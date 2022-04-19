Fast News

Russia launches a major offensive into eastern Ukraine in a new phase of its offensive – now in its 55th day – after being thwarted in efforts to capture the capital Kiev.

Ukraine vows to resolutely defend in the face of Russia's eastern assault and says Moscow's offensive will fail. (AP)

Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Russia urges Ukrainian forces to 'immediately lay down arms'

Russia has called on Ukrainian forces to "immediately lay down arms" and issued a new ultimatum for the defenders of the besieged port city of Mariupol to give up their resistance.

The Russian defence ministry called on Kiev to show "reason and give the corresponding orders to fighters to cease their senseless resistance."

It added that defenders of Mariupol would be "guaranteed survival" if they laid down their arms starting at noon (0900 GMT).

Russia: Carried out dozens of strikes in eastern Ukraine

Russia's forces have carried out dozens of air strikes in eastern Ukraine overnight, Moscow's defence ministry said, as authorities in Kiev said the widely anticipated offensive had begun.

Russia's defence ministry said "high-precision air-based missiles" had hit 13 Ukrainian positions in parts of the Donbass, including the key town of Slovyansk.

It also said that other air strikes "hit 60 military assets of Ukraine", including in towns close to the eastern frontline.

Ukraine: No civilian evacuations for third day

Ukraine has said there would be no humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians in the country for a third consecutive day because there has been no agreement with Russia.

"Today, April 19, there will unfortunately be no humanitarian corridor," Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk wrote on Telegram. "The intense bombardment of Donbass is continuing."

Vereshchuk said "the Russians refuse to open a corridor" from Mariupol towards Berdyansk. "We're continuing the difficult negotiations for humanitarian corridors in the Kherson and Kharkiv regions", in the south and east respectively, she added.

Kiev presidential adviser says Russia's east offensive will fail

Russia's new offensive in eastern Ukraine is going "very cautiously" and will fail because Moscow's forces lack the strength to break through Ukrainian defences, an aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

Presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said Rusisan forces were trying to find "sensitive spots" in Ukraine's defences but added: "Their offensive will fail - I give you a 99 percent guarantee - they simply do not have enough strength."

"The battle for Donbass, which was announced and apparently began yesterday (Monday), is under way and is going very cautiously. The battle will not go in Russia's favour," he said on national television.

Türkiye hosts more than 2,000 refugees from Ukraine who have fled Russian attacks. They include ethnic Ukrainians, Crimean Tatars and others.



On Monday, First Lady Emine Erdogan welcomed some refugee children from Ukraine at a Ramadan dinner in the capital Ankara pic.twitter.com/idB7zdbe8o — TRT World (@trtworld) April 19, 2022

Russia: UN chief has not tried to contact Putin

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has not tried to get in touch with Russian President Vladimir Putin since the start of Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine.

"No one has been in touch, neither through the Permanent Mission of Russia to the UN, nor directly with the Foreign Ministry," Russia's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has said.

Russia restricts access to Human Rights Watch website

Russia's communications regulator has restricted access to the website of New York-based rights group Human Rights Watch (HRW), state news agency TASS has reported, citing the regulator.

The move was related to the publication by HRW of what Roskomnadzor, the watchdog, deemed was false information about the behaviour of Russia's military in Ukraine, TASS reported.

China plans to increase coordination with Russia

China has told Russia it will continue to increase "strategic coordination" with it regardless of international volatility, the foreign ministry has said in a statement.

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng gave this assurance to the Russian ambassador to China, Andrey Denisov, on Monday, the statement said.

Fiji moves to seize Russian superyacht

Fijian authorities have applied to block a superyacht reportedly owned by a Russian oligarch from leaving its waters, as the United States moved to seize it.

The yacht, worth about $325 million, has been linked in some reports to oligarch Suleiman Kerimov, who is a target of US and European Union sanctions over Russia's attacks on Ukraine.

Fiji's director of public prosecutions filed an application with the island nation's High Court seeking to hold the motor yacht Amadea, which berthed in Lautoka last week.

French minister: EU embargo on Russian oil in the works

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire has said an embargo on Russian oil at a European Union level is in the works, adding that France's President Emmanuel Macron wants such a move.

"I hope that in the weeks to come we will convince our European partners to stop importing Russian oil," Le Maire told Europe 1 radio.

Japan to send masks, hazmat suits to Ukraine

Japan will send gas masks, hazmat suits and drones to Ukraine amid growing concern of chemical weapons use by the Russian military.

Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi said on Tuesday that Japan was sending the anti-chemical-warfare equipment at the request of the Ukrainian government.

Japan last month provided bulletproof vests, helmets and other nonlethal arms equipment to Ukraine as an exception to Tokyo’s ban on arms exports to countries in conflict.

US, allies to meet over Ukraine as conflict escalates in east

US President Joe Biden will convene a meeting of allies to discuss the Ukraine conflict, after Kiev announced Russia had launched a major new offensive in the east of the country.

The meeting on Tuesday, announced on Biden's schedule, "is part of our regular coordination with allies and partners in support of Ukraine," an official told AFP news agency, without naming who would be included on the video call.

It will also cover "efforts to hold Russia accountable," the White House said.

Kiev: Russia focuses on Donetsk, Luhansk regions

Ukrainian military’s General Staff has said Russian forces are focusing their efforts on taking full control over the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in the east.

It noted that a “new phase of war” began on Monday when “the occupiers made an attempt to break through our defences along nearly the entire frontline in the Donetsk, Luhansk and Kharkiv regions.”

It said in a statement issued early on Tuesday that “the Russian military has continued to blockade and shell Mariupol and to deal missile strikes on other cities.”

We can now confirm that Russian troops have begun the battle for Donbass, which they have been preparing for a long time. A large part of the Russian army is now dedicated to this offensive Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Russia: Village near border hit by Ukraine

Ukrainian forces have struck a village near Russia's border with Ukraine, wounding one resident, the governor of the Russian province of Belgorod has said.

It was not immediately clear whether the strike referred to by governor Vyacheslav Gladkov in posts on messaging app Telegram was carried out by artillery, mortars, missiles or was an aerial attack.

Elderly evacuated from Donetsk region hospice



A hospice in Ukraine's Donetsk region has been evacuated while the sound of defence artillery foreshadowed a renewed offensive by Russian forces into the country's east.

At least 35 men and women, some in wheelchairs and most with walking difficulties, were helped by volunteers to flee the region that has been under attack by Russian forces since February.

The head of the hospice, Evgeniy Tkachov, had been working with the United Nations to organise the evacuation.

Ukraine says it repelled seven attacks by Russia

The Ukrainian military has announced repelling seven attacks by Russian forces in the past day and claimed to destroy 37 military vehicles and five aircraft.

The attacks were repelled in the direction of Luhansk and Donetsk, according to a statement from the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Ten tanks, 18 armoured vehicles, eight vehicles and an artillery system of the enemy were destroyed by the Ukrainian defenders," the statement said, adding the Ukrainian air defence forces shot down a Su-30 fighter jet and four Orlan-10 type unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) belonging to the Russian army in eastern Ukraine's Donbass region.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies