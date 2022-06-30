Fast News

Russian forces battle to surround the Ukrainian military's last stronghold in the long-contested eastern Donbass region, as fighting enters its 127th day.

Amnesty says devastation most likely came from two 500-kg bombs, based on evidence including debris survivors and details of pattern of Russian operations (Reuters Archive)

Thursday, June 30, 2022

Amnesty accuses Russia of bombing Mariupol theatre

A theatre sheltering civilians destroyed in March in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol was likely hit by a Russian air strike in a "war crime," Amnesty International has said in a report.

"Until now, we were speaking about an alleged war crime. Now we can clearly say it was one, committed by the Russian armed forces," Oksana Pokalchuk, head of Amnesty's Ukraine branch, told the AFP news agency.

"These explosions were caused by something really big: two 500-kg bombs" dropped from a plane, she added, dismissing Russian claims that the theatre was hit in a false-flag attack by the city's Ukrainian defenders.

Based on eyewitness statements and public death reports, "Amnesty International believes that at least a dozen people died in the attack, but also that it is likely that many additional fatalities remain unreported," the group added.

