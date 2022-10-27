Fast News

Ukrainian troops are holding out against repeated attacks near two key towns in the eastern Donbass region, President Zelenskyy says, describing the Russian tactics as "crazy," as fighting enters its 246th day.

"We expect this now to be a protracted conflict," Defence Minister Richard Marles told ABC television. (Reuters Archive)

Thursday, October 27, 2022

Australia expects 'a protracted conflict' in Ukraine

Australia has said it will deploy 70 soldiers to Britain to help train Ukrainian troops there and ship 30 more armoured vehicles to bolster Kiev's fight against Russia.

"We expect this now to be a protracted conflict," Defence Minister Richard Marles told ABC television. The latest package takes Australia's support for Ukraine to about $425 million since the conflict began in February.

"We're mindful that Ukraine needs to now be supported over the longer term if we're going to put Ukraine in a position where it can resolve this conflict on its own terms," he said.

Biden, Herzog discuss Iran's alleged involvement in Ukraine

US President Joe Biden and Israel's President Isaac Herzog discussed the growing threat to Ukraine from Russia's alleged Iranian-supplied armed drones, as Israel comes under pressure to help Kiev.

Herzog's trip to Washington underlined Israeli concern at the growing role of Iran in the conflict, with Tehran accused of supplying fleets of deadly drones used by Russia against Ukrainian civilian targets.

Israel has been reluctant to get involved in a US-led alliance helping pro-Western Ukraine to repel Russian aggression. The weapons are "killing innocent Ukrainian citizens," Herzog said.

Zelenskyy reports 'fiercest' fighting near Bakhmut

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that his army was fighting ferocious battles with Russian forces in the eastern region of Donetsk.

"The situation on the front line hasn't changed significantly," Zelenskyy said in his address to the nation.

"The fiercest battles are in the Donetsk region, towards (the cities of) Bakhmut and Avdiyivka."

