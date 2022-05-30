Fast News

Russian and Ukrainian troops trade blows in fierce close-quarter combat in eastern Sievierodonetsk city as Moscow’s soldiers, supported by intense shelling, attempt to gain a strategic foothold to conquer the region in fighting – now in its 96th day.

A Donetsk People's Republic militia's multiple rocket launcher fires from its position not far from Panteleimonivka, in eastern Ukraine. (AP)

Monday, May 30, 2022

NATO is no longer bound by past commitments to hold back from deploying its forces in eastern Europe, the US-led alliance's deputy secretary general has said.

Moscow itself has "voided of any content" the NATO-Russia Founding Act, by attacking Ukraine and halting dialogue with the alliance, Mircea Geoana told the AFP news agency. "Now we have no restrictions to have robust posture in the eastern flank and to ensure that every square inch of NATO's territory is protected by Article 5 and our allies."

Under the 1997 Founding Act, intended to reset the relationship between Russia and the Alliance, both sides agreed to work to "prevent any potentially threatening build-up of conventional forces in agreed regions of Europe, to include Central and Eastern Europe".

"They took decisions, they made obligations there not to aggress neighbours, which they are doing, and to have regular consultations with NATO, which they don't," said Geoana, speaking in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius. "So I think that in fact this founding act is basically not functioning because of Russia."

