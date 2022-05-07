Fast News

Moscow has focused on southern and eastern Ukrainian regions as Western nations have announced new round of military assistance to Kiev in fighting that enters its 73rd day.

At least one T-90M, Russia's most advanced tank, has been destroyed in the fighting, the British Ministry of Defence said (Reuters)

Saturday, May 7, 2022

Britain says Ukraine conflict taking heavy toll on Russia's most capable units

The conflict in Ukraine is taking a heavy toll on some of Russia's most capable units and most advanced capabilities, the British Ministry of Defence tweeted in a regular bulletin.

At least one T-90M, Russia's most advanced tank, has been destroyed in the fighting as approximately 100 T-90M tanks are in service amongst Russia's best equipped units, including those fighting in Ukraine, the ministry said.

"It will take considerable time and expense for Russia to reconstitute its armed forces following this conflict. It will be particularly challenging to replace modernised and advanced equipment due to sanctions restricting Moscow’s access to critical microelectronic components", it said.

Biden, Trudeau discuss Ukraine over phone

US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in a phone call, underscored their commitment to holding Russia accountable for its attacks on Ukraine and discussed efforts to provide security assistance to Ukraine, the White House said in a statement.

Biden and Trudeau also discussed their upcoming participation in the Summit of the Americas in June in Los Angeles, it said.

US announces new Ukraine aid worth $150 million

US President Joe Biden announced another package of military assistance for Ukraine on Friday as dozens of civilians were evacuated from Mariupol's besieged steelworks, the last pocket of resistance against Russian troops in the pulverized port city.

Worth $150 million, the latest US security assistance for the "brave people of Ukraine" would include artillery munitions and radars, Biden said. A senior US official said it included counter-artillery radars used for detecting the source of enemy fire, and electronic jamming equipment.

Friday's new batch brings the total value of US weaponry sent to Ukraine since the attacks began to $3.8 billion —and the president urged Congress to further approve a huge $33 billion package including $20 billion in military aid, "to strengthen Ukraine on the battlefield and at the negotiating table."

UK donates additional mobile generators to Ukraine

The UK government said it would give Ukraine 287 mobile generators in addition to the 569 generators it had donated earlier.

The new generators, which are enough to power nearly 8,000 homes, will be used for hospitals, shelters and other essential services in the face of ongoing destruction in eastern Ukraine, the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy said in a statement.

The government has also relaxed rules on support for overseas fossil fuels to boost supply of vital energy to Ukraine, the statement added.

Italy orders seizure of yacht linked to Russian president

The Italian government ordered police to impound a luxury yacht worth some $700 million that allegedly has been linked in the media to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The sleek, six-deck Scheherazade had been undergoing repairs in the Italian port of Marina di Carrara since September, but recent activity at the dockside suggested that the crew might be preparing to put to sea.

A source with direct knowledge of a weeks-long investigation into the vessel said police believed the owner was Eduard Khudainatov, the former chief of Russian energy giant Rosneft who is not currently a target of EU sanctions.

Kiev: Dozens of Ukrainians evacuated from Azovstal

Fifty Ukrainians were evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant in the battered city of Mariupol on Friday, officials in Kiev said.

"Today we were able to evacuate from Azovstal 50 women, children and elderly people," Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Telegram.

Vereshchuk accused Russia of violating the promised ceasefire. "The convoy had to stand near Azovstal the whole day. Fighting and provocations were going on there," Vereshchuk wrote.

Zelenskyy: Negotiations under way for trapped in Azovstal

Ukraine is working on a diplomatic effort to save defenders trapped in Mariupol's Azovstal steelworks and this involves influential intermediaries and states, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy, who made the remarks in a late night video address, did not give details.

