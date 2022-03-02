Fast News

Russia demands Kiev residents flee their homes and rains rockets on Kharkiv city while also pressing assault on strategic ports of Odesa and Mariupol as Ukraine fights back in war continuing on the seventh straight day. Latest updates:

An armed man stands by the remains of a Russian military vehicle in Bucha, close to the capital Kiev, Ukraine on March 1, 2022. (AP)

Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Kiev: Belarus preparing to send troops into Ukraine

Ukraine's Defence Ministry has said it has evidence that Belarus, a Russian ally, is preparing to send troops into Ukraine.

The ministry statement, posted on Facebook at midnight, said the Belarussian troops have been brought into combat readiness and are concentrated close to Ukraine’s northern border.

"During the past 24 hours, according to intelligence findings, there has been significant aircraft activity. In addition, there has been a movement of a column of vehicles with food and ammunition" approaching the border," the statement said.

Mexico won't impose economic sanctions against Russia

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says his government will not impose any economic sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

The president often cites a guiding principle of nonintervention in foreign affairs.

He said Tuesday that "we want to maintain good relations with all the world's governments, and we want to be in a position to be able to speak with all parties to the conflict."

Russian investment in Mexico is estimated at some $132 million and the bilateral trade at more than $2.4 billion.

Lopez Obrador also sounded off on the censoring of some Russian media outlets and called on Twitter to answer accusations that it is removing messages favorable to Russia.

In his words, "We can’t be speaking of freedom and at the same time limiting freedom of expression."





