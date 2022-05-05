Fast News

A third UN-led operation is under way to evacuate civilians from Mariupol and Azovstal steel plant, as Russia accuses West of waging an economic world war and fighting enters its 72nd day.

Ukraine says the destroyed or damaged infrastructure includes nearly 400 hospitals and other medical facilities. (AFP Archive)

Friday, May 6, 2022

Zelenskyy describes lack of medical access

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has described a "catastrophic" lack of access to medical services and medicine in areas of the country under Russian control.

In those areas, he said almost no treatment was available for those suffering from cancer and where insulin for diabetics was difficult to find or non-existent. He said antibiotics were in short supply.

Zelenskyy also said that during the course of the offensive, the Russian military has already fired 2,014 missiles on Ukraine, while 2,682 flights of Russian warplanes have been recorded in Ukrainian skies. He said the destroyed or damaged infrastructure includes nearly 400 hospitals and other medical facilities.

