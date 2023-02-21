Fast News

China has said it will publish a proposal this week aimed at finding a "political solution" to the Ukraine crisis, as fighting continues on to its 363rd day.

China is "deeply worried" that the Ukraine conflict could spiral out of control, foreign minister Qin Gang says. (AFP)

Tuesday, February 21, 2023

The foreign minister of China, which has provided strong political backing for Russia during its military operations against Ukraine, has said his country wants to play a role in ending the conflict.

Qin Gang told participants at a security conference in Beijing that China was concerned the almost year-long war could escalate further and spin “out of control.”

China would continue to urge peace talks and provide “Chinese wisdom” to bring about a political settlement, he said.

China and Russia have aligned their foreign policies to oppose the U.S. and, weeks before the Ukraine conflict, their leaders declared a partnership with “no limits.” China also says Russia was provoked into using military force by NATO's eastward expansion.

In recent days, China has been accused by the US of trying to send arms to Russia for its war with Ukraine. But a spokesman from Germany said they have not seen information to support that claim.

Following are the latest updates:

0727 GMT — Italy's Meloni heads to Kiev



Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has been travelling to Kiev for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, local media reported.

NATO member Italy has provided cash and weapons to help Ukraine, and earlier this month agreed to send mobile surface-to-air missile systems that it has jointly developed with France.

"We have provided financial, military, humanitarian and civilian support" to Kiev "and Ukraine can certainly count on Italy because we have shown since the start... that we were here (for Kyiv) and we will continue to be here," Meloni said at a press conference in Warsaw on Monday.

0621 GMT — Putin to update Russia's elite on Ukraine war in major speech

President Vladimir Putin will focus on what he casts as the "special military operation" in Ukraine, give his analysis of the international situation and outline his vision of Russia's development after the West slapped on the severest sanctions in recent history.

"At such a crucial and very complicated juncture in our development, our lives, everyone is waiting for a message in the hope of hearing an assessment of what is happening, an assessment of the special military operation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told state television.

The speech, to members of both houses of parliament and to military commanders and soldiers, is due to begin at 0900 GMT in central Moscow.

0543 GMT — Russian court hands down first sabotage verdict since start or Ukraine war



A Russian court has sentenced two people to three-and-a-half years for plotting to sabotage the railway in a region bordering Ukraine, the first convictions for sabotage since the war began.

"According to the criminal intent, such actions would have led to derailment, damage to military and railway equipment, casualties among servicemen," Russia's state-run TASS news agency cited an unidentified source at the court in the Belgorod region as saying.

TASS identified the two by their last names but gave no more details about them.

0508GMT — EU plans to finance weapons for Ukraine via its own budget: FT

The European Commission is exploring to leverage the bloc's budget to provide down-payments to arms manufacturers in order to incentivise increased production, the Financial times has reported, citing people briefed on the plans.

0500 GMT — HRW says Russian attack on Ukraine station a 'war crime'



Human Rights Watch has accused Russia of committing a "war crime" with a missile attack that killed some 60 fleeing civilians at a railway station in eastern Ukraine.

The attack on the Kramatorsk train station in April is one of the deadliest targeting civilians since Russia began attacking Ukraine on February 24 last year.

Russia has denied responsibility.

"The attack was a violation of the laws of war and an apparent war crime," it said after an HRW team visited Kramatorsk and studied relevant photo, video and satellite imagery.

0010 GMT — Biden arrives in Poland after his surprise trip to Kiev

US President Joe Biden has landed in the Polish capital Warsaw, Polish television footage showed, after making a surprise visit to Ukraine.

Earlier on Monday Biden walked around Ukraine's capital Kiev on an unannounced visit, promising to stand with Ukraine as long as it takes, on a trip timed to upstage the Kremlin ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia's military campaign.

0005 GMT — World order depends on events in Ukraine, Zelenskiy says

A world order based on rules and humanity depends on how events play out in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday.

"It is right now and here in Ukraine that the future of a world order based on rules, humanity and predictability is being decided," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address, delivered after a surprise visit to Kiev by US President Joe Biden.

Zelenskiy said defence and other needs for putting an end to Russian aggression this year were already well known, including by Ukraine's partners.

"All it takes is resolve," he said.

"Today, I saw such resolve from President Biden and the United States of America."

0000 GMT — NATO chief Stoltenberg to visit Poland

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will visit Poland on February 22.

He will attend the B-9 Summit being hosted by Polish President Andrzej Duda, NATO spokesperson Oana Lungescu confirmed on Twitter on Monday.

US President Joe Biden also will attend the summit.

Biden was initially scheduled to visit Poland on Monday, but he arrived in Ukraine on an unannounced, but widely speculated, trip earlier today.

Biden met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev and announced an additional $500 million military aid package for Ukraine.

His visit came two months after Zelenskyy travelled to Washington to meet Biden at the White House and lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies