Russia warns if US delivers sophisticated missiles to Ukraine it would be "another provocative move" that could prompt a swift response from Moscow, as fighting enters its 295th day.

Ukrainian soldiers prepare to fire a Pion artillery system at Russian positions near Bakhmut, Donetsk region. (AP)

Friday, December 16, 2022

Zelenskyy reports new Russian strikes in Donbass, Kharkiv

Russian forces have bombarded the Ukrainian city of Kherson with more than 16 strikes, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Since the beginning of this day alone, Russia has bombed Kherson more than 16 times, only in one day!" the Ukrainian president said in his daily address on social media, adding there had also been "brutal Russian attacks" in the Donbass and the Kharkiv regions of the war-torn country.

EU agrees fresh sanctions on Russia — diplomats

The EU has agreed a fresh round of sanctions on Russia over the war in Ukraine, after complaints from hawkish eastern European leaders that some countries were trying to water them down.

Diplomats said a compromise deal — thought to include targeting some 200 individuals — was reached on the sidelines of a leaders summit in Brussels and that the sanctions would be formally confirmed.

US military to expand training of Ukrainian forces in Germany

The US military has announced it will expand wartime training in Germany of Ukrainian military personnel fighting Russia with a focus on joint maneuver and combined arms operations.

Pentagon spokesperson Brigadier General Patrick Ryder said the training of about 500 Ukrainians a month will start in January, building on more than 15,000 Ukrainian forces trained by the United States and its allies since April.

The new training push will be on top of efforts to teach Ukrainians to operate billions of dollars worth of specialised Western military equipment that the United States and its NATO allies have provided since Russia's offensive began on February 24.

"Combined arms maneuver training is a logical next step in our ongoing training efforts," Ryder said, referring to training on how to attack an enemy with multiple capabilities at once.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies