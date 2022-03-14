Fast News

Barrage of Russian missiles hitting a large Ukrainian base near the border with NATO member Poland escalates Moscow's offensive to the west of the country as fighting rages elsewhere on 19th day of the assault.

Ukraine will once again try to evacuate trapped civilians through humanitarian corridors. (Reuters)

At least two dead, a dozen wounded after building hit in Kiev

At least two people have died and 12 were wounded following an air strike on a residential building in Ukraine's capital Kiev, the country's emergency service said.

"As of 07:40, the bodies of two people were found in a nine-storey apartment building, three people were hospitalised and nine people were treated on the spot," the emergency service said on Facebook, adding that the building was in Kiev's Obolon district.

Antonov aircraft plant in Kiev shelled by Russian forces

The Antonov aircraft plant in Kiev has been shelled by Russian forces, the Kiev city administration said.

Russia: No reason for UN peacekeepers to be sent to Ukraine

Pyotr Ilyichev, director of the Russian foreign ministry's international organisations department, said there was no need for United Nations peacekeepers to be sent to Ukraine as Russia was in control, RIA news agency reported.

Ten humanitarian corridors agreed: Ukraine

Ukraine will try to evacuate trapped civilians through 10 "humanitarian corridors", including from towns near the capital Kiev and in the eastern region of Luhansk, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereschuk said.

"We will, once again, try to unblock the movement of the humanitarian convoy carrying food and medicine to {the port city of Mariupol) from Berdiansk (in southeastern Ukraine)," she said in a video address.

Russia’s stock market to remain closed this week

Russia’s stock market will continue to suspend trading operations this week, from Monday through Friday, according to the Moscow Exchange (MOEX).

Trading sessions on the MOEX equity market will not resume between March 14-18, it said in a statement.

MOEX plummeted a whopping 33.3 percent on February 24 when Russia launched its operation in Ukraine. On February 28, trading was suspended until further notice.

Moscow accuses West of wanting to stage an 'artificial default'

Russia's finance ministry has accused foreign countries of wanting to force Russia into an "artificial default" through unprecedented sanctions over what Moscow calls its "military operation" in Ukraine.

"The freezing of foreign currency accounts of the Bank of Russia and of the Russian government can be regarded as the desire of a number of foreign countries to organise an artificial default that has no real economic grounds," finance minister Anton Siluanov said in a statement.

Australia joins allies in sanctioning Russian oligarchs

Australia has reported it was imposing new sanctions on 33 Russian oligarchs and business people, including Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich and Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller, over the Russian operation in Ukraine.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne said Australia supported moves by the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, the European Union and New Zealand to take action against key Russians.

"Many of these oligarchs have facilitated, or directly benefited, from the Kremlin's illegal and indefensible actions in Ukraine since 2014," Payne said.

Pregnant woman, baby die after Russia bombed maternity ward

A pregnant woman and her baby have died after Russia bombed the maternity hospital where she was meant to give birth, American news agency The Associated Press reported.

Images of the woman being rushed to an ambulance on a stretcher while stroking her bloodied lower abdomen had circled the world, taking its place among the most brutal moments so far in Russia’s now 19-day-old operation in Ukraine.

Instagram no longer accessible in Russia

Russia has cut access to Instagram after its parent company Meta was accused by Moscow of allowing calls for violence against Russians on its platforms.

The social network appeared on a list of online resources with "restricted access" published by Russia's media regulator Roskomnadzor.

Gazprom continues gas shipments via Ukraine at same volume

Russian natural gas company Gazprom has said it was continuing gas shipments via Ukraine, with volumes at 109.5 million cubic metres per day, marginally down from 109.6 million a day earlier.

China slams US claims that Russia asked it for military aid as ‘disinformation’

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson has said assertions from US officials that Russia asked Beijing for military equipment for its campaign in Ukraine were “disinformation” from the United States.

The comments came during a regular Chinese foreign ministry briefing in Beijing.

Talks to resume as Russian strikes widen in western Ukraine

Diplomats are due to resume talks today, according to Russian state news agency TASS. Video-conference talks will take place between Ukraine and Russia, Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and part of the negotiating team, has said.

The new round of talks will start at 0830 GMT (1030am Kiev time), Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's interior minister, said.

Besieged Ukrainians hold out hope that renewed diplomatic talks with Russia might open the way for more civilians to evacuate, a day after Moscow escalated its offensive by shelling areas perilously close to the Polish border.

Zelenskyy vows to keep negotiating with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he will continue negotiating with Russia and is waiting for a meeting with Vladimir Putin.

Zelenskyy has repeatedly called for a meeting with Putin. But so far, his requests have gone unanswered by the Kremlin.

The Ukrainian delegation in talks with Russia has a “clear task” to do everything to ensure a meeting between the two presidents, Zelenskyy said during his nightly address to the nation.

US, China aides to meet as tensions mount over Russia

The US and China are sending top aides to meet in Rome amid mounting tensions between the two countries over Russia's operation in Ukraine and as the US said Russia has asked China for military equipment to help press its campaign.

In advance of the talks with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan bluntly warned China to avoid helping Russia evade punishment from global sanctions that have hammered the Russian economy. “We will not allow that to go forward,” he said.

Sullivan will stress the economic penalties Beijing will face if it continues to support Russia, and warn of the isolation China could face globally, US officials say.

Chechen Kadyrov says he is in Ukraine

Ramazan Kadyrov, the leader of Chechnya, has reported that he is in Ukraine alongside Russian forces who are leading an offensive in the country.

Kadyrov, who is accused by international NGOs of serious human rights violations in the tightly controlled Caucasus republic, posted a video on Telegram of himself in military uniform studying plans around a table with soldiers in a room.

"The other day we were about 20 km from you Kiev Nazis and now we are even closer," Kadyrov wrote. He called on Ukrainian forces to surrender "or you will be finished".

Moscow threatens Western companies with arrests, seizures

Russian authorities, facing potential economic calamity as Western sanctions take hold, have threatened foreign companies hoping to withdraw from the country with arrests and asset seizures, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Russian prosecutors have issued warnings to several foreign entities via calls, letters and in-person visits. They have threatened to arrest officials who have criticised the government or to seize assets, including intellectual property.

The targeted companies include Coca-Cola, McDonald's, Procter & Gamble, IBM and Yum Brands, the parent company of KFC and Pizza Hut, according to the journal.

Ukraine offensive must end: Russian billionaire

The Russian offensive in Ukraine is a tragedy that must be stopped or there will be a global food crisis as fertiliser prices are already too high for many farmers, Russia's coal and fertiliser king Andrei Melnichenko said.

"The events in Ukraine are truly tragic. We urgently need peace," Melnichenko, 50, who is Russian but was born in Belarus and has a Ukrainian mother, told Reuters news agency in a statement.

Zelenskyy urges Ukraine no-fly zone or 'Russian rockets will fall' on NATO soil

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged NATO to impose a no-fly zone over his country or see its member states attacked by Russia.

"If you don't close our sky, it is only a matter of time before Russian rockets fall on your territory, on NATO territory," Zelenskyy said in a video address released shortly after midnight.

He spoke a day after thirty-five people were killed and more than 130 injured when Russian troops launched air strikes on a military training ground outside Ukraine's western city of Lviv, near the border with NATO member Poland.

