Russia’s Defence Ministry has ordered military units to intensify operations to prevent Kiev’s strikes on eastern Ukraine and other Russia-held areas as fierce fighting enters 144th day.

Russian rockets and missiles have pounded cities in strikes that Kiev says have killed dozens in recent days. (Reuters)

Sunday, July 17, 2022

Russia gets ready for next offensive — Ukraine

Russia is preparing for the next stage of its offensive in Ukraine, a Ukrainian military official said, after Moscow said its forces would step up military operations in "all operational areas".

"It is not only missile strikes from the air and sea," Vadym Skibitskyi, a spokesman for Ukrainian military intelligence said. "We can see shelling along the entire line of contact, along the entire front line. There is an active use of tactical aviation and attack helicopters.

There is indeed a certain activation of the enemy along the entire front line... Clearly preparations are now underway for the next stage of the offensive. Vadym Skibitskyi

Source: TRTWorld and agencies