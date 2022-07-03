Fast News

Fighting rages for key Ukrainian towns in country's eastern region of Donbass as Russia says it takes control of Lysychansk in 130th day of the conflict.

Taking Lysychansk would bring Moscow closer to its stated goal of seizing all of Ukraine's Donbass region. (Reuters)

Sunday, July 3, 2022

Russia has Ukraine's Lysychansk, entire Luhansk region: minister

Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has said that Moscow's forces have taken the strategic Ukrainian city of Lysychansk and now control the entire region of Luhansk, which has been the target of fierce battles in recent weeks.

"Sergei Shoigu has informed the commander in chief of the Russian armed forces, Vladimir Putin, of the liberation of the People's Republic of Luhansk," the defence ministry said in a statement quoted by Russian news agencies.

The ministry said earlier that Russian forces had encircled Lysychansk and were now fighting inside the city.

Russians gaining foothold in pivotal Ukraine city: governor

Russian forces are strengthening their positions in a grueling fight to capture the last stronghold of resistance in eastern Ukraine's Luhansk province, the region's governor has said.

“The occupiers threw all their forces on Lysychansk. They attacked the city with incomprehensibly cruel tactics,” Luhansk governor Serhiy Haidai said on the Telegram messaging app.

“They suffer significant losses, but stubbornly advance. They are gaining a foothold in the city.”

Russia accuses Kiev of firing missiles at Belgorod, near Ukraine

Russia has accused Kiev of firing three missiles at the city of Belgorod near the Ukraine border in strikes that has killed at least three people.

"Russian ant-aircraft defences shot down three Tochka-U cluster missiles launched by Ukrainian nationalists against Belgorod," said Russia's defence ministry spokesman, Igor Konashenkov, adding that "after the destruction of the Ukrainian missiles, the debris of one of them fell on a house".

Russian troops have encircled eastern Ukrainian city of Lysychansk, Ukraine's last major stronghold in Luhansk region, TASS cites Russian Defence Ministry as saying pic.twitter.com/wP29AmLPtu — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) July 3, 2022

Ukraine hits Russian base in occupied Melitopol: exiled mayor

Ukrainian forces have hit a Russian base with over 30 strikes in the Russian-occupied southern city of Melitopol, the city's exiled Ukrainian mayor has said.

"At 1200 GMT (3AM local) and 0200 GMT (5AM), there were over 30 strikes exclusively on a military base," Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov, who is currently on Ukraine-controlled territory, said in a video address on Telegram, adding that the base had been "taken out of action."

A Russian official confirmed strikes had hit the city.

Explosions hit Russia's Belgorod near Ukraine: official

At least three people have been killed and dozens of residential buildings damaged in Russia's Belgorod early on the day, the local governor has said, after earlier reports of several blasts heard in the city that lies near the border with Ukraine.

At least 11 apartment buildings were damaged and 39 private residential houses, including five fully destroyed, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the Belgorod region, said.

At l east four people were injured and two hospitalised, including a 10-year-old boy, Gladkov said. There was no immediate reaction from Ukraine to the reports.

Sirens active in Kyiv, Kharkov, and western Ukraine after a residential zone in Belgorod, Russia, was hit by Ukrainian missile. Use of US-provided HIMARS not confirmed.

Russian Iskander missiles now flying into Ukraine, along with Russian jets.



Video: Belgorod residential area. pic.twitter.com/dYoNoWRW8O — lobo (@thewolfreports) July 3, 2022

