Fast News

Ukraine expects Russia to begin a new push in the eastern Donbass region, as Moscow shifts its focus to seizing territory there in the fighting – now in its 48th day.

Local residents stand atop a Russian tank damaged during fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces in the outskirts of Kyiv, on April 11, 2022. (AP)

Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Zelenskyy: Russian forces could use chemical weapons

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Russian forces could use chemical weapons in Ukraine, but he did not say that chemical weapons have been already used.

There were unconfirmed reports on Monday suggesting that chemical weapons were used in the besieged southern Ukrainian port of Mariupol. Britain said it is trying to verify such reports.

Ukrainian lawmaker Ivanna Klympush said Russia had used an "unknown substance" in Mariupol and that people were suffering from respiratory failure. "Most likely from the chemical weapons," she said.

UN: Nearly two-thirds of Ukrainian children fled homes

Nearly two-thirds of all Ukrainian children have fled their homes in the six weeks since Russia’s assault and the United Nations has verified the deaths of 142 youngsters although the number is almost certainly much higher, the UN children’s agency said.

Manuel Fontaine, UNICEF’s emergency programs director who just returned from Ukraine, said having 4.8 million of Ukraine's 7.5 million children displaced in such a short time is something he hadn't seen happen so quickly in 31 years of humanitarian work.

Ukraine's UN ambassador, Sergiy Kyslytsya, claimed Russia has taken more than 121,000 children out of Ukraine and reportedly drafted a bill to simplify and accelerate adoption procedures for orphans and even those who have parents and other relatives.

For live updates from Monday (April 11), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies