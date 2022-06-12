Fast News

Ukraine remains in control of the Azot chemical plant in Sievierodonetsk, where hundreds of civilians are sheltering after a Russia-backed separatist claimed 300 to 400 Ukrainian fighters were also trapped in the conflict zone — now in its 109th day.

Russian forces have also shot down three Ukrainian SU-25 fighter jets near Donetsk, according to Russian defence ministry. (AFP)

Large depot with western weapons destroyed in Ukraine: Russia

Russian forces fired Kalibr cruise missiles to destroy a large depot with US and European weapons in Ukraine's Ternopil region, Interfax has reported, citing the Russian defence ministry.

Russian forces have also shot down three Ukrainian SU-25 fighter jets near Donetsk and Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, Interfax quoted the Russian defence ministry as saying.

Many wounded in Russian strike in western Ukraine: governor

At least 22 people were wounded when Russia struck the Ukrainian town of Chortkiv, the regional governor has said, marking a rare attack in the west of the country.

"Yesterday at 19:46 (1645 GMT) Chortkiv was hit by four missiles, all fired from the Black Sea," Volodymyr Trush said in a Facebook post, adding that all of those wounded were hospitalised.

Fighting rages on Sievierodonetsk

Bitter fighting raged in Sievierodonetsk, but the region's governor said Ukraine remained in control of an industrial area and chemical plant in the eastern city where hundreds of civilians are sheltering from incessant Russian shelling.

A Russia-backed separatist group on Saturday claimed 300 to 400 Ukrainian fighters were also trapped at the Azot plant. Earlier, the governor, Serhiy Gaidai, conceded Russian forces now controlled most of the small city in Luhansk province, and said Russian shelling of the plant had ignited a big fire after an oil leak. It was not known if the fire was still burning on Sunday.

In neighbouring Donetsk province to the west, Russian media reported a huge cloud of smoke could be seen after an explosion in the city of Avdiivka, which houses another chemical plant. Sievierodonetsk has become epicentre of the battle in eastern Ukraine for control over the industrialised Donbas region, made up of the Luhansk and Donetsk provinces.

Beijing opposes giving weapons to Russia against Ukraine — China

China has never provided any material support to Russia in the Ukraine crisis, Defence Minister Wei Fenghe said at the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore.

The Chinese defence minister made a point of saying China supported peace talks and opposed "providing weapons, applying maximum pressure".

"What is the root cause of this crisis? Who is the mastermind behind this? Who loses the most? And who stands to gain the most? Who is promoting peace and who is adding fuel to the fire? I think we all know the answers to these questions," he said, without addressing them or stating China's position.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies