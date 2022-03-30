Fast News

Russia says it will significantly scale back military operations near Ukraine's capital and a northern city, as outlines of a possible deal to end grinding conflict – now into its 35th day – came into view at Istanbul talks.

Cars drive past a destroyed Russian tank as a convoy of vehicles evacuating civilians leaves Irpin, on the outskirts of Kiev on March 9, 2022. (AP)

Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Ukraine ambassador: Russia being demilitarised

Ukraine's UN envoy Sergiy Kyslytsya has told the UN Security Council that the "demilitarisation of Russia is well under way."

Since the beginning of the offensive into Ukraine, Kyslytsya said the Russians have lost more than 17,000 military personnel, over 1,700 armoured vehicles and almost 600 tanks.

He also said Russia also has lost 300 artillery systems, 127 planes and 129 helicopters, almost 100 rocket launchers systems, 54 air defense systems and seven ships. Kyslytsya said that is "an unprecedented blow to Moscow, where the numbers of Soviet losses in Afghanistan pale in comparison."

UN food chief: Ukraine conflict has a global impact

The UN food chief is warning that the conflict in Ukraine has created "a catastrophe on top of a catastrophe" and will have a global impact "beyond anything we've seen since World War II" because farmers from the country which was the "breadbasket of the world" are on the front lines fighting Russia and already high food prices are skyrocketing.

David Beasley, executive director of the UN World Food Program, told the UN Security Council that his agency, which was feeding 125 million people before Russia's assault on Ukraine on February 24, was already beginning to cut rations because of rising food, fuel and shipping costs for millions of families around the world.

In war-torn Yemen, he said, eight million people just had their food allotment cut to 50 percent "and now we're looking at going to zero rations."

The war in Ukraine is decimating the country, "turning the breadbasket of the world to breadlines" for millions of its people, Beasley said. But it is also devastating countries around the world like Egypt which is 85 percent dependent on Ukraine grain and Lebanon which was 81percent dependent in 2020.

