Fast News

Russia begins a new round of attacks on the port of Odesa - now in its 69th day - as the US warned that Moscow is preparing formally to annex Ukraine's strategic Black Sea region in the east.

The British Defence Ministry said the modernisation program Moscow undertook “has not enabled Russia to dominate Ukraine”. (AP)

Tuesday, May 3, 2022

UK: Russian military 'significantly weaker'

The British Defence Ministry has said it believes the Russian military is now “significantly weaker” after suffering losses in its offensive in Ukraine.

The ministry made the comment in its daily statement on Twitter regarding the conflict. It said: “Russia’s military is now significantly weaker, both materially and conceptually, as a result of its military operation in Ukraine. Recovery from this will be exacerbated by sanctions. This will have a lasting impact on Russia’s ability to deploy conventional military force.”

The ministry added while Russia’s defence budget has doubled from 2005 to 2018, the modernisation program it undertook “has not enabled Russia to dominate Ukraine”. “Failures both in strategic planning and operational execution have left it unable to translate numerical strength into decisive advantage," the ministry said.

Pope Francis says he wants to visit Moscow to talk peace

Pope Francis has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been dodging his request for a meeting in Moscow to talk about peace in Ukraine.

Speaking to Italy’s Corriere della Sera newspaper, the pontiff revealed that 20 days into the conflict, which began on Feb.24, the pope asked his deputy Cardinal Pietro Parolin to also pass on the message that he was ready to go to Moscow.

“We still haven’t received an answer and we are still pushing for it, though I fear that Putin cannot and does not want to have this meeting right now,” Francis said.

Ukraine awaits arrival of evacuees from Mariupol steel plant

Ukraine hopes a column of evacuees from the ruins of a vast steel works in Mariupol will reach the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia.

Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boichenko said more than 200 civilians were still in the Azovstal steel plant where the city's last defenders are holed up. A total of about 100,000 civilians remained in the port city on the Sea of Azov, he said.

"The column (of evacuees) is moving towards Zaporizhzhia. The evacuation continues," Boichenko said on national television. "We are limiting information and hope that the evacuees from Azovstal will reach Ukraine."

Russia says Israel supports neo-Nazis in row over Ukraine

Russia's foreign ministry has accused Israel of supporting neo-Nazis in Ukraine, further escalating a row which began when Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov claimed Adolf Hitler had Jewish origins.

The Russian ministry said in a statement that Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid's comments were "anti-historical" and "explaining to a large extent why the current Israeli government supports the neo-Nazi regime in Kiev".

Moscow reiterated Lavrov's point that Ukraine President Volodymr Zelenskyy's Jewish origins did not preclude Ukraine from being run by neo-Nazis. "Antisemitism in everyday life and in politics is not stopped and is on the contrary nurtured (in Ukraine)," it said in a statement.

US official: Russia plans to annex parts of eastern Ukraine

A senior US official has warned that Russia plans to annex large portions of eastern Ukraine later this month, and the Mariupol steel mill that has become the city’s last stronghold of resistance came under renewed assault a day after the first evacuation of civilians from the plant.

Michael Carpenter, US ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, said Monday that the US believes the Kremlin also plans to recognise the southern city of Kherson as an independent republic. Neither move would be recognised by the United States or its allies, he said.

Carpenter cited information that Russia is planning to hold sham referendums in the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk people’s republics that would “try to add a veneer of democratic or electoral legitimacy” and attach the entities to Russia. He also said there were signs that Russia would engineer an independence vote in Kherson.

More than 1M Ukrainians taken to Russia

More than 1 million people, including nearly 200,000 children, have been taken from Ukraine to Russia since the Russian offensive began, Russia’s Defense Ministry said Monday, according to the state-owned news agency TASS.

Defense Ministry official Mikhail Mizintsev said those included 11,550 people, including 1,847 children, in the previous 24 hours, “without the participation of the Ukrainian authorities.”

He said those civilians “were evacuated to the territory of the Russian Federation from the dangerous regions" of Donetsk, Lugansk and other parts of Ukraine, according to the report.

EU hopes to pass new Russian sanctions

The European Union hopes to pass the sixth round of sanctions against Russia at the next meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, the bloc's chief diplomat said.

Borrell, who chairs the Foreign Affairs Council meetings, said he hopes the EU will be able to take "measures to significantly limit these imports" but conceded so far there is no agreement from all the members.

"But I am confident that, at least with regard to oil imports, this agreement will be possible between now and the next Council meeting," he added.

Borrell: More Russian banks will be pushed out of SWIFT

A fresh European Union sanctions package over Russia's offensive on Ukraine is set to include "more Russian banks" being pushed out of the global SWIFT network, the bloc's top diplomat Josep Borrell said Monday.

"In the banking sector, there will be more Russian banks that will leave SWIFT," the global banking communications system, Borrell said during a visit to Panama.

Russia: Over 11,500 people evacuated

More than 11,500 people, including 1,847 children, were transported from Ukraine into Russia on Monday without the participation of Kiev's authorities, Russia's defence ministry said.

That number includes evacuations from Russian-backed breakaway regions of Ukraine, the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, which Russia recognised as independent just before launching its February 24th attack.

Russia says the people have been evacuated on their own request, while Ukraine has said Moscow has forcefully deported thousands of people to Russia since the beginning of the conflict.

Ukraine has 'adequate stock of international reserves'

Foreign financial aid will ensure the stability of Ukraine's central bank reserves as the country deals with the economic shock from the Russian atrocities, central bank governor Kyrylo Shevchenko said.

The central bank's international reserves fell to $26.8 billion as of beginning of May from $28.1 billion a month earlier.

"We have an adequate stock of international reserves, despite the ... government's fulfilments of all its foreign debt obligations," Shevchenko wrote on the NV Business media portal.

"With sufficient international financial assistance, we will be able to maintain reserves at the proper level and even increase them."

For live updates from Monday (May 2), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies