Russia threatens to turn off its gas taps to Europe, opening up a new front in its assault on Ukraine amid growing scepticism over Moscow's claim it is scaling back its onslaught – now in its 37th day.

Russia accused Ukraine on Friday of attacking the depot but Ukrainian authorities did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (AFP)

Friday, April 1, 2022

Lavrov: Progress made in peace talks with Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that some progress had been made at peace talks with Ukraine and that Moscow was preparing its response to Ukrainian proposals.

Speaking at a briefing after talks with his Indian counterparts, Lavrov said that peace talks with Ukraine needed to continue but that Kiev had shown "much more understanding" of the situation in Crimea and Donbas and the necessity of its neutral status.

Earlier, the Kremlin said that a Ukrainian strike against a fuel depot in the Russian city of Belgorod did not create comfortable conditions to continue peace talks with Kiev.

Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said authorities were doing everything to reorganise the fuel supply chain and avoid disruption of energy supplies in Belgorod.

Russia: Ukraine strikes fuel depot in Belgorod

Two of Ukraine's military helicopters have struck a fuel depot in the Russian city of Belgorod, a Russian official has said, making the first accusation of a Ukrainian air strike on Russian soil since Moscow began attacking its neighbour in late February.

Video images of the purported attack posted online showed what looked like several missiles being fired from low altitude, followed by an explosion. The images have not yet been verified.

The helicopters struck the facility after crossing the border at low altitude, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on messaging app Telegram.

A fresh explosion was heard around 1pm local time (1000 GMT) in Belgorod, a witness told Reuters news agency.

Death toll rises to 28 from strike on regional HQ in Mykolaiv

Twenty-eight people have been confirmed killed as a result of Tuesday's rocket strike on the regional administration building in Ukraine's southern city of Mykolaiv.

Rescue workers had to pull victims from the rubble after the attack blasted a hole through the side of the building in central Mykolaiv, Governor Vitaliy Kim said in an online post.

Türkiye welcomes opening of new humanitarian corridor

Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said the country welcomes the opening of new humanitarian corridor in Ukraine.

In a news conference, Cavusoglu said 30 Turkish nationals remain in Mariupol to be evacuated and 87 citizens remain in Ukraine.

This comes as the Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak by phone with his Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Red Cross: Not yet clear when Mariupol evacuation will happen

The Red Cross has said it was "not yet clear" that the evacuation of civilians from the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol would go ahead as planned on Friday.

"We remain hopeful, we are in action moving towards Mariupol... but it's not yet clear that this will happen today," Ewan Watson, a spokesman for the International Committee of the Red Cross, told reporters in Geneva, as an ICRC team of three cars and nine staff headed towards the city.

Russia's FM Lavrov:



- We are preparing to response to Ukraine’s proposals, there is movement forward

- We see much more understanding of the situation in Crimea and Donbass

- Peace talks need to continue pic.twitter.com/NYOgtOb7U7 — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) April 1, 2022

IAEA's Grossi says will head mission to Chernobyl

UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi will lead a mission to Chernobyl as soon as possible, he said after Ukraine said Russian troops had left the radioactive waste facilities there though some remained nearby.

"I will head an (IAEA) assistance and support mission to(Chernobyl) as soon as possible. It will be the first in a series of such nuclear safety and security missions to#Ukraine," International Atomic Energy Agency chief Grossi said on Twitter.

Putin, Lukashenko discuss Ukraine in a phone call

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko have held a phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to discuss the situation in Ukraine and their countries 'bilateral relations, Belarus' Belta news agency reported.

Russia has used Belarusian territory to launch attacks on Ukraine.

Moscow says it is conducting a "special military operation" to disarm its southern neighbour and root out dangerous nationalists there.

Russian forces withdrawing from northern Ukrainian region

Russian forces are withdrawing from the Chernihiv region of northern Ukraine but have not yet left entirely, the local governor has said in a video address.

"Air and missile strikes are (still) possible in the region, nobody is ruling this out," Governor Viacheslav Chaus said, adding that Ukrainian forces were entering and securing settlements previously held by Russian troops.

Chaus said it was still too early for Ukrainian forces in the Chernihiv region to let their guard down as Russian troops"are still on our land."

Five humanitarian corridors agreed in Ukraine's Luhansk – governor

Over 150 children killed, 245 injured in Russian attacks

As the conflict in Ukraine enters its 37th day, 153 children have died as a result of Russian attacks, the Ukrainian Chief Prosecutor’s Office said.

Another 245 children were wounded by Russian forces, 859 education facilities damaged and 83 completely razed to the ground, the office said in a statement.

At least 1,232 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 1,935 injured, according to UN estimates, with the true figure feared to be far higher.

Nearly 300,000 refugees from Ukraine recorded in Germany

Almost 300,000 refugees from Ukraine have been registered in Germany, according to Germany's Interior Ministry.

The ministry, citing figures from the federal police, said 294,508 refugees have been recorded so far and most of them are women, children or the elderly.

Mariupol unable to get supplies, civilians unable to leave

An aide to the mayor of Mariupol has said the besieged southern Ukrainian city remained closed for anyone trying to enter and was "very dangerous" for anyone trying to leave.

Petro Andryushchenko said Russian forces had since Thursday been preventing even the smallest amount of humanitarian supplies reaching trapped residents, making clear a planned "humanitarian corridor" had not been opened.

The media is under threat in Russia's Ukraine onslaught, with attacks on journalists working in Ukrainian cities increasing in recent weeks – some deadly, others severely impacting broadcasting capabilities.



Swipe 👉 to remember journalists killed in Ukraine — TRT World (@trtworld) April 1, 2022

Ukraine: Some Russian troops still in Chernobyl exclusion zone

Some Russian troops were still in the"exclusion zone" around the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power station on Friday morning, the head of the Ukrainian agency in charge of the zone said.

Yevhen Kramarenko confirmed on national television that the Russian forces that occupied the power station after attacking Ukraine on February 24 had left the plant itself but said some troops had been seen in the exclusion zone outside the territory of the decommissioned power station.

The exclusion zone was established around the plant soon after a reactor there exploded in the world's worst nuclear accident in 1986.

Russian foreign minister appreciates India's response to Ukraine crisis

Foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has said Russia appreciated India's response to the Ukraine crisis.

"We appreciate that India taking this situation in the entirety of facts and not just in a one-sided way," Lavrov said in a statement before talks with his Indian counterpart.

Russia will 'respond' to EU sanctions

Russia will respond to European Union sanctions and says the 27-nation bloc might realise that a confrontation with Moscow is not in its interests, RIA cited a senior foreign ministry official as saying.

"The actions of the EU will not remain unanswered ... the irresponsible sanctions by Brussels are already negatively affecting the daily lives of ordinary Europeans," Nikolai Kobrinets told the news agency.

He said Russia will not ask the EU to end sanctions and has a sufficient "margin of safety."

Ukraine will soon be able to 'better protect its skies'

Ukraine will soon be able to better protect its skies and cities from Russian attacks because it expects "super modern" military equipment from the United States and Britain, Ukraine's ambassador to Japan, Sergiy Korsunsky, has said.

"They still have superiority in air force, in airplanes and missiles, and we expect to begin to receive super-modern equipment from the United States and Britain to protect our skies and our cities," Korsunsky told a news conference.

"When they fire cruise missiles from long distance, we cannot get to the launch place. We have to intercept them. That's why we need this modern equipment."

There have been reports of fighting in the suburbs of Kiev and at least two blast were heard overnight in the capital city.

Zelenskyy warns Russia regrouping for 'powerful strikes'

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned Russia is consolidating and preparing "powerful strikes" in the country's east and south, including besieged Mariupol.

In peace talks this week, Russia said it would scale back attacks on the capital Kiev and the city of Chernigiv, but Ukrainian and Western officials have dismissed the pledge, saying Moscow's troops were merely regrouping.

"This is part of their tactics," said Zelenskyy in a late-night address. "We know that they are moving away from the areas where we are beating them to focus on others that are very important... where it can be difficult for us," he said.

"In Donbas and Mariupol, in the Kharkiv direction, the Russian army is accumulating the potential for attacks, powerful attacks," he added.

Ukraine top of agenda as China, EU prepare to meet at summit

The European Union will seek China's assurances that it won't assist Russia in circumventing economic sanctions levelled over the attacks on Ukraine at an annual summit.

EU officials say they will also look for signs Beijing is willing to cooperate on bringing an end to the attacks at the virtual meeting.

Other topics include China’s travel ban on members of the European Parliament, Beijing’s economic boycott of EU member Lithuania over its Taiwan relations, the fate of a stalled investment agreement and civil and political rights under China’s authoritarian Communist Party regime.

Rescuers help people cross destroyed bridge in Irpin

Ukrainian rescuers have assisted Irpin's elderly population who were hiding from Russian shelling in a shelter for weeks without food and water.

Footage shared by Ukraine's State Emergency Services showed rescuers helping people to cross over a destroyed bridge on Thursday.

According to official reports, around 50 percent of the city's infrastructure has been destroyed since the beginning of the attacks.

Russia's Gazprom says gas exports to Europe via Ukraine continue

Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom has said it was continuing to supply natural gas to Europe via Ukraine in line with requests from European consumers.

The company said requests stood at 108.4 million cubic metres for April 1, down from 109.5 million cubic metres a day earlier.

UK: Ukraine has retaken villages of Sloboda, Lukashivka

British military intelligence has said Ukrainian forces have retaken the villages of Sloboda and Lukashivka to the south of Chernihiv and located along main supply routes between the city and Kiev.

"Ukraine has also continued to make successful but limited counter attacks to the east and north east of Kiev," Britain's Ministry of Defence said.

Chernihiv and Kiev have been subjected to continued air and missile strikes despite Russian claims of reducing activity in these areas, the ministry added.

Russian forces block 45 buses sent to evacuate civilians from besieged port city of Mariupol, Ukraine says, adding only 631 people were able to get out of the city in private cars

Ukrainian generals stripped of military rank

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he has stripped two generals of their military rank.

Zelenskyy said "something prevented them from determining where their homeland was" and they "violated their military oath of allegiance to the Ukrainian people".

According to Zelenskyy, one of the generals had headed internal security at the SBU, the main intelligence agency.

He said the other general had been the SBU head in the Kherson region, the first major city to fall to the Russians. Zelenskyy didn't say anything about the fates of the two generals other than them being stripped of their rank.

Australia sending armoured vehicles to Ukraine

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said that his country will be sending armored Bushmaster vehicles to Ukraine to help in its fight against Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy specifically asked for them during a video appeal to Australian lawmakers for more aid.

Zelenskyy addressed the Australian Parliament on Thursday and asked for Australian-manufactured four-wheel-drive vehicles.

Morrison told reporters the vehicles will be flown over on Boeing C-17 Globemaster transport planes, but he didn’t specify how many Bushmaster vehicles would be sent or when.

"We're not just sending our prayers, we are sending our guns, we're sending our munitions, we’re sending our humanitarian aid, we're sending all of this, our body armour, all of these things and we're going to be sending our armoured vehicles, our Bushmasters as well," Morrison said.

Ukraine: Russian forces block buses leaving Mariupol

The Ukrainian government has said Russian forces blocked 45 buses that had been sent to evacuate civilians from the besieged port city of Mariupol, and only 631 people were able to get out of the city in private cars.

Twelve Ukrainian trucks were able to deliver humanitarian supplies to Mariupol, but the supplies were seized by Russian troops, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

According to Ukrainian officials, tens of thousands of people have made it out of Mariupol in recent weeks along humanitarian corridors, reducing the pre-assault population of 430,000 to about 100,000 by last week.

Vereshchuk said about 45,000 Mariupol residents have been forcefully deported to Russia and areas of eastern Ukraine controlled by Russian-backed separatists.

US-based Ukrainian cleric warns of threat to minorities

The top-ranking Ukrainian Catholic cleric in the United States has warned that religious minorities in the Eastern European country stand to be "crushed" if Moscow gains control, as fighting raged on more than a month after the Russian offensive began.

Archbishop Borys Gudziak said groups at risk include Catholics, Muslims and Orthodox who have broken away from the patriarch of Moscow.

Gudziak also cited reports that Russian forces have damaged two Holocaust memorials and Moscow’s false portrayal of Ukraine as a "Nazi" state although Ukraine overwhelmingly elected a Jewish president in Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"What is at stake for the people of faith is their freedom to practice their faith," Gudziak said during an online panel discussion on the offensive, hosted by the Initiative on Catholic Social Thought and Public Life at Georgetown University.

