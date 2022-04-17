Fast News

Russia renews its attacks on Ukrainian capital Kiev and other cities, while President Zelenskyy says the elimination of Mariupol's defending forces will jeopardise talks to end the conflict — now in its 53rd day.

In recent days, Russia has carried out several attacks on military plants in and outside Kiev. (AFP)

Sunday, April 17, 2022

Russia 'destroyed' military factory outside Kiev

Russia's defence ministry has said it struck a military plant outside Kiev, as Moscow intensifies its attacks on the Ukrainian capital.

"During the night, high-precision, air-launched missiles destroyed an ammunitions factory near the settlement of Brovary, Kiev region," the ministry said in a statement on Telegram.

The mayor of Brovary, Igor Sapozhko, said that "some infrastructure objects were hit" in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Russian ultimatum to Ukraine forces in Mariupol expires

A Russian ultimatum for the last remaining Ukrainian forces in Mariupol to surrender has expired, with Moscow poised for a major strategic victory in the southeastern port city.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk urged Russian forces to allow evacuations from Mariupol, which Moscow's forces claim to have brought under their control, though Ukrainian fighters remain holed up in the city's fortress-like steelworks.

Moscow on Saturday issued an ultimatum to the fighters, urging them to lay down their arms by 6:00 am Moscow time (0300 GMT) and to evacuate before 13:00 pm (1000 GMT).

Ukraine, Russia fail to agree on evacuation convoys



Ukraine and Russia have failed to agree about humanitarian convoys for the evacuation of civilians from conflict-affected areas, Ukraine's deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk has said.

"We have not been able to agree ... about ceasefires on evacuation routes. That is why, unfortunately, we are not opening humanitarian corridors today," she said on her Telegram account.

Vereshchuk also said that the Ukrainian authorities have asked for humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians and wounded Ukrainian troops from the besieged port of Mariupol.

Ukrainian officials say that Russian missiles have targeted infrastructure in Brovary, a town near Kiev. TRT World's Hasan Abdullah has more from Lviv pic.twitter.com/3nT9Kmc2rw — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) April 17, 2022

Talking to Putin achieves nothing: Italy's Draghi



Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has complained in a newspaper interview that the diplomatic efforts by the West to persuade Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt operations in Ukraine had so far led nowhere.

"I am beginning to think that those people are right when they say 'It is useless to talk to him, it's just a waste of time'," Draghi told the daily Il Corriere della Sera.

Draghi said he had always felt French President Emmanuel Macron, who currently holds the EU's rotating presidency, "is right to try every possible avenue of dialogue."

Pope implicitly criticises Russia over Ukraine

The 85-year-old pope made his comments in his twice-yearly "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and the world) address to about 50,000 people in St Peter's Square after a long Mass.

Francis dedicated much of the address, traditionally an overview of world conflicts, to Ukraine, comparing the shock of another conflict in Europe to the shock apostles who the gospel says saw the risen Jesus.

"Our eyes, too, are incredulous on this Easter of war. We have seen all too much blood, all too much violence. Our hearts, too, have been filled with fear and anguish, as so many of our brothers and sisters have had to lock themselves away in order to be safe from bombing," he said.

Mayor: Missile attack damages infrastructure in Brovary

A missile attack has damaged infrastructure in the city of Brovary, near Ukraine's capital of Kiev, according to Igor Sapozhko, the mayor of Brovary.

There were no details on the extent of the destruction and potential casualties in the alleged strike in the early hours of Sunday. The report could not be immediately verified.

Relative calm prevailed in Kiev and nearby areas for weeks after Russian forces began withdrawing from the region last month to focus on the eastern Donbass area. But that calm has been brought to an end by renewed Russian air strikes.

EU allocates a further $54M in humanitarian funding to support the people affected by Russia's military campaign on Ukraine pic.twitter.com/Qf9KCvwdSo — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) April 17, 2022

Local media: Explosions heard in Ukraine's capital Kiev

Fresh explosions have been heard in Kiev, local media has reported. Overnight, air raid sirens went off over nearly all of Ukraine.

There was no official explanation for the Kiev explosions in the early hours on Sunday. The reports could not be immediately verified.

Kiev: Russia's troops facing provisions problems

Ukraine's Army has said Russian troops are having significant problems with provisions and there is growing discontent.

"Russian servicemen constantly complain about the lack of rotation, equipment that constantly breaks down, the quality of the fuel supplied and food," said Oleksandr Shputun, representative of the General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shputun said Russian soldiers are continuing looting and violent actions against the civil population and that these actions are "encouraged by their military command". Russia has repeatedly denied targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure.

UK intelligence: Russian troops regrouping in east

Russia is committed to compelling Ukraine to abandon its Euro-Atlantic orientation and asserting its own regional dominance, British military intelligence has said.

Russian forces are continuing to redeploy combat and support equipment from Belarus towards eastern Ukraine, including to locations close to Kharkiv and Severodonetsk, the UK Ministry of Defence tweeted in a regular bulletin.

Russian artillery continues to strike Ukrainian positions throughout the east of the country where Russia plans to renew its offensive activity, the bulletin added.

Russia calls Ukrainian forces to surrender in Mariupol

Russia's defence ministry has said that if Ukrainian forces still fighting in Mariupol lay down their arms starting at 6 am Moscow time (0300 GMT) on Sunday, their lives will be spared, Tass news agency said.

Tass quoted Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, director of the Russian National Center for Defence Management, as saying Moscow's offer was prompted by "the catastrophic situation" in the plant as well as "purely humane principles."

He added: "We guarantee that the lives of all those who lay down their arms will be spared." Under the terms of the proposed deal, the remaining defenders in the plant would leave between 6 am and 1 pm Moscow time, without weapons or ammunition.

Austria: Putin to cooperate on Bucha investigation

Austria’s chancellor said after meeting with Vladimir Putin in Moscow this past week that the Russian president is “in his own war logic” when it comes to Ukraine.

Karl Nehammer told NBC in an interview that he thinks Putin believes he is winning the war and he confronted Putin with what he had seen in Bucha, and "it was not a friendly conversation.”

He said Putin said “he will cooperate with an international investigation, on one hand, and on the other hand, he told me that he doesn’t trust the Western world. So this will be the problem now in the future.”

EU to target Russia's Sberbank, other banks with sanctions

The European Union's forthcoming sanctions on Russia will target banks, in particular Sberbank, as well as oil, the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen told a German newspaper.

Bild am Sonntag, in an interview, asked her to name the key points of a planned sixth round of sanctions.

"We are looking further at the banking sector, especially Sberbank, which accounts for 37 percent of the Russian banking sector. And, of course, there are energy issues," she said. "The top priority is to shrink Putin's revenues," she added.

Russian Mariupol general died, buried

A Russian general whose troops have been besieging the Ukrainian port of Mariupol was buried in St. Petersburg after dying in battle, the governor said.

Maj. Gen. Vladimir Frolov was deputy commander of the 8th Army, which Russian media identified as being among the forces battering Mariupol for weeks.

Gov. Alexander Beglov released a statement saying Frolov “died a heroic death in battle” without saying where or when he was killed. Photographs on Russian news websites showed his grave at a St. Petersburg cemetery piled high with red and white flowers.

For live updates from Saturday (April 16), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies