Russian forces step up their weeks-long drive to encircle the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, where the commander of Ukraine's ground forces describes the situation as "extremely tense" as fighting enters its 371st day.

Ukrainian troops are seen next an infantry fighting vehicle near the frontline town of Bakhmut in Donetsk region. (Reuters)

Wednesday, March 1, 2023

2100 GMT — Intensity of fighting near Bakhmut 'only increasing': Zelenskyy

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said the intensity of fighting was "only increasing" near the frontline city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine that has seen months of heavy battles.

"The most difficult, as before, is Bakhmut ... Russia does not count people at all, sending them to constantly assault our positions. The intensity of the fighting is only increasing," Zelenskyy said in his latest address to the nation.

US does not see significant near-term Russian gains in Ukraine

The United States does not expect Russia to make significant territorial gains in Ukraine in the near-term, a senior Pentagon official said, describing the front lines in the year-long war as a "grinding slog."

"You may see small portions of territory change hands in the coming weeks and months. I do not think that there's anything I see that suggests the Russians can sweep across Ukraine and make significant territorial gains anytime in the next year or so," Colin Kahl, under secretary of defense for policy, told members of the House of Representatives.

Kahl made the remarks during a hearing focused on oversight of the nearly $32 billion in military aid President Joe Biden's administration has provided to Ukraine since Russia's invasion a year ago, including drones, long-range artillery systems, and air defence capabilities.

Source: AFP