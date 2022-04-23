Fast News

Russia has intensified its offensive in the south and eastern regions of Ukraine as Moscow claimed "liberation" of Mariupol, which has a strategic position on the Black Sea coast, with the conflict entering its 59th day.

People walk near a destroyed tank and damaged buildings in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 22, 2022. (Reuters)

Saturday, April 23, 2022

Zelenskyy: Russia eyes other countries after Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that Russia's offensive on his country was just the beginning and that Moscow has designs on capturing other countries after a Russian general said it wants full control over southern Ukraine that would give it access to Transnistria, a breakaway region of Moldova in the west.

"All the nations that, like us, believe in the victory of life over death must fight with us. They must help us because we are the first in line. And who will come next?" Zelenskyy said in a video address.

US 'absolutely' will re-open its embassy in Kiev

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said that he "absolutely" expected the United States would eventually re-open its embassy in Ukraine, but stopped short of predicting when that would happen.

"It will happen, absolutely, but we will wait," Shmyhal told reporters at a conclusion of a visit to Washington, DC, when asked whether he had received assurances from the United States that it would re-open its embassy.

Britain announced on Friday it would reopen its embassy in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev next week, joining other European countries that have announced such plans after Russian forces withdrew from the country's north in the face of strong Ukrainian resistance.

Ukraine: Negotiations for guarantees will be finished in week

Ukraine's negotiations with partner countries on security guarantees will be completed within one week, a senior Ukrainian official has said.

Mykhailo Podolyak, the top negotiator and adviser to Ukraine’s president, said consultations at the level of political advisers continue with potential guarantor countries.

"Of course, there will be different guarantees. The procurement of weapons, the closure of the airspace, military consultations, and funds for the purchase of additional weapons are important for us. I think the talks on these issues can be completed in a week at the most," said Podolyak.

Maxar: Images show new mass grave in Mariupol

Satellite photos released by Maxar Technologies have revealed what appeared to be a second mass grave site excavated recently near Mariupol. The site at a cemetery in the town of Vynohradne has several newly dug parallel trenches measuring about 40 metres (13 1 feet) long, Maxar said in a statement.

A day earlier, Maxar made public satellite photos of what appeared to be rows upon rows of more than 200 freshly dug mass graves next to a cemetery in the town of Manhush, outside Mariupol. That prompted Ukrainian accusations that the Russians are trying to conceal the slaughter of civilians in the city.

“This confirms again that the occupiers arrange the collection, burial and cremation of dead residents in every district of the city,” Petro Andryushchenko, an adviser to the Mariupol mayor, said on the Telegram messaging app.

Governor: At least three civilians killed, seven injured in Donetsk

At least three civilians died and seven more were injured in shelling attacks in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, as Russian forces continue to roll into the country’s industrial east, the governor of the region said in a Telegram post.

Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko blamed the deaths of “three more peaceful residents” in a small town and two villages on Russian shelling.

In a separate Telegram post earlier, Kyrylenko said that as of Friday afternoon, Russians had opened fire at 20 settlements in the region and destroyed or damaged 34 civilian infrastructure facilities.

US to host meeting in Germany for Ukraine's capability

The Pentagon has invited 40 allies to meet in Germany next week to discuss Ukraine's longer-term security needs even as Kiev continues to battle Russian forces in the country's east and south.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said defence ministers and senior generals of 20 countries, NATO and non-NATO members, have already accepted the invitation from US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin for the meeting on Tuesday at the US-controlled Ramstein Air Base in western Germany.

"It's really largely about modernising and making sure their [Ukrainian] military is still potent and capable going forward. It's not about security guarantees, it's about their actual military posture," Kirby told reporters.

Guterres to meet Putin, Zelenskyy

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ukraine next week after a stop in Moscow to confer with President Vladimir Putin about the offensive, the UN has said.

Guterres will see Zelenskyy and Ukraine's foreign minister on Thursday, two days after visiting Moscow, the United Nations said in a statement.

"At this time of great peril and consequence, he would like to discuss urgent steps to bring about peace in Ukraine," spokesman Stephane Dujarric said this week.

Moldova summons Russian envoy, calls respect on neutrality

The Moldovan foreign ministry said it had summoned Moscow's ambassador to express "deep concern" about comments by a top military commander, who suggested the country's Russian-speaking population was being oppressed.

"These statements are unfounded," the foreign ministry said on its website.

"Moldova ... is a neutral state and this principle must be respected by all international actors, including the Russian Federation."

