160 Russian aircraft, 144 helicopters, 134 unmanned aerial vehicles, 753 tanks, 1,968 armoured vehicles and 366 artillery systems, according to the Ukrainian General Staff’s latest update.

Russia pledges $238M in state support for airlines

Russia has pledged 19.5 billion roubles ($238 million) in state support for airlines to refund passengers flying on routes that have been cancelled due to sanctions, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has said.

"The subsidies will be used to refund passengers the cost of tickets on routes that have been cancelled due to external restrictions, which will save carriers their own working capital, which means there will be financial resources to ensure flight safety," Mishustin said.

Russia says Google faces fines over content on YouTube

Russia's communications watchdog has said Google will face fines over its failure to delete from video sharing site YouTube content that Moscow considers illegal.

Kiev to restart evacuations after halt over 'Russian violations'

Ukraine has said it will reopen humanitarian corridors allowing for the evacuation of civilians from conflict-hit regions of the country after a day-long pause that Kiev attributed to Russian violations.

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a statement on social media that nine humanitarian corridors in east and south Ukraine had been agreed to evacuate civilians, including by private car from the besieged city of Mariupol.

The move came a day after the routes were shut as Vereshchuk said the situation was "too dangerous" for evacuations.

Ukraine wants 'as many security guarantors as possible'

Ukraine wants as many countries as possible to act as security guarantors, but Russia does not want the number to increase, presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak, a Ukrainian negotiator in peace talks with Russia, has said in televised comments.

Russia warns NATO over Sweden and Finland membership

Russia has warned NATO that if Sweden and Finland joined the military alliance then Russia would have to bolster its defences and that there could be no more talk of a "nuclear free" Baltic.

"There can be no more talk of any nuclear–free status for the Baltic - the balance must be restored," said Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council.

UK: Ukraine's Kramatorsk, Kostiantynivka likely targets

The Ukrainian towns of Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka are likely to be targeted by Russia for levels of violence seen in other urban centres since Moscow attacked Ukraine in late February, British military intelligence has said.

In an update on the conflict, Britain's Ministry of Defence (MoD) said that "widespread missile and artillery strikes and efforts to concentrate forces for an offensive" showed a reversion to traditional Russian military doctrine.

It added that Ukraine's continued defence of Mariupol was currently tying down significant numbers of Russian troops and equipment.

Kiev: Russia regrouping along eastern border

Ukraine has warned that the Russian army is continuing to build an aviation group along the country's eastern border, fearing a new round of attacks on three oblasts, or administrative regions.

Russian forces are strengthening artillery units, optimising existing command systems, intelligence, and medical support, according to a statement from Ukraine's Defence Ministry.

The statement warned that the Russian army's deployment of missile weapons remains a persistent threat throughout Ukraine.

The Russian occupiers continue to launch systematic missile and bomb strikes on military and civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts Ukrainian Defence Ministry

Poland has taken in more than 2.5 million Ukrainians since the conflict began.



And more refugees arrive on buses and trains each day, with just their belongings and without a plan pic.twitter.com/U6sMGvdWgc — TRT World (@trtworld) April 14, 2022

Ukraine a 'crime scene': ICC

"Ukraine is a crime scene," the International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor has said on a visit to the town of Bucha west of Kiev, one of several towns where Russia is accused of killing civilians.

Prosecutor Karim Khan said there were "reasonable grounds to believe that crimes within the jurisdiction of the court are being committed".

The ICC investigates allegations of war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide and aggression. Russia has denied allegations of targeting civilians.

Ukraine conflict threatens to devastate many poor nations: UN

Russia-Ukraine conflict threatens to devastate the economies of many developing countries that are now facing even higher food and energy costs and increasingly difficult financial conditions, a UN task force has warned.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres released the report saying that the conflict is “supercharging” a crisis in food, energy and finance in poorer countries that were already struggling to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, climate change and a lack of access to adequate funding for economic recovery.

The report said 69 of the countries, with a population of 1.2 billion people, face a “perfect storm” and are severely or significantly exposed to all three crises. They include 25 countries in Africa, 25 in Asia and the Pacific, and 19 in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Zelenskyy urges EU to stop ‘sponsoring Russia’s military machine’

Ukraine’s president has called on the European Union to “stop sponsoring Russia’s military machine,” local media reported.

"First of all, we need an oil embargo and a clear readiness by Europe (to give up) all Russian energy sources,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video message, the state news agency Ukrinform reported.

He also warned that Russian forces continue to concentrate their activities in the eastern and southern directions and are making efforts to mobilise residents of the eastern breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.

US President Joe Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin is a “dictator” who is committing “genocide” in Ukraine pic.twitter.com/aecik9j1sg — TRT World (@trtworld) April 14, 2022

State media: Russian warship 'seriously damaged'

A Russian warship in the Black Sea was "seriously damaged" by an ammunition explosion, Russian state media has said.

"As a result of a fire, ammunition detonated on the Moskva missile cruiser. The ship was seriously damaged," the Russian defence ministry was quoted as saying, adding that the cause of the fire was being determined and that the crew had been evacuated.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said that "a surprise happened with the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet", the Moskva. "It burns strongly. Right now. And with this stormy sea, it is unknown whether they will be able to receive help. There are 510 crew members," he said in a YouTube broadcast.

Zelenskyy thankful for $800M in military aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he's "sincerely thankful" to the US for the new round of $800 million in military assistance.

In his daily late-night address to the nation, Zelenskyy also said he was thankful for Wednesday's visit by the presidents of Poland, Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia.

He said those leaders "have helped us from the first day, those who did not hesitate to give us weapons, those who did not doubt whether to impose sanctions."

