Russia says it will significantly scale back military operations near Ukraine's capital and a northern city as outlines of a possible deal to end grinding conflict – now into its 35th day – came into view at Istanbul talks.

The Russian army has, however, continued its attacks in the Donetsk region, the Ukrainian military says. (Reuters)

Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Russia continues to withdraw from Kiev, Chernihiv: Ukraine

The Ukrainian General Staff has said that the Russian army was continuing to withdraw from the Kiev and Chernihiv regions.

The General Staff in a post on Facebook evaluated the 34th day of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The statement said the Russian army could not fulfil the task of besieging Kiev and that it will probably concentrate its troops in the east of the country.

It said the Russian army continued its attacks in Donetsk and carried out air and missile attacks on the settlements of Kreminna and Mariupol. The Russian army focused on seizing control of the Popasna and Rubizhne settlements in the Luhansk region and the city of Mariupol, the statement added.

Ukraine leader skeptical of Russian scale back

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed skepticism about Russia’s announcement that it would significantly scale back military operations near Ukraine’s capital and a northern city.

“Yes, we can call those signals that we hear at the negotiations positive. But those signals don’t silence the explosions of Russian shells,” Zelenskyy said. “Of course we see the risks. Of course we don’t see any basis for trusting the words voiced by those or other representatives of the state that is continuing to fight for our destruction.”

“Ukrainians are not naïve people,” Zelenskyy said. “Ukrainians have already learned during the 34 days of the invasion and during the past eight years of war in the Donbass that you can trust only concrete results.”

US advisory: Moscow may detain Americans in Russia

The US State Department has issued a travel advisory warning that Moscow "may single out and detain US citizens in Russia" and repeated earlier warnings for Americans not to travel to the country.

The warning was "due to the unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine by Russian military forces" as well as the potential for harassment of US citizens by Russian authorities, the travel advisory said, repeating calls for Americans travelling or living in Russia to leave "immediately."

Ukraine envoy: Russia being demilitarised

Ukraine's UN envoy Sergiy Kyslytsya has told the UN Security Council that the "demilitarisation of Russia is well under way."

Since the beginning of the offensive into Ukraine, Kyslytsya said the Russians have lost more than 17,000 military personnel, over 1,700 armoured vehicles and almost 600 tanks.

He also said Russia also has lost 300 artillery systems, 127 planes and 129 helicopters, almost 100 rocket launchers systems, 54 air defense systems and seven ships. Kyslytsya said that is "an unprecedented blow to Moscow, where the numbers of Soviet losses in Afghanistan pale in comparison."

The Ukrainian government’s new plan to finance its conflict with Russia: NFTs pic.twitter.com/kgBStttaON — TRT World (@trtworld) March 29, 2022

UN food chief: Ukraine conflict has a global impact

The UN food chief is warning that the conflict in Ukraine has created "a catastrophe on top of a catastrophe" and will have a global impact "beyond anything we've seen since World War II" because farmers from the country which was the "breadbasket of the world" are on the front lines fighting Russia and already high food prices are skyrocketing.

David Beasley, executive director of the UN World Food Program, told the UN Security Council that his agency, which was feeding 125 million people before Russia's assault on Ukraine on February 24, was already beginning to cut rations because of rising food, fuel and shipping costs for millions of families around the world.

In war-torn Yemen, he said, eight million people just had their food allotment cut to 50 percent "and now we're looking at going to zero rations."

The conflict in Ukraine is decimating the country, "turning the breadbasket of the world to breadlines" for millions of its people, Beasley said. But it is also devastating countries around the world like Egypt which is 85 percent dependent on Ukraine grain and Lebanon which was 81percent dependent in 2020.

