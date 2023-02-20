Fast News

Meanwhile, Russia says its military has hit the deployment point of the 383rd regiment of unmanned aerial vehicles of the armed forces of Ukraine in the western Khmelnytskyi region, as the fighting rolls into its 362nd day.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says his country would maintain its months-long defence of the eastern city of Bakhmut. (AFP)

Monday, February 20, 2023

0010 GMT

Ukraine's military is inflicting "extraordinarily significant" losses on Russian forces near the town of Vuhledar in the eastern Donbass region, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"The situation is very complicated. And we are fighting. We are breaking down the invaders and inflicting extraordinarily significant losses on Russia," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

Zelenskiy referred to several towns in Donbass, where fighting has been focused for months, saying "the more losses Russia suffers there, in Donbass - in Bakhmut, Vuhledar, Marinka, Kreminna - the faster we will be able to end this war with Ukraine's victory".

In an interview published on Sunday, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would maintain its months-long defence of the eastern city of Bakhmut, mindful of the price paid in human lives.

Zelenskiy was quoted in the Italian daily Corriere della Sera as debate rages over whether Kiev's outnumbered forces should remain in the eastern Ukraine city, which Russian shelling has all but destroyed.

Bakhmut, in the frontline Donetsk region, had a pre-war population of 70,000 but now Ukrainian officials estimate fewer than 5,000 civilians remain.

"Yes, it is not a particularly big town. In fact, like many others in Donbass, (it's been) devastated by the Russians. It is important for us to defend it, but not at any price and not for everyone to die," Zelenskiy told the daily.

2345 – Russia says its army hits deployment point of UAVs in Ukraine’s Khmelnytskyi region

The Russian military has hit the deployment point of the 383rd regiment of unmanned aerial vehicles of the armed forces of Ukraine in the western Khmelnytskyi region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

“Russian army also hit an artillery ammunition depot near the Grechany railway station with strikes from long-range precision missiles,” Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov told reporters in Moscow, according to the state-owned TASS news agency.

Russian air defence systems destroyed six Ukrainian drones over the past day in some settlements in the Donetsk, Luhansk and Kherson regions in Ukraine, he said.

According to Konashenkov, since the beginning of its “special military operation” in Ukraine, the Russian army destroyed 385 aircraft, 208 helicopters, 3,132 unmanned aerial vehicles, 404 anti-aircraft missile systems, 7,875 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1,020 multiple rocket launcher combat vehicles, 4,101 field artillery and mortars, as well as 8,388 special military vehicles.

2330 GMT – US says China mulling arming Russia in Ukraine war

The United States has accused China of considering arming Russia in its war against Ukraine, ratcheting up tensions as the conflict hits its one-year mark this week.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken levelled the allegations as US-Chinese relations have been further tested by Washington's shooting down this month of what it said was a large Chinese spy balloon.

The European Union also sounded the alarm over munitions in the Ukraine conflict -– saying that severe ammunition shortages facing Ukrainian forces had to be overcome within weeks.

Blinken told CBS that China was now "considering providing lethal support" to Moscow ranging "from ammunition to the weapons themselves."

"We've made very clear to them that that would cause a serious problem for us and in our relationship," he added.

