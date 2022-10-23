Fast News

Ukraine claims it's making gains as its forces move southward through Kherson region, taking over at least two villages it says Russian troops had abandoned, as fighting enters its 242nd day.

Moscow fears "uncontrolled escalation" in the conflict, said the Russian defence minister. (Operational Command South / AP)

Sunday, October 23, 2022

Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has held a phone call with French counterpart Sebastien Lecornu during which they discussed Ukraine.

"The situation in Ukraine, which has a steady tendency towards further, uncontrolled escalation, was discussed," the Russian defence ministry said in a statement.

It added that Shoigu conveyed "concerns about possible provocations by Ukraine with the use of a 'dirty bomb'".

Russian military plane crashes in Irkutsk

A Russian military plane has crashed into a two-storey residential building in the Siberian city of Irkutsk, the region's governor Igor Kobzev said in a post on Telegram.

He said he was on site, and had no information about casualties.

It was the second such incident in six days, after a fighter plane crashed into an apartment block in the southern city of Yeysk, near Ukraine, last Monday killing at least 15 people.

Military think tank: Russia withdraws officers from Kherson

Russia’s military leadership has withdrawn its officers in the Russian-annexed city of Kherson across the Dnieper River in anticipation of an advance of Ukrainian troops, the Institute for the Study of War think tank said.

To delay the Ukrainian counteroffensive as the Russians complete their retreat, Moscow has left newly mobilized, inexperienced forces on the other side of the wide river, it added.

Scheduled power cuts introduced in Kiev

Scheduled "stabilisation" power cuts have been introduced in the Ukrainian capital after repeated Russian strikes on the country's energy infrastructure, Kiev's energy operator said.

"On October 23, stabilisation shutdowns were introduced in Kyiv by national energy operator Ukrenergo to avoid accidents," energy company DTEK said in a statement.

It added that the blackouts should last "no more than four hours" but may be longer "due to the scale of damage to the power supply system".

Zelenskyy: We can down most Russian missiles

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has alleged that Russia had launched strikes on infrastructure on a "very wide" scale and pledged that his military would improve on an already good record of downing missiles with help from its partners.

"The geography of this latest mass strike is very wide," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address, citing regions in western, central and southern Ukraine.

"Of course we don't have the technical ability to knock down 100 percent of the Russian missiles and strike drones. I am sure that, gradually, we will achieve that, with help from our partners. Already now, we are downing a majority of cruise missiles, a majority of drones."

G7 slams Russia's 'kidnapping' of Ukraine nuclear plant leadership

Group of Seven (G7) industrialised nations have condemned what they say was Russia's kidnapping of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear powerplant leadership and called for the immediate return of full control of the plant to Ukraine.

"We condemn Russia's repeated kidnapping of Ukrainian ZNPP (Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant) leadership and staff," G7 Nonproliferation Directors General said in a statement.

"We urge Russia to immediately return full control of the ZNPP to its rightful sovereign owner, Ukraine," it said.

Ukraine plane engine builder head held

A former owner of a prestigious aircraft engine builder in central Ukraine has been detained on treason charges, Ukrainian media reported, quoting security sources.

Several of Ukraine's most prominent media outlets said Vyacheslav Boguslaev, the "honorary head" of the Motor Sich company in the central city of Zaporizhzhia, had been detained and was being taken to Kyiv in a convoy.

The reports quoted security sources as saying Boguslaev, a former member of parliament, was suspected of collaborating with and assisting Russian forces occupying parts of four Ukrainian regions, including Zaporizhzhia region.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies