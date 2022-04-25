Fast News

Russia's offensive in Ukraine enters its third month with thousands dead and millions displaced, as Kiev desperately seeks relief for Ukrainians trapped in the battered city of Mariupol.

Ukraine's state rail company said the attacks took place in the space of an hour and details were being checked. (AFP)

Five railway stations come under fire in Ukraine, casualties reported

Five railway stations have come under fire in western and central Ukraine, causing an unspecified number of casualties, Ukrainian television quoted state-run Ukrainian Railways as saying.

Oleksander Kamyshin, the company's chief, said the attacks took place in the space of an hour and details were being checked.

Russia shoots down two Ukrainian drones near border - governor

Russian forces shot down two Ukrainian drones near the border overnight, a regional governor said.

"Today at 4:15 am Russian air defence crews shot down two Ukrainian drones" in the Rylsky district on the border with Ukraine, Kursk region governor Roman Starovoyt said on Telegram.

Russia's armed forces have also struck Ukrainian military installations and the Kremenchug oil refinery, the Russian defence ministry reported.

Ukraine can win the war with right equipment - US

The US wants Russia "weakened" so it cannot attack again and Ukraine can win the conflict if it has the right equipment, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said on returning from a trip to Kiev.

"The first step in winning is believing that you can win. And so they believe that we can win," Austin told a group of journalists after the visit with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"We believe that we can win, they can win if they have the right equipment, the right support," Austin said.

Russian gas flows to Europe stable as gas nominations for Slovakia rise

Daily nominations for Russian gas deliveries to Slovakia via Ukraine rose, while flows eastbound into Poland from Germany through the Russia-EU Yamal pipeline and direct flows from Russia to Germany via Nord Stream 1 remained stable.

Daily nominations for Russian gas deliveries to Slovakia through Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point were around 545,006 megawatt hours (MWh) per day on Monday, versus 381,789 MWh per day on Sunday, data from Slovakian operator TSO Eustream showed.

Russian gas producer Gazprom said it was supplying natural gas to Europe via Ukraine in line with European consumers' requests, which had increased from the previous day.

Face-off with Russia over Ukraine lifts military spending in 2021

Military spending in Europe and Russia surged in the run-up to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine despite the subduing effects of the pandemic on economic growth, data published by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) showed.

The conflict in Ukraine, which Russia calls a "special military operation", has forced a rapid rethink in Europe over defence strategies and led a string of countries to promise large increases in military budgets.

It has also paved the way for a potential expansion of NATO military alliance to include Finland and Sweden.

US pledges new Ukraine aid in secretive Kiev trip

The United States has announced new military assistance for Ukraine and a renewed diplomatic push in the war-ravaged nation as President Joe Biden's secretary of state and Pentagon chief completed a secrecy-shrouded trip to Kiev.

Top envoy Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told Ukraine’s president, Volodomyr Zelenskyy, and his advisers that the US would provide more than $300 million in foreign military financing and had approved a $165 million sale of ammunition.

They also said Biden would soon announce his nominee to be ambassador to Ukraine and that American diplomats who left Ukraine before the Russian attacks would start returning to the country this coming week. The US Embassy in Kiev will remain closed for the moment.

Brussels prepares to hit Russia with ‘smart sanctions’ on oil imports

The European Union is preparing "smart sanctions" against Russian oil imports, The Times reported, citing the European Commission's executive vice president, Valdis Dombrovskis.

"We are working on a sixth sanctions package and one of the issues we are considering is some form of an oil embargo. When we are imposing sanctions, we need to do so in a way that maximises pressure on Russia while minimising collateral damage on ourselves," Dombrovskis told the Times.

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk

A large fire was reported early on Monday at an oil storage facility in the Russian city of Bryansk, Russian news agencies reported, citing the emergency services ministry.

No further detail has been provided.

Bryansk is located about 380 km (236 miles) southwest of Moscow. The city is the administrative centre of the Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine.

Australia, NZ show support for Ukraine at ANZAC Day commemorations

Thousands of people have gathered across Australia and New Zealand to honour military personnel on Anzac Day, after the pandemic cancelled or limited public gatherings and commemorations in the past two years.

Today, Anzac Day honours all Australian and New Zealand troops from all conflicts.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who faces an election next month, attended the dawn service in the Northern Territory city of Darwin, where be paid tribute to the people of Ukraine who are fighting the Russian offensive.

"On this particular day, as we honour those who fought for our liberty and freedom, we stand with the people of Ukraine who do the same thing at this very moment," Morrison said.

Across the Tasman sea New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Russia's "invasion" of Ukraine shows peace cannot be taken for granted. "In New Zealand we may feel a great distance from this conflict, but we are all inextricably linked to what it represents," Ardern said in her Anzac Day address in Auckland.

Ukraine: Civilians in steelworks beg for aid

A newly released video shows Ukrainian children in an underground bunker receiving Easter presents. The video was released by the far-right Azov Battalion, which is among Ukrainian forces at the Azovstal steelworks where soldiers and civilians have been holed up under a Russian attack.

One of the women in the video begs for help from world leaders and says she and others stuck under the plant are tired of the bombing and are desperate for their freedom.

"We want to live in our city, in our country. We are tired of these bombings, constant airstrikes on our land. How much longer will this continue?" she says through tears.

