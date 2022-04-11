Fast News

As Ukrainian forces dig in, Russia lines up more firepower ahead of a potentially decisive showdown in eastern Ukraine as the fighting continues on the 47th day.

The EU foreign ministers are set to discuss the bloc’s response to the war in Ukraine at their meeting in Luxembourg. (AP)

Monday, April 11, 2022

Russia strikes S-300 missile systems given to Ukraine by European state

Russia has destroyed S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems which had been supplied to Ukraine by a European country, Russia's defence ministry said.

The ministry said that Russian sea-launched Kalibr missiles on Sunday destroyed four S-300 launchers which were concealed in a hangar on the outskirts of the Ukrainian city of Dnipro. Russia said 25 Ukrainian troops were hit in the attack.

Russia did not say which European country had supplied the S-300 systems.

Pro-Russian forces to intensify fight in eastern Ukraine

The Russian-backed breakaway Ukrainian region of Donetsk will intensify its battle against Ukrainian forces, the head of the Donetsk rebel region was quoted as saying by the RIA news agency.

"Now the operation will be intensified," Denis Pushilin, head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, was quoted as saying by RIA.

"The more we delay, the more the civilian population simply suffers, being held hostage by the situation. We have identified areas where certain steps need to be accelerated," Pushilin said.

Zelenskyy: Tens of thousands likely killed in Mariupol

Tens of thousands of people have likely been killed in Russia's assault on the southeastern city of Mariupol, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Mariupol has been destroyed, there are tens of thousands of dead, but even despite this, the Russians are not stopping their offensive," Zelenskiy said in a video address to South Korean lawmakers.

Reuters could not verify the accuracy of his estimate.

Germany sees 'massive indications' of Russian crimes in Ukraine

Germany sees massive indications of "war crimes" in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said.

"We have massive indications of war crimes," she told reporters before a meeting with fellow European ministers in Luxembourg.

"In the end, the courts will have to decide, but for us, it is central to secure all evidence."

Ukraine claims Russian material, troop losses continue to soar

Ukraine has claimed that Russian material and troop losses continue to soar.

At least 19,500 Russian soldiers have so far been killed, said the Ukrainian General Staff in a statement on Facebook.

Ukrainian forces have destroyed 154 Russian aircraft, 137 helicopters, 119 unmanned aerial vehicles, 725 tanks, 1, 923 armoured vehicles, and 347 artillery systems, the statement added.

New Zealand announces $13M additional aid for Ukraine

New Zealand has announced an additional $13 million in the military and legal aid for Ukraine including deployment of C-130 Hercules transport aircraft to Europe.

In a statement, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the cabinet has approved providing $7.5 million to the UK to procure weapons and ammunition for Ukraine's armed forces from the additional $13 million aid.

The remaining amount will be provided to Ukraine to support commercial satellite access for their defence intelligence, the statement added.

Ireland: EU working on possible oil embargo on Russia

Ireland's Foreign Minister Simon Coveney has said that the European Commission was working on details of an oil embargo on Russia as part of a possible next sanctions package, but that nothing has been decided.

He said he hoped it could be agreed by the EU's 27 states as soon as possible but gave no further details.

Ukraine: nine humanitarian corridors agreed for Monday

Nine humanitarian corridors to evacuate people from Ukraine's besieged eastern regions have been agreed between Kiev and Moscow, including five in the Luhansk region, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

The planned corridors include one for people evacuating by private transport from the city of Mariupol, Vereshchuk said.

Ukraine's Ambassador to the UN, Sergiy Kyslytsya says he regrets that the international community, including Ukraine, has enabled Putin's crimes for the past 20 years



Ukraine: 1,200 bodies found near Kiev, east braces for attacks

Ukraine has found more than 1,200 bodies in the Kiev region, the scene of atrocities allegedly committed by Russian troops, as residents in the country's east braced — or fled — ahead of an expected massive attack.

Heavy bombardments hammered Ukraine through the weekend, adding to mounting casualties since Russia's operation in Ukraine began six weeks ago

Shelling has claimed two lives in northeast Kharkiv, regional governor Oleg Synegubov said, the day after 10 civilians, including a child, died in bombings southeast of the city.

Austrian leader heads to Moscow



Austria's chancellor will become the first European leader to visit Moscow since Russia's operation in Ukraine, as Kiev prepares for Russian attacks in the country's east.

Karl Nehammer said he would meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and is expected to raise concerns over alleged crimes in devastated areas around Kiev, including the town of Bucha.

Russia's Gazprom continues gas exports to Europe via Ukraine

Russian state-owned gas producer Gazprom has continued to supply natural gas to Europe via Ukraine in line with requests from European consumers.

Requests stood at 95 million cubic metres for April 11, Interfax news agency reported, citing Ukraine's gas pipeline operator.

SocGen agrees Rosbank stake sale as it prepares Russian exit



French bank Societe Generale will halt activities in Russia and signed a deal to sell its stake in Rosbank and the group’s Russian insurance subsidiaries to Interros Capital, it has said.

The transaction still requires regulatory approval, the French lender said in a statement.

UK: Russian shelling continues in Donetsk and Luhansk

Russian shelling has continued in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, with Ukrainian forces repulsing several attacks resulting in the destruction of Russian tanks, vehicles and artillery equipment, the UK's Ministry of Defence has tweeted in a regular bulletin.

Russian forces prior use of phosphorous munitions in the Donetsk region also raises the possibility of their future employment in Mariupol as fighting for the city intensifies, British military intelligence said.

The report said that Russia's continued reliance on unguided bombs decreases their ability to discriminate when targeting and conducting strikes and greatly increased the risk of further civilian casualties.

Ukraine: 2,824 more people evacuated



A total of 2,824 Ukrainian civilians were evacuated on Sunday to safe areas through humanitarian corridors, the country’s deputy prime minister has announced.

"During the day, 2,622 people reached the city of Zaporizhia from Mariupol by personal vehicles and sent buses. Of them, 213 were evacuated from the city of Mariupol, and the rest from the cities of Polohy, Vasylivka, Melitopol and Berdyansk,” Irina Vereshchuk said in a video message.

She added that despite “constant cease-fire violations by the occupiers” in the Luhansk region, 202 people were evacuated from the cities of Lysychansk, Severodonetsk, Rubizhne, Popasna and Kreminna.

Chechen chief Kadyrov says Russian forces will take Kiev

Ramzan Kadyrov, the powerful head of Russia's republic of Chechnya, said early on Monday that there will be an offensive by Russian forces not only on the besieged port of Mariupol, but also on Kiev and other Ukrainian cities.

"There will be an offensive ... not only on Mariupol, but also on other places, cities and villages," Kadyrov said in a video posted on his Telegram channel.

"Luhansk and Donetsk - we will fully liberate in the first place ... and then take Kiev and all other cities."

Zelenskyy warns coming weeks very crucial

Ukraine’s president has warned his nation that the coming week would be as crucial as any in the offensive.

"Russian troops will move to even larger operations in the east of our state," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly address. He accused Russia of trying to evade responsibility for crimes Russian troops committed.

"When people lack the courage to admit their mistakes, apologise, adapt to reality and learn, they turn into monsters. And when the world ignores it, the monsters decide that it is the world that has to adapt to them. Ukraine will stop all this," Zelenskyy said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies