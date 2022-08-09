Fast News

Fierce fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces continue in Donbass the on 167th day of the conflict as both sides blame each other for shelling the high-risk nuclear complex of Zaporizhzhia.

Kiev hails the arrival of the advanced, long-range HIMARS as a possible game-changer, while Moscow accuses the West of "dragging out" the conflict by arming Ukraine. (AP Archive)

Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Russia claims destroyed HIMARS ammunition depot in Ukraine

Russia's defence ministry says Russian forces have destroyed an ammunition depot near the central Ukrainian city of Uman storing US-made HIMARS missiles and M777 howitzers.

In its daily briefing, the ministry said it had destroyed more than 300 rockets in the strike.

Kiev has hailed the arrival of the advanced, long-range HIMARS from the United States as a possible game-changer, while Moscow has accused the West of "dragging out" the conflict by arming Ukraine.

UK: Russia continues to reinforce defence in southern Ukraine

Russia has continued to focus on reinforcing its defences in southern Ukraine over the weekend, while also maintaining attacks on Kiev's positions in the Donetsk region in the east, Britain has said

Bakhmut has been Moscow's most successful axis in eastern Ukraine's Donbass over the last 30 days, although, Russia has only managed to advance about 10 kilometres in the region, the British defence ministry said in a regular intelligence update.

"In other Donbass sectors where Russia was attempting to break through, its forces have not gained more than 3 kilometres during this 30-day period; almost certainly significantly less than planned," the update said.

Ukrainian resistance grows in Russian-occupied areas

Guerrilla forces loyal to Kiev have been killing pro-Moscow officials, blowing up bridges and trains, and helping the Ukrainian military by identifying key targets.

They coordinate with the Ukrainian military's Special Operations Forces, which helps them develop strategies and tactics, according to the Associated Press news agency.

Those forces also select targets and set up a website with tips on how to organise resistance, prepare ambushes and elude arrest. A network of weapons caches and secret hideouts was established in occupied areas.

There's international alarm over fighting in and around Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine pic.twitter.com/5A9LDwPy9u — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) August 9, 2022

Anti-aircraft defence around Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant will be beefed up: Russian-backed official

Anti-aircraft defences around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant will be strengthened following days of reported shelling on the site, the RIA Novosti news agency has quoted a pro-Russia separatist official as saying.

Yevgeny Balitsky, head of the Russian-backed administration in Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia region also said the nuclear station, Europe's largest, was working normally and damaged power lines have been restored.

Both Kiev and Moscow have blamed each other for attacks on the power station, located in Russian-controlled territory, over recent days.

Belarus to stage air force drills this month

Belarus' air force will stage military training exercises from August 9-25, the defence ministry has said.

The exercises will involve live firing and be held in two stages, from August 9-11 in Belarus and then at the Ashuluk training base in Russia between August 22 and 25, the ministry said.

Kremlin: Zelenskyy call for Western ban on all Russians is irrational

The Kremlin has dismissed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's call for a Western travel ban on all Russians as irrational, saying that Europe would ultimately have to decide if it wanted to pay the bills for Zelenskyy's "whims."

In an interview with The Washington Post, Zelenskyy called on Western leaders to stop allowing Russians to travel to their countries as punishment for President Vladimir Putin's decision to send troops into Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said there was no chance Russians could be isolated from the rest of the world, and questioned if Europe should continue supporting Zelenskyy.





UNHCR: More than 10.5M people crossed border from Ukraine

More than 10.5 million people have crossed the border from Ukraine since Russia began attacking its neighbour on February 24, the United Nations Refugee agency UNHCR has said on its website.

Ukraine advances towards Izium against Russia in Donbass

Ukraine reported intense Russian shelling across the front lines as both sides traded blame for the weekend strike on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex which triggered international concern about a potential atomic disaster.

Heavy fighting was reported in frontline towns near the eastern city of Donetsk, where Ukrainian officials said Russian troops were launching waves of attacks as they try to seize control of the industrialised Donbass region.

"The situation in the region is tense — shelling is constant throughout the front line ... The enemy is also using air strikes a great deal," Donetsk regional Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko told Ukrainian TV.

For live updates from Monday (August 8), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies