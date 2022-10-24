Fast News

Russia tells people in the occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson to flee for their lives as more residents joined an exodus to escape an anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive as conflict enters its 243rd day.

In a notice on Telegram, the Russian controlled authorities said men had the "opportunity" to join territorial defence units if they chose to remain in Kherson of their own free will. (AP Archive)

Monday, October 24, 2022

Russia-controlled Kherson authorities create local militia

The Russia-backed administration of Ukraine's Kherson region has said that it was organising some local men into militia units.

In a notice on Telegram, the Russia-controlled authorities said men had the "opportunity" to join territorial defence units if they chose to remain in Kherson of their own free will.

However, men in other Russian-occupied Ukrainian regions such as Donetsk have previously been compelled to join up and fight with the pro-Moscow separatist groups in the conflict with Ukraine.

Ukraine calls on governments to ban Russia’s RT over presenter’s ‘genocide incitement’



Ukraine’s foreign minister has urged a global ban on the Russian RT news channel following a statement from presenter Anton Krasovsky saying that Ukrainian children should have been drowned.

“Governments which still have not banned RT must watch this excerpt. This is what you side with if you allow RT to operate in your countries. Aggressive genocide incitement, which has nothing to do with freedom of speech. Ban RT worldwide,” Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on his Twitter account.

Occupation authorities say men had "opportunity" to join territorial defence units if they chose to remain in Kherson of their own free will.

Ukraine, US reject Russia's 'false' dirty bomb allegations

Top US and Ukrainian diplomats have rejected in a phone call Russia's Defence Secretary Sergey Shoigu's claims of preparing to use a "dirty bomb" by Ukrainian authorities on its own territory.

"I spoke to @SecBlinken. We both agreed Russia’s ‘dirty bomb’ disinformation campaign might be aimed at creating a pretext for a false flag operation," Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

Separately Kuleba's US counterpart Antony Blinken released a statement underlining Washington's continued support to Ukraine and to "reject Russia’s false allegations that Ukraine is preparing to use a dirty bomb on its own territory."

US, UK, France jointly reject Russia's 'dirty bomb' claim

The United States, Britain and France have jointly dismissed Russian claims that Ukraine is preparing to use a dirty bomb and warned Moscow against using any pretext for escalating the conflict.

"Our countries made clear that we all reject Russia’s transparently false allegations that Ukraine is preparing to use a dirty bomb on its own territory," the US State Department said in a joint statement with the British and French governments.

"The world would see through any attempt to use this allegation as a pretext for escalation," the statement went on. "We further reject any pretext for escalation by Russia."

Iran to provide Russia with '40 turbines' to ease gas supply

Iran has announced a contract with Russia to supply it with 40 turbines to help its gas industry amid Western sanctions over Moscow's aggression in Ukraine, local media reported.

Iran's "industrial successes are not limited to the fields of missiles and drones," Iranian Gas Engineering and Development Company's CEO, Reza Noushadi, was quoted as saying by Shana, the Oil Ministry's news agency.

"Currently, 85 percent of the facilities and equipment needed by the gas industry are built inside the country, and based on this capability, a contract has recently been signed to export 40 Iranian-made turbines to Russia," he added.

