Fast News

President Joe Biden announces nearly $3 billion in military aid to Kiev — the biggest US package so far — as fighting in Ukraine rages on its 183rd day.

Kiev says the attack left 25 people, including children, dead. (Twitter/@igorlachenkov)

Thursday, August 25, 2022

Russia claims killing Ukraine troops in rail strike

Russia's defence ministry has said that it killed over 200 Ukrainian troops in a railway station attack in central Ukraine that Kiev said left 25 people, including children, dead.

"As a result of a direct hit by an Iskander missile on a military train at the Chaplyne railway station in the Dnipropetrovsk region, more than 200 servicemen of the reserve of Ukraine's Armed Forces and 10 units of military equipment were destroyed," the ministry said in its daily briefing.

It added that the train was "en route to combat zones" in the eastern Donbass region that Moscow seeks to fully control.

Russia's use of cluster bombs in Ukraine 'extensive': monitor

Russia has widely used cluster bombs in Ukraine, causing hundreds of civilian casualties and damaging homes, schools and hospitals, the monitoring body Cluster Munition Coalition (CMC) said in an annual report.

"Russia's extensive use of internationally-banned cluster munitions in Ukraine demonstrates a blatant disregard for human life, humanitarian principles and legal norms," said Mary Wareham of the Cluster Munition Monitor 2022.

Neither Russia nor Ukraine have joined the convention prohibiting the use, transfer, production and stockpiling of cluster bombs, which has 110 states parties and 13 other signatories.

Gas, coal prices double in six months

Natural gas and coal prices on global markets have reached record levels six months into the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Natural gas prices in Europe increased by about 127.6 percent in the six months since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The EU's sanctions, the reduction in fossil fuels imported from Russia and reduced gas flow to Europe ramped up prices.

The price of coal hit its highest closing price since the conflict began at $398.45 on March 2. Supply concerns on global markets pushed coal prices higher after Russia, one of the world's largest coal-producing countries, began its offensive.

Russian, French defence ministers discuss Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has discussed the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant with his French counterpart by telephone, the ministry said.

Zaporizhzhia, Europe's largest nuclear plant, was captured by Russian troops in March.

It remains close to the frontline, and has come under repeated fire in recent weeks, raising fears of a nuclear disaster. Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of shelling the plant.

UN's Bachelet calls on Putin to halt armed attacks on Ukraine

UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet has called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt armed attacks on Ukraine and said the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant must be demilitarised.

"The international community must insist on documentation" to be able to one day prove war crimes, added Bachelet in a speech marking the end of her term as the United Nations' high commissioner for human rights.

Ukraine plans international court to put Putin on trial

Ukrainian officials are drawing up plans to make sure Russian President Vladimir Putin and his top military commanders will be tried for launching the military offensive.

The plan for a special international tribunal to investigate Russia's alleged "crime of aggression" is being spearheaded by Andrii Smirnov, deputy head of Ukraine's presidential administration.

The International Criminal Court, which has been trying the gravest crimes for the past 20 years, is already investigating war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide in Ukraine. But it cannot look into accusations of aggression because neither Ukraine nor Russia has ratified the Rome Statute.

This court is "the only way to make sure that the criminals who started the Ukraine war are held accountable quickly," Smirnov told the AFP news agency. "The world has a short memory. That's why I would like this tribunal to start working next year."

For live updates from Wednesday (August 24), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies