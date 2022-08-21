Fast News

Russia and Ukraine trade fresh accusations of shelling around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, held by Russia since March, as fighting rages on day 179 of the conflict.

Russia's defence ministry said three MiG-31E warplanes equipped with Kinzhal missiles had been relocated to the Kaliningrad region, a Russian Baltic coast exclave. (Maxim Shemetov / File / Reuters)

Sunday, August 21, 2022

Russia says it has deployed Kinzhal hypersonic missile three times in Ukraine

Russia has deployed hypersonic Kinzhal (Dagger) missiles three times over the course of what Moscow calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said.

The Kinzhal missiles are part of an array of new hypersonic weapons President Vladimir Putin presented in 2018 in a bellicose speech in which he said they could hit almost any point in the world and evade a US-built missile shield.

Shoigu, speaking on state television, said the missiles had proved effective in hitting high-value targets on all three occasions, hailing them as without compare and as almost impossible to take down when in flight.

4 more grain ships leave Ukrainian port: Türkiye

Four more ships left Ukrainian ports under the Türkiye-brokered grain export deal, the Turkish Ministry of National Defence Ministry said.

Two ships departed from the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk, while others from Odessa and Yuzhny ports, the ministry said on Twitter. It added that a ship coming from Ukraine and five others going to Ukraine will also be inspected in the north of Istanbul.

Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Saturday that as many as 51 ships sailed following the deal; 27 of them departed from Ukraine.

Zelenskyy warns of 'ugly' Russian attack as Ukraine prepares for Independence Day

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned Ukrainians to be vigilant in the coming week as they prepare to celebrate their Independence Day, as fresh blasts hit annexed Crimea and a missile wounded 12 civilians near a nuclear power plant.

In his video address, Zelenskyy said Ukrainians must not allow Moscow to "spread despondency and fear" among them as they mark the 31st anniversary of independence from Soviet rule.

"We must all be aware that this week Russia could try to do something particularly ugly, something particularly vicious," Zelenskiy said ahead of the anniversary on August 24, which also marks six months since Russia's full-scale offensive on Ukraine began.

