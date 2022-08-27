Fast News

Russian shelling continues to displace civilians in Ukraine's east, says Kiev while claiming to hit Russia's supply routes near Kherson city as fighting rages on its 185th day.

The UK has reported intense fighting near the towns of Siversk and Bakhmut which are located north of the Russian-occupied city of Donetsk. (AP Archive)

Saturday, August 27. 2022

Russia intensifies attacks in parts of eastern Ukraine: UK

Russia has probably stepped up attacks along the Donetsk sector of the Donbass region over the last five days in a move that could be aimed at sucking in Ukrainian troops and foiling a counter-attack, according to Britain's defence ministry.

There has been intense fighting near the towns of Siversk and Bakhmut which are located north of the Russian-occupied city of Donetsk, the ministry said on its daily intelligence bulletin on Twitter.

"There is a realistic possibility that Russia has increased its efforts in the Donbas in an attempt to draw in or fix additional Ukrainian units, amid speculation that Ukraine is planning a major counter-offensive," the update added.

Britain's defence ministry says it was giving six underwater drones to Ukraine to help clear its coastline of mines and make grain shipments safer — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) August 27, 2022

Russia says Ukraine shelled area of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant three times

Russia's defence ministry accused Ukrainian forces of shelling the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant complex three times in the last 24 hours.

Reuters could not verify the battlefield report, and there was no immediate response from Kiev to the allegation.

Russia and Ukraine have traded blame for shelling near the plant, which on Thursday sparked fires in the ash pits of a nearby coal power station that disconnected the plant from the power grid.

Russia won't stop its campaign even if Ukraine renounces its NATO aspirations

A top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Moscow will not stop its military campaign in Ukraine even if Kiev formally renounced its aspirations to join NATO.

Former president Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, also said in a French television interview that Russia was prepared to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy subject to certain conditions.

Even before the conflict, Moscow made clear that Ukrainian membership in NATO was unacceptable to it.

"Renouncing its participation in the North Atlantic alliance is now vital, but it is already insufficient in order to establish peace," Medvedev told LCI television.

Russia blocks final document at nuclear treaty conference

Russia has blocked agreement on the final document of a four-week review of the UN treaty considered the cornerstone of nuclear disarmament which criticised its military takeover of Europe’s largest nuclear plant soon after Russian troops assaulted Ukraine, an act that has raised fears of a nuclear accident.

Igor Vishnevetsky, deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Non-Proliferation and Arms Control Department, told the delayed final meeting of the conference reviewing the 50-year-old Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty that "unfortunately there is no consensus on this document."

He insisted that many countries — not just Russia — didn’t agree with “a whole host of issues” in the 36-page last draft.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies