Two explosions were heard in the city of Khmelnytskyi, which lies 274 km west of capital Kiev, the regional governor said, as fighting rages on its 360th day.

A missile trace is seen as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues near capital Kiev. (Reuters)

Saturday, February 18, 2023

Two explosions were heard in a west Ukrainian city as the country faced a new Russian missile salvo, local government officials said, with several regions limiting electricity supply as a precaution for potential strikes on the grid.

Two explosions could be heard in the city of Khmelnytskyi, which lies 274 km west of Kiev, the regional governor said.

Shortly after air raid alerts were issued nationwide on Saturday morning, authorities in several southern and eastern regions of Ukraine warned of possible precautionary power outages to limit damage to the grid in case of a strike.

1050 GMT - EU's von der Leyen urges allies to 'double down' for Ukraine

European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen told a security forum that allies must "double down" on military support for Ukraine, as it fights back against Russian forces.

"We have to double down and we have to continue the really massive support that is necessary (so) that these imperialistic plans of (President Vladimir) Putin will completely fail," she told the Munich Security Conference.

1045 GMT - Russia says it remains open to cooperation with Moldova -TASS

Russia is unlikely to change its policy towards Moldova and remains open to developing constructive dialogue, the TASS news agency cited Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying.

Moldova's parliament this week approved a pro-Western government led by new Prime Minister Dorin Recean after he pledged to revive the economy and chart a course towards the European Union.

Russia has rejected claims made by Moldova's president that Moscow is plotting to destabilise the situation in the former Soviet republic.

1033 GMT - Macron says France ready to sustain ‘longer conflict’ in Ukraine

President Emmanuel Macron said that France is ready to sustain "a longer conflict" in Ukraine.

Russia has become a "power of instability and disorder" whose projects in Ukraine must fail, the French president said during a speech at the Munich Security Conference.

"The hour of dialogue has not come yet" with Russia, he said, since Moscow decided to intensify the war.

0600 GMT - US claims Wagner Group suffered heavy casualties in Ukraine

The Russian mercenary company Wagner Group has suffered more than 30,000 casualties since Russia's offensive in Ukraine on February 24, with about 9,000 of those fighters killed in action, the White House said.

The United States estimates that 90 percent of Wagner group soldiers killed in Ukraine since December were convicts, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters at a regular briefing.

Half of the overall deaths occurred since mid-December, as fighting in the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut intensified, Kirby said, citing newly downgraded intelligence.

Kirby said mercenary group had made incremental gains in Bakhmut in and around Bakhmut over the last few days, but those had taken many months to achieve and came at a "devastating cost that is not sustainable."

